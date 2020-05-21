Popular Ingredients

Get to know unfamiliar ingredients—think ube, lactose-free cheese, irish better, grits, polenta, and more—and understand the difference between ones you may already know—half and half vs heavy cream, for one—with these guides to popular, familiar, and unexpected ingredients alike. Learn how and where to use these ingredients for tastier, more diverse meals.

Most Popular

What Is an Ube and Why Is It So Trendy Right Now?

Everything you need to know about the purple veggie that's taking the hipster food scene by storm. 
What Is Irish Butter?

Everything you need to know about the distinct qualities of Irish butter.
So What Is Cornmeal, Anyway?

You probably are familiar with cornmeal as the key ingredient in cornbread. We go beyond the basics to explain exactly what cornmeal is and how it differs from similarly named products.
What Is Polenta, Exactly?

Polenta is an easy-to-please Italian staple that can be transformed into sweet or savory dishes. Below, we explain what polenta is made of and how to cook it.
What Are Grits?

Grits are a laid-back Southern comfort food that date back to the colonial days. Below, we explain how people eat grits, the history of grits, and what grits are made of.
I Tried Daily Harvest for a Month—Here’s What Happened

It changed the way I eat when I’m in a hurry, plus more.
More Popular Ingredients

9 Cheeses You Can Eat Even If You're Lactose Intolerant

Not all dairy is created equal. 
Tamari vs. Soy Sauce: Everything You Need to Know About These Traditional Asian Sauces

What’s the difference between these two salty sauces?
Every Reason to Love the Acai Berry (Beyond How Pretty It Looks in Photos)

15 Easy Eggplant Recipes

9 Types of Apples to Get You Extra Excited for Fall

Is CBG the Next CBD? Here's What You Should Know

Can Beet Juice Really Boost Your Physical Fitness? We Asked an RD

We dug up the latest research (and spoke to a health expert) to determine whether beet juice is worthy of the hype.

All Popular Ingredients

6 Genius Ways to Save Money When Shopping at Trader Joe’s

8 Simple Potato Salad Recipes You'll Want to Serve All Year Round

The Top 5 Coffee Trends to Look Out for This Year

The 5 Best Wines at Trader Joe’s Under $10

7 Secrets to Making the Greatest Guacamole

12 Easy Potato Recipes That Prove Why They're Comfort Food's Finest Vegetable

Why You Should Turn Your Pesky Garden Weeds Into Dandelion Tea

Top Five Better-for-You Summer Cocktails

You Have to Try This Genius TikTok Hack for De-Stemming Herbs

Trader Joe's Issues a Response to Petition Urging It to Drop Racist Branding

Grab Your Bib: The Price of Lobster Is at a Record Low Right Now

Great News, IKEA Fans: You'll Soon Be Able to Eat a Plant-Based Version of Its Famous Swedish Meatballs

7 Smart Ways to Use Your Haul of Fresh Tomatoes

5 Pasta Salad Secrets That’ll Give This Summer Staple a Major Upgrade

Peaches Are So Much More Nutritious Than You Think—Here's Why

Trader Joe's Is Selling Coffee Plants—Here's What to Do With Them

The Discontinued Trader Joe’s Products We All Miss Most

7 Tips for Making Better French Toast

5 Italian Amari to Upgrade Your Warm-Weather Drinking

This Is the Secret to Finding a Healthy Breakfast Cereal, According to RDs

The 5 Commandments of Potato Salad Perfection

6 Plant-Based Foods That Will Completely Change How You Perceive Vegan Barbecue, According to Chefs

How to Pick a Perfect Watermelon

The 5 Best Spiked Seltzers to Sip This Summer

These 5 Retailers Will Deliver Farm-Fresh Produce Directly to Your Doorstep

