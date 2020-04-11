Gifts

Giving gifts helps you show others what they mean to you, and finding the right gift—even if it’s just a White Elephant gift—deserves some time and effort. We’ll give you a little help: Find gift guides, ideas, and tips for every occasion and recipient, with gifts for your boyfriend, the best Christmas gifts, gift ideas for women, gifts for couples, and more, all right here.

14 Gifts for Plant Lovers That Go Above and Beyond More Plants

One thing is certain this holiday season: There’s a plant lover on your gifting list, and one of these gifts for plant lovers is bound to be their favorite present this year.
The 39 Greatest Gifts for the Fitness Lover in Your Life

Whether they’re a yoga-enthusiast or a bootcamp warrior, there’s a gift here for every kind of fitness lover.
53 Unique Gift Ideas for Women Who Have Everything

Stumped on coming up with the best gift ideas for women who have everything? With birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas and the holidays, and other celebrations always on the horizon, we’re here to help you find the best gifts for women in 2020.
34 Gifts for Employees and Coworkers That Are Fun, Thoughtful, and Practical

Show your appreciation for all of their hard work with these no-fail employee gift ideas.
36 Holiday Gifts for Brothers That Will Earn You Serious Props

Whether you have a brother or a brother-in-law, we’ve found the year’s best gifts for brothers with a range of interests.
29 Creative, Cool Gifts for Kids They’re Sure to Love

Most kids will likely have a wish list put together before any major gifting occasion, but sometimes you want to shop off-list. Sometimes, you want to give the little one in your life—your child, a niece or nephew, a friend’s child, whoever—a cool, creative, unique gift. Like gifts for teens or tweens, finding distinctive, good gifts for kids can be tricky, but there’s a lot out there, and you can rest assured that your stand-out present will have a special place in the recipient’s memory for years to come. Harry Potter gifts are a pretty safe bet, especially if your little recipient is just starting to enjoy the books or movies; gift card ideas rarely fail, especially if the parents have big plans that those gift cards could contribute to. But if you take pride in your connection with your kid, you’ll want to give at least one cool gift, something unique that they’ll truly treasure. These great gifts for kids might not even end up on their wish lists. They might be toys, clothes, accessories, and more that kids don’t even think to ask for, but once they unwrap them, they realize these gifts are items they’ve always wanted. (Aren’t those the best type of gift, anyway?) These cool gifts for kids (even if cool isn’t the coolest descriptor anymore) include challenging mind-benders, creative crafting supplies, engaging books, and more. If the kid is too young to truly appreciate them, the parents will love it—and some of these gifts have serious staying power, so the child can grow to appreciate them someday. These gifts cover ages across the board, from infants to toddlers to school-aged children. They’re also great for boys and girls alike, so children of any gender can enjoy whatever type of toy they like. Whatever the kid’s interests, there’s something here to appeal to them, and prices include under $20 gifts and $100-plus gifts alike, so you can be sure to find something in your price range. Once your shopping and wrapping is finished, you’ll know that you’ve given something memorable. (Save those broad white elephant gift ideas for other occasions.) Take a look at this list of great, cool gifts for kids and save yourself a trip to the toy store—you’ll thank yourself (and us) later.

29 Great Gifts for Teens and Tweens That They’ll Truly Appreciate

Everyone (or almost everyone) has to buy gifts for teens or tweens at some point. Whether you’re looking for gifts for teenage boys for your son or gift ideas for tween girls for your friend’s kid—or even if you’re a teen struggling to shop for your friends or siblings—we all bump into gifting occasions for teenagers or tweens at some point. (If only we could just give everyone Harry Potter gifts forever.) The challenge of finding gift ideas for tweens and their older counterparts is that they’re not kids anymore, but they’re not adults, either. Most gifts easily fall into being too childish (and embarrassing) or not useful for these 11- to 19-year-olds; after all, they’re really too young for college graduation gifts, and any gifts having to do with alcohol are certainly inappropriate; toys, stuffed animals, and more can easily be dismissed or returned. The simplest solution is to resort to gift card ideas, but there’s another option: These smart gift ideas for teens and tweens alike. When it comes to these fickle gift recipients, there’s really no one-size-fits-all gift, but at least one of these gifts is sure to appeal to the youth in your life. (If you don’t know them that well, consider a white elephant gift—they don’t need to know that you took the generalist route.) Think about what this teen or tween is looking forward to, or what major life event (high school, college, middle school, a sports season) they’re facing. If you’re close, look at which items they use the most around the house. Chances are, whatever they’re using could use an upgrade. If the gift is for a particular occasion (Christmas gifts, Hanukkah presents, a birthday surprise), try to make it seasonal or relevant to what’s happening in the recipient’s life. If you find a gift that they’ll use or look at every day, you’ve done a great gifting job—good luck reaching these lofty gifting standards you’ve set next year. RELATED: Gift Ideas for Women
The Best White Elephant Gift Ideas for 2020

A white elephant exchange (or a Yankee swap) might include mixed ages and personalities, so it can be a tricky find. Tricky—but not impossible, thanks to these gift ideas for less than $50.
The 27 Best Gifts for New Moms That She’ll Actually Use

23 Great Housewarming Gifts Anyone Would Love to Have in Their New Home

34 Great Gifts for Men Even the Pickiest Guy Will Appreciate

50 Holiday Gifts for Your Amazing, Loving, Fabulous Mom

37 Great Gifts Your Boyfriend Will Appreciate, No Matter What He’s Into

Struggling to find the best gift for your boyfriend? We’ve got great present ideas for every type of guy for Christmas, his birthday, your anniversary, and more.

The 35 Best Gifts You Can Buy for the Baker in Your Life

33 Hostess Gifts That Actually Feel Special

The Best Christmas Gifts for 2020

50 Best Christmas Gifts for Dad in 2020

25 Gifts for Girlfriends That Take the Stress Out of Shopping

The Most Thoughtful and Useful Teacher Gift Ideas, According to Actual Teachers

28 Best Gifts for Dads Who Never Have a Wish List

10 Gifts Perfect for That Person You Don't Know Very Well

29 Creative (and Inexpensive) Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List

28 Cool Gifts and Gadgets for Tech Lovers

We Tried That Viral Gift-Wrapping Trick—and We’ve Got Bad News for You

This Year, We're Partnering With WIN to Support Children in Need—Here's How You Can Help

People Always Ask Me Where I Get This Custom Wrapping Paper—and I’m Finally Revealing My Secret

The Book Reese Witherspoon Recommends for Holiday Gift-Giving

Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Love

30 Great Gifts for Your Sister (That She Would Never Dream of Returning)

15 Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts for Grandma

4 Ways to Snazz Up Stick-on Bows

Easy, Unexpected Gift Wrap

No-Wrap Gift Boxes

Gift-Wrapping Strategies

Quick Gift-Wrapping Upgrades

8 Free Holiday Gift Tags From Real Simple

Present Topper

Personalized Jewelry for Moms You Won’t Find in a Store

