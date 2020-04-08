On the Fourth of July, when Americans are particularly proud to be American, it helps to distill that patriotic pride into something succinct and inspiring. Instead of making you try to put all that pride, nostalgia, gratitude, and love into words, we went ahead and curated our favorite famous quotes about America—from the Statue of Liberty and the American flag, to the very concept of freedom. (And we have to admit, we got a little misty-eyed over some of them). To help celebrate Independence Day this year, and every year (or why not every day?), get inspired by these iconic Fourth of July quotes from famous politicians, poets, philosophers, celebrities, and more.