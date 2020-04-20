Get It Done

Cross off everything on your to-do list with expert advice, product