Holidays & Entertaining

Whether it’s a holiday or you’re just entertaining for the fun of it, you’re going to want to know how to make your gathering or celebration a blast. See table settings, party games, table decor, and gift guides for holidays. We’ll even offer tips and tricks for every holiday, whether you’re prepping for Valentine’s Day or stressing about Thanksgiving.

42 Great Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Mom

Our editors have cherry-picked dozens of unique gifts for women that appeal to all sorts of moms, whether you’re shopping for your mom, grandmother, wife, or friend.
28 Fantastic Party Games to Make Your Next Gathering a Blast

Forget elaborate props and pricey board games—these entertaining party games are simple, easy to play, and fun for everyone.
Mother’s Day Poems That Will Make Mom Laugh and Cry

The perfect way to express your love is with Mother’s Day poems. Whether you’re looking for funny, simple, or short Mother’s Day poems, these are our favorites.
18 Great Books for Mom for Mother’s Day

It’s no secret that sometimes the hardest person to shop for is also one of the most special: your mom. That’s why whenever we’re in doubt or can’t find that perfect gift, we look to books. Whether your mom has only a few precious minutes a week to read (may we suggest an Audible subscription for her commute then?), or she devotes time every day to devour the latest bestseller, there are plenty of thoughtful options for books to give moms this Mother’s Day. RELATED:47 Great Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Mom From cookbooks to historical fiction novels, we’ve got something for moms of all tastes on our list of the best books for moms. Regardless of what book you choose, being a mom is a lot of hard work. Treat her to some uninterrupted me-time to put up her feet and dive into a new read.
27 High School Graduation Gifts That Are Fun and Practical (but Mostly Fun)

Celebrate high school graduates with these smart present ideas.
The 29 Best Gifts for New Moms That She’ll Actually Use

We found some truly creative Mother’s Day, Christmas, and birthday gifts for new moms of every style. See which gift idea suits your favorite new mom.
10 Virtual Games to Play When You Can't Be Together

Close the distance with fun games you can play from the comfort of separate homes.
Amazon Just Revealed Its Top 25 Gifts for Mother’s Day This Year — Starting at $20

Need some Mother’s Day gift ideas? Look no further than this curated list of presents from Amazon.
37 Great Gifts Your Boyfriend Will Appreciate, No Matter What He’s Into

20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Won’t Cost You More Than $50

How to Set a Table: Basic, Casual, and Formal Table Settings

11 Sweet Shows and Movies to Watch With Your Mom on Netflix This Mother’s Day

11 Great Netflix Movies to Watch With Dad on Father's Day

Whether you're together to celebrate—or planning a virtual Father's Day get-together with Dad—break out the popcorn to binge-watch one (or more) of these fabulous films and shows.

Potlucks Are on Pause—Here’s How to Serve Individual Portions (Without Driving Yourself Insane)

6 Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day After Your Mom Has Passed Away

41 Love Quotes to Help You Express How You Really Feel

Everything You Need to Know to Grow Pumpkins From Pumpkin Seeds

Norfolk Island Pines Are the Perfect Houseplant for Decorating for the Holidays

17 Mother’s Day Quotes, Captions, and Sayings to Make Mom’s Day

16 Easy Side Dishes for Kebabs

PowerPoint Parties Are the Socially Distant Party Trend You Have to Try: Here’s How to Host One

21 Mother’s Day Memes Any Mom Will Appreciate

16 Mouthwatering BBQ Side Dishes

28 Useful College Graduation Gifts They’ll Actually Be Excited About

The 15 Best Flower Delivery Services to Use This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day Printable Cards

33 Hostess Gifts That Actually Feel Special

How to Host an Afternoon High Tea That's Worthy of a Bridgerton

“Jarcuterie” Is the Cutest Take on Charcuterie We’ve Seen All Year

How to Keep Your Ice From Melting So Quickly in Your Cooler

14 Genius Gifts to Give Your Dog (or Fellow Dog Owner)

36 Gifts for Employees and Coworkers That Are Fun, Thoughtful, and Practical

32 Great Gifts for Your Sister (That She Would Never Dream of Returning)

26 Great Housewarming Gifts Anyone Would Love to Have in Their New Home

The Genius Way to Thicken Gravy Using Whatever You Have in Your Pantry

10 Earth Day Facts You Probably Never Knew

10 Ways to Be the Ideal Houseguest

12 Books Both You and Your Mom Will Love

