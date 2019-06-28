A Handy Garage Sale Pricing Guide for Your Next Big Clean-Out

Whenever garage sale season falls in your area (if there is a season at all), you want to be on top of that yard sale checklist so you can accomplish the two goals of any good garage sale: to get rid of unneeded possessions and to earn a little money. The key to doing both is following good garage sale pricing. There’s a fine line, though, between pricing items too high (in which case people won’t want to buy them) and pricing them too low (in which case you won’t earn any money).

If your goal is to just empty out your home—say, for an upcoming move or to make space for new furniture—you’ll want to price everything to sell (a.k.a. at dirt-cheap prices), but if you want to make money, you need to make sure you’re walking that fine line. Beyond good garage sale advertising to make sure people actually show up, garage sale pricing is the biggest factor that can make or break your garage, yard, tag, rummage, or stoop sale.

You’ll make more money from your yard sale if you do some research first by browsing thrift shops and sales in your area. (Prices vary widely by region.) But if your main goal is to get rid of as much stuff as possible with some small compensation for your time and effort, follow these pricing guidelines from the pros—if something feels too low or too high, adjust as needed.

Garage sales may not be as common as they once were, but they’re still a tried-and-true method of getting rid of a huge quantity of potential clutter with a few days’ work—and they’re sometimes a little more convenient than figuring out how to sell on Facebook marketplace. Whether you’re emptying out your appliance garage or clearing out that garage-mudroom combo, this pricing guide will get it done—though a little research will help you make more money on your old possessions.

Garage sale pricing suggestions