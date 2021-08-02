5 Legit Ways to Get Paid to Travel this Year 

Travel media content.

Rax Suen is a travel writer at NomadsUnveiled.com. As the host of the ChatwithNomads podcast, he's seen globetrotters do a lot of things to keep the income flowing while traveling the world. He recommends that nearly anyone with a travel bug can reach out to a reputable travel media company to ask to take on press trips.

"Working with established names reduces the chances of getting scammed, and there is a better chance that they have had ample experiences organizing these collaborations/partnerships," says Suen. "For example, Matador Network is a well-known website that offers opportunities for creators and writers to take press trips to produce interesting and useful content throughout the trip experience." Newbies might find it useful to first try a travel affiliate program to gain some credibility and to price their proposals before reaching out directly to pitch a travel and tourism board.