Entertainment

Bette Midler Confirmed All OG Sanderson Sisters Will Be Back for 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Someone lit the black flame candle...
These Are the 9 Best Scary Movies on Hulu for Huluween

The top streaming screams for your scaring pleasure.
Virtual Field Trips Your Kids (and You!) Can Take Today

These days, your field trips know no boundaries.
Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and More of Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Available on Disney+

Start streaming now, and you may be able to watch all of them before October 31.
Grab Your Ugly Christmas Sweater: Netflix Just Announced 17 New, Original Christmas Movies and Shows

Raise your hand if you’ve been waiting for this since last Christmas.
Mark Your Calendars: Hallmark's 2020 Christmas Movie Schedule Is Here

We're just one month away from the first premiere!

27 Good Shows on Netflix This October That Pair Perfectly With a Hot Drink and Fuzzy Socks

Ready to curl up and stream this October? Here’s what to watch.
4 Bingeable Organizing Shows That Will Motivate AND Entertain You

Who will be the inspiration behind your streamlined closet or perfect pantry?
8 Fresh Ideas to Upgrade Your Virtual Parties (Because 2020 Is Starting to Feel Very Long)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Go Virtual Due to Ongoing Pandemic

7 Safe(r) Travel and Adventure Ideas for Fall 2020

Book of the Month Helped Me Finally Break Out of My Pandemic Reading Rut

19 Great Kids’ Movies on Netflix for the Whole Family to Watch Together on Movie Night

Be the family that laughs, cries, and watches together with these kid-friendly flicks on Netflix.

10 Intentionally Boring Podcasts That Will Lull You to Sleep

‘The Daily Smile’ Podcast Offers a Needed Dose of Good News Every Weekday

SeeHer Story Celebrates Malala Yousafzai, an Icon of Female Education, in Episode 3

SeeHer Story Remembers Fannie Lou Hamer, Black Voting Rights Activist, in Episode 2

A Librarian Set Up a Drone Service to Drop Library Books So Kids Can Keep Reading

10 LGBTQIA+ Movies to Stream Now to Celebrate Pride

These Are the Most Popular Anti-Racism Books at Libraries Across the Country Right Now

10 Must-Watch Black History Movies and Documentaries on Netflix

15 Books About Race Everyone Should Read

Watching Disney’s New Zenimation Series Feels Like Meditating—Only Way Better

22 Virtual Summer Camps to Keep the Kids Entertained (and You Sane) This Summer

The Crafting Community Has United to Make Millions of Face Masks for Essential Workers

Surprise! 'Hamilton' movie to drop in July on Disney+

How to Host a Virtual Murder Mystery Party

8 Easy and Immersive Games for Nintendo Switch for When You Need to Pass the Time

7 Fun Family Video Games That Even Non-Gamers Will Love

These Stylish Board Game Sets Double as Decoration

This streaming service lets you watch live TV for free every night — no cable account required

10 Virtual Games to Play When You Can't Be Together

Netflix’s Latest Reality Show Is Just Like ‘Great British Bake-Off,’ But With Flowers

9 Sweet Shows and Movies to Watch With Your Mom on Netflix This Mother’s Day

Need Some Background Noise? Here Are Spotify's Top Songs for Your WFH Playlist

35 Vintage TV Shows to Rewatch Right Now

The 10 Best Hulu Shows to Watch Right Now

MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Classes During the Coronavirus Pandemic

