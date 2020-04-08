Top Navigation
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Subscribe
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Style
Life
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Subscribe
Close
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
The Temperature Your Refrigerator Is Set to Is Probably Wrong—Here's How to Know
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Read More
Next
Effective Carpet Cleaning Solutions From Ingredients You Have on Hand
Made with products you probably have on hand, these homemade carpet cleaners will tackle virtually any stain.
Read More
Next
15 Books About Race Everyone Should Read
If you're looking to learn more, start here.
Read More
Next
Food
Previous
Food
See all Food
14 Grilling Hacks That Will Make You Look Like a Pro
Satisfy your cravings for restaurant-quality steak from the comfort of your own backyard using these genius grilling tricks.
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Previous
Home
See all Home
Month-by-Month Guide to Vegetable Gardening
How to prep, plant, and maintain your garden for a bountiful harvest every season.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Home Improvement
Style
Previous
Style
See all Style
Apple Cider Vinegar Has Many Brilliant Uses, But Is It Safe for Your Skin?
Many people swear by this humble pantry—and medicine cabinet—staple. Here’s what it can do for your skin, according to a dermatologist.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Life
Previous
Life
See all Life
10 LGBTQIA+ Movies to Stream Now to Celebrate Pride
Grab some popcorn (and a box of tissues while you’re at it).
Health
Family
Personal Finance
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Crisis Coping
Travel Ideas
Holidays & Entertaining
Previous
Holidays & Entertaining
See all Holidays & Entertaining
27 Patriotic Fourth of July Quotes to Celebrate Independence Day
On the Fourth of July, when Americans are particularly proud to be American, it helps to distill that patriotic pride into something succinct and inspiring. Instead of making you try to put all that pride, nostalgia, gratitude, and love into words, we went ahead and curated our favorite famous quotes about America—from the Statue of Liberty and the American flag, to the very concept of freedom. (And we have to admit, we got a little misty-eyed over some of them). To help celebrate Independence Day this year, and every year (or why not every day?), get inspired by these iconic Fourth of July quotes from famous politicians, poets, philosophers, celebrities, and more.
Gifts
Entertaining
Father’s Day
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Hanukkah
Christmas
Easter
Mother’s Day
News
Shop
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Latest Content
7 Colorful Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Pick Up a Paintbrush
So long, all-white cabinets.
Video
Pick the Perfect Paint
6 Gray Paint Colors You'll Never Regret, According to Paint Pros
This Is the Best Time of Year to Paint Your House, According to the Pros
11 Painting Tools You Need (and 5 You Don’t), According to a Paint Pro
7 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Picking Paint Colors
Today's Must-Reads
Experts Say This Is How Much Wine You Should Be Drinking a Day for Optimal Health
The health benefits and downsides of wine, according to a Registered Dietitian.
26 Great Shows on Netflix to Binge-Watch During Your Long, Hot, Locked-Down July
Summer’s here, but this year it's binge-watching season: Here are the best shows to watch on Netflix this July.
How to Keep Your Ice From Melting So Quickly in Your Cooler
A little science can save your ice cubes from melting quickly—and it’s easier than you think.
The Latest
This "Lasagna Lady" Cooked More Than 1,200 Lasagna Pans for People in Need
Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Lumbar Support Pillow to Relieve Back Pain
The Right Way to Vacuum (Yes, There Is a Right Way!)
Video
//
I’ve Tried Countless Custom Beauty Brands–These Are the Ones You Should Try
Potlucks Are on Pause—Here’s How to Serve Individual Portions (Without Driving Yourself Insane) This Summer
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Easier at Home
12 No-Bake Cookie Recipes
How to Host a Digital Dinner Party
5 Delicious Recipes Using a Can of Beans
Simple Salmon Cakes
35 Fast Dinner Ideas
Break and Bake Kitchen Sink Cookies
Healthy 3-Ingredient Banana Treats
Melting Potatoes
4 Foods That Cause Inflammation
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes
31 Easy Slow Cooker Recipes
Smart Finds
These Unbelievably Comfy Briefs Are Replacing All My Other Underwear
7 Different Fragrances That Let You Travel Without Actually Going Anywhere
My Mom Swears by This $18 Product to Keep Her Kitchen Sink Sparkling Clean
Wayfair’s Fourth of July Sale Started Early—Here Are the 10 Deals Too Good to Pass Up
Customers Are Calling This $20 Anti-Aging Set ‘the Best Skincare Line on the Market’
How to Improve Skin Texture, According to Derms
This Is the Best Time to Buy New Appliances to Save Big
10 Must-Follow Strategies for Preventing Injuries While Working Out at Home
What Happens to Your Body When You Spend So Much Time Inside?
