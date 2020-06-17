Hair

Beware of acting abruptly with your hair: Proper hair care takes time, attention, and knowledge, and we have all the knowledge you need right here. Learn hairstyles—even how to French braid hair—understand hair care techniques, and discover how to maintain your hair tools with our guides and advice. (We’ll even teach you how much to tip your beloved hair stylist.)
How to French Braid Hair

Whether you're learning how to French braid your own hair or someone else's, our easy step-by-step hair braiding tutorial shows how to master the perfect braided hairstyle in no time.
Cute Hairstyles for School That Will Actually Save You Time in the Morning

Head back to class with a fresh hairstyle for school. Bonus: You won’t have to set your alarm any earlier.
I Tried the Curly Girl Method on My Wavy Hair, and I’m Never Going Back

There’s hope out there for all those in-between hair types.
How to Clean a Hairbrush - RS.com

With proper maintenance, a brush used every day should last between one and three years. Watch this video for easy care tips.
This Is How Much to Tip Hairstylists and Colorists (Plus One Time You Don't Need to Tip)

Knowing how much to tip at a hair salon can be tricky—especially with the number of services and people involved. Here, etiquette experts reveal how much to tip hairdressers, stylists, colorists, and more. 
How to Do a Waterfall Braid

A waterfall braid is the perfect romantic hairstyle for any occasion—and believe it or not, it’s easy! Learn how to do a waterfall braid with this easy tutorial.
How To: Curl Hair

Smooth, shiny curls are a fun beauty upgrade, and the look is a lot easier to achieve than it might seem. Follow the approach in this video the next time you want a head of natural-looking ringlets.
Do You Really Need Shampoo?

Why You Should Consider Ditching Shampoo and Co-Washing Your Hair

Co-washing, a popular suds-free method for cleansing hair, might just put an end to dry, frizzy locks. Here's what co-washing means and whether or not you should test it yourself.
6 Easy Topknots for Any Occasion

The Ultimate Guide to Caring for Thick and Coarse Hair

15 Easy Work Hairstyles You Can Do in One Minute Flat

11 Habits to Adopt Right Now for Seriously Healthy Hair

The Top Hair Color Trends for Summer 2020 Have One Thing in Common: Low Maintenance

10 Easy Hacks for Maintaining Natural Hair at Home, According to Hairstylists

These Are the Best Hair Products of All Time, According to Top Hairstylists

Do These Weird Reddit Hair Hacks Work? Experts Weigh In

This 54-Year-Old Has Embraced Her Gray Hair—Should You?

This Dry Shampoo Lifts Oil Out of My Hair and Covers My Roots

7 Hair Tools to Add to Your Arsenal If You Have Straight Hair

How to Add Texture to Any Type of Hair

Managing My Frizzy Hair Is Actually Kind of Easy, Thanks to This Blow-Drying Brush

9 Easy DIY Hair and Face Masks You Can Whip Up at Home

This Charcoal Shampoo Is the Only Thing That Soothes My Itchy Scalp

6 Hair Masks to Revive Dry, Damaged Hair

I’ve Used This Hair Cream for 6 Years, and It Has Totally Transformed the Texture of My Hair

I Tried Over 40 Drugstore Conditioners—These Are the Best for Every Hair Type

I Tried a Plastic-Free Beauty Routine for a Week in Honor of Earth Day

Must-Know Tips for Styling Bangs You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

How to Fix Every Possible At-Home Hair Dye Disaster

The Best Hair-Toning Products for When Your Color Has Turned

6 Common Hair Problems—and the Expert-Approved Ways to Treat Them

These Are the 8 Top Hair Color Trends for Spring, According to Hairstylists

These Shower Filters Are an Easy Fix for Dry Skin and Dull Hair, According to Reviewers

These Are the Best Root Touch-Ups for Every Hair Type

These 8 Trusty Hair Tools Are Must-Haves for Curly Hair

7 Mistakes That Make Your Hair More Greasy

This $9 Hair Treatment Detangles My Curly Hair in Seconds

This Affordable Hair Care Line Completely Revived My Curls

