Entertaining

You don’t need an excuse to entertain, but you do need some know-how to make your attempt at hosting a success. Whether you’re an entertaining master or new to being a host, we’ve got tips on table settings to try, party games to play, understanding wine alcohol content, and other information every good host will want to know before the first guest arrives.

Most Recent

All the Essentials You Need to Throw a Socially Distant Birthday Bash

All the Essentials You Need to Throw a Socially Distant Birthday Bash

Everything you need to create the perfect celebration with family or friends.
33 Fun Things You Can Still Do This Fall (Even During a Pandemic)

33 Fun Things You Can Still Do This Fall (Even During a Pandemic)

COVID-19 doesn’t have to stop you from savoring autumn safely.
How to Create the Ultimate Patio for Outdoor Entertaining This Fall

How to Create the Ultimate Patio for Outdoor Entertaining This Fall

There may soon be a chill in the air, but outdoor entertaining is still the safest option during the pandemic—here’s how to make your porch or patio guest-ready.
How to Safely Host a Picnic Gathering This Summer 

How to Safely Host a Picnic Gathering This Summer 

A way to get the breath of fresh air you desperately needed. 
PowerPoint Parties Are the Socially Distant Party Trend You Have to Try: Here’s How to Host One

PowerPoint Parties Are the Socially Distant Party Trend You Have to Try: Here’s How to Host One

Presenting a new way to party together—virtually.
How to Safely Host Guests This Summer

How to Safely Host Guests This Summer

Here's how to socialize while social distancing.

More Entertaining

43 Fun Things to Do This Summer While You’re Social Distancing

43 Fun Things to Do This Summer While You’re Social Distancing

Have a ball this summer in spite of coronavirus.
How to Plan the Perfect Virtual Baby Shower

How to Plan the Perfect Virtual Baby Shower

Make your quarantine baby shower the best one yet.
How to Celebrate Graduation During Quarantine

How to Celebrate Graduation During Quarantine

How to Make a Long Distance Relationship Work

How to Make a Long Distance Relationship Work

Celebrate the Season With These Social Distancing–Friendly Spring Activities

Celebrate the Season With These Social Distancing–Friendly Spring Activities

How to Make Friends in Your 20s and 30s

How to Make Friends in Your 20s and 30s

8 Easy Ways to Make Your Holidays More Eco-Friendly

Embrace a greener gathering this holiday season with these sustainable party hacks.

All Entertaining

16 Unspoken Social Media Rules to Know Before Your Next Post

16 Unspoken Social Media Rules to Know Before Your Next Post

I Tried Every Pumpkin Spice Product I Could Find—Here Are My Favorites

I Tried Every Pumpkin Spice Product I Could Find—Here Are My Favorites

Hosting This Holiday Season? Here’s How to Get Your Home Ready, One Step at a Time

Hosting This Holiday Season? Here’s How to Get Your Home Ready, One Step at a Time

How Healthy Is Butternut Squash, Really?

How Healthy Is Butternut Squash, Really?

Yes, Apples Really Are as Good for You as You've Always Been Told

Yes, Apples Really Are as Good for You as You've Always Been Told

Amazon Just Launched Its First Wireless Headphones—and They’re Cheaper Than AirPods

Amazon Just Launched Its First Wireless Headphones—and They’re Cheaper Than AirPods

The Only Wine and Cheese Pairing Cheat Sheet You Need

The Only Wine and Cheese Pairing Cheat Sheet You Need

Everything You Need From Trader Joe's to Throw a Top-Notch Dinner Party for Just $30

Everything You Need From Trader Joe's to Throw a Top-Notch Dinner Party for Just $30

9 Types of Apples to Get You Extra Excited for Fall

9 Types of Apples to Get You Extra Excited for Fall

8 Tailgating Essentials That'll Take Your Pregame Festivities to the Next Level

8 Tailgating Essentials That'll Take Your Pregame Festivities to the Next Level

Christina Tosi's Creative Cookie Hacks Will Change the Way You Bake

Christina Tosi's Creative Cookie Hacks Will Change the Way You Bake

6 Delicious, Affordable Types of Sparkling Wine That Aren't Champagne or Prosecco

6 Delicious, Affordable Types of Sparkling Wine That Aren't Champagne or Prosecco

How to Get Your Home Ready for Any Party—Even If It’s Last Minute

How to Get Your Home Ready for Any Party—Even If It’s Last Minute

Everything You Need to Know to Keep Your Party Guests Entertained

Everything You Need to Know to Keep Your Party Guests Entertained

7 Staples That Double as Last-Minute Party Food

7 Staples That Double as Last-Minute Party Food

Exactly What to Have on Hand for the Perfect Last-Minute Party

Exactly What to Have on Hand for the Perfect Last-Minute Party

7 Magic Phrases Every Host Should Know to Make Guests More Comfortable

7 Magic Phrases Every Host Should Know to Make Guests More Comfortable

This is the Best Under-the-Radar Product at Trader Joe’s

This is the Best Under-the-Radar Product at Trader Joe’s

Changing This One Thing Made My Dinner Parties So Much Better

Changing This One Thing Made My Dinner Parties So Much Better

30 Tricks to Make Outdoor Entertaining Easier

24 Outdoor Entertaining Tips That’ll Save You Tons of Time

5 Entertaining Essentials That Will Take Your Summer Parties Up a Notch

5 Entertaining Essentials That Will Take Your Summer Parties Up a Notch

I Just Discovered My Favorite Healthy-ish Snack of All Time At Trader Joe’s—And It’s Only $6

I Just Discovered My Favorite Healthy-ish Snack of All Time At Trader Joe’s—And It’s Only $6

The First-Ever Biodegradable Cooler Is Here Just in Time for a Greener Summer

The First-Ever Biodegradable Cooler Is Here Just in Time for a Greener Summer

Everything You Need to Know About Umami

Everything You Need to Know About Umami

We’re Calling It: Orange Wine Is the New Rosé

We’re Calling It: Orange Wine Is the New Rosé

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com