Video
//
Save Money on Car Purchases by Buying at the Right Time—and Following These Money-Saving Tips
This Sustainable Activewear Brand Keeps Selling Out—but It Just Got Restocked With New Summer Colors
Video
//
Advertisement
Advertisement
Safe Travels
Google Maps Launched 5 New COVID-Related Features to Help You Safely Navigate the Outside World
These timely app updates have your safety (and sanity) in mind.
“Safe-cations” Are This Summer's Smartest Travel Trend—Here’s How to Plan Yours
Time to book a much-needed "safe-cation."
How to (Safely) Take a Road Trip During Coronavirus
While there’s still risk, road tripping might be your safest option if you want to venture away from home. Here’s how to do it safely.
Curtis Sittenfeld Reflects on Letting Your Guard Down and Making Connections That Matter
What Is Jackfruit? Here's What You Should Know
5 Things You Shouldn’t Tell Your Kids About Your Finances—and 5 You Should
Video
//
Trader Joe's Mini Watermelons Will Make Your Summer Sweeter
Advertisement
4 Easy Steps to Flawless Waves That’ll Save Your Hair From Heat Damage
Video
//
How to Safely Shop at Your Local Farmers Markets This Summer
Advertisement
Outdoor Cooking
6 Plant-Based Foods That Will Completely Change How You Perceive Vegan Barbecue, According to Chefs
14 Grilling Hacks That Will Make You Look Like a Pro
7 Tips From Professional Chefs That Are Guaranteed to Make You a Better Griller
19 Surprising Foods You Didn’t Know You Could Grill
These Affordable, Alternative Cuts of Meat Are Great for Grilling (and Widely Available)
5 Tips to Help Your Outdoor Furniture Last Forever
Strawberry Ice Succulents Are the Prettiest Plant You'll Add to Your Collection This Summer
Advertisement
It’s Never Too Early to Start Saving for Your Baby’s Future, and This New Service Makes It Easier Than Ever
Video
//
FICO Just Launched a New Score to Make Borrowing Money Easier for People With Low Credit Scores
Video
//
7 At-Home Habits That Could Be Causing Your Back Pain
11 Brands to Shop to Help Support LGBTQIA+ Communities
Video
//
Advertisement
Advertisement
Life After Quarantine
Offices Are Changing: Here’s What to Expect When Yours Reopens
Few things are certain, but the consensus among our experts? Offices are going to look very different.
Need a Cloth Face Mask? Here's Where to Buy Them Right Now
Many retailers now stock the new essentials.
How to Safely Host Guests This Summer
Here's how to socialize while social distancing.
7 Smart Makeup Tricks I Learned From Bobbi Brown
50 Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always
5 Common-Sense Safety Rules to Follow When Traveling by Uber
These Bottled and Canned Cocktails Are Perfect for Sipping Outside
Advertisement
Homes Are Selling Faster This Summer Than in the Past Two Years, New Report Finds
Video
//
5 Virtual Services for Your Most Beautiful Backyard Ever
Video
//
Advertisement
Get Organized
How to Make Your Walk-In Closet a More Stylish and Functional Space
7 Must-Have Products to Organize Everything You Decluttered During Quarantine
5 Simple Strategies to Make Letting Go of Clutter Easier
How to Declutter Every Room in Your Home—Fast
How to Organize Your Jewelry So It's Tidy and Untangled
The Perfect Wine Pairing for Every Classic BBQ Dish
Video
//
Sephora Shoppers Say This Brightening Treatment Improves Skin in as Little as One Day
Advertisement
9 LGBTQ+ Organizations You Can Support Right Now
Video
//
How to Strengthen Your Resilience Muscle
7 Things Not to Say to Someone With Anxiety—and How to Phrase Them Instead
Where to Donate Everything From Your Quarantine Clean-Up Now
Video
//
Advertisement
Advertisement
Financial Planning for Uncertainty
Here’s How to Budget During Coronavirus, Whether You’ve Lost a Job or Want to Prepare for the Future
The world has changed: Your budget should, too.
Having Debt Doesn’t Mean Your Financial Future Is Ruined: Here’s How to Manage It
Debt can be a strain both on your finances and your confidence, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
Finally: Here’s How to Create a Budget You Can Really, Truly Stick To
Learn how to budget now, and you’ll thank yourself later.
How to Pick a Perfect Watermelon
Video
//
The 5 Best Spiked Seltzers to Sip This Summer
Video
//
These 5 Retailers Will Deliver Farm-Fresh Produce Directly to Your Doorstep
Video
//
How to Find a Job During the Pandemic, According to 5 Career Experts
Video
//
Advertisement
How to Brush Your Hair Based on Your Hair Type
Video
//
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Advertisement
Search
Search
Search
Popular Searches:
Pantry Staples
Gifts
Gardening
A 9-Year-Old and Her Friends Raised Over $100K for Looted Black-Owned Businesses by Selling Bracelets
Video
//
18 Refreshing Cocktails Perfect for Peak Summertime
Advertisement
How to Spatchcock a Chicken at Home
7 Biking Etiquette (and Safety) Rules Everyone on Two Wheels Should Follow
Orchid Care Tips to Help This Fussy Flower Thrive
Video
//
The 5 Top Bedding Trends of Summer 2020
Video
//
Advertisement
10 Steps to Make Sure Your Home Is Ready for Winter
These Lightweight Sweats Sold Out in 3 Days and Racked Up a 1,500-Person Waitlist
Video
//
Zappos Just Launched a New Maternity Section–Here Are 4 Must-Have Summer Finds
This Innovative Gadget Lights Your Grill in Seconds Without Dangerous Chemicals
Advertisement
This Extendable Tool Can Clean Every Hard-to-Reach Surface in Your Home—Even Your Highest Ceiling Fan
Video
//
16 Easy Side Dishes for Kebabs
7 Products That Make Dishwashing So Much Easier
Yes, IKEA Delivers—Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Order
Advertisement
7 Healthy Foods That'll Help You Stay Hydrated
Video
//
Apple Watch's New Handwashing Feature Will Detect and Time How Long You Wash Up
Video
//
Not All Cloth Face Masks Come With Filters—Here’s Where to Buy Your Own
Video
//
This Simple Tool Locks Out Moisture and Keeps Food Super Fresh for Months
Video
//
Advertisement
A Christmas in July Celebration Might Just Be the Boost Your Summer Needs—Here’s Why
Video
//
BlackOutDay Is Using Economic Buying Power to Support the Black Community—Here's How You Can Participate
The 11 Best Subscription Boxes for Kids
6 Reasons You’re Getting Buttne—and the Best Products for Curing It
Video
//
Advertisement
How to Start Cooking Authentic Italian Food at Home, According to Lidia Bastianich
8 Mesmerizing Beauty Videos You Need to Watch—and the Products to Experience Them Yourself
9 New Trader Joe’s Products That’ll Make (Socially Distanced) Summer Entertaining a Breeze
Video
//
FDA Warns 9 Hand Sanitizer Brands Containing Toxic Methanol Can Be Fatal
Advertisement
The Top Hair Color Trends for Summer 2020 Have One Thing in Common: Low Maintenance
Missing the Spa? This Luxe Exfoliating Foot Treatment Is Just Like a Pedicure
Video
//
Potatoes Are Much More Nutritious Than You Think—and Not Just the Peel
Video
//
This Incredibly Soft Blanket Is Perfect for Sleepers Who Need A/C
Video
//
Advertisement
14 Healthy Food Swaps That Taste So Good
Video
//
Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s, and Mrs. Butterworth, Rooted in Racist Imagery, Overhaul Brand Names and Identities
What to Pack and Cook on Your Weekend Camping Trip
Advertisement
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
View image
Real Simple: Home Decor Ideas, Recipes, DIY & Beauty Tips
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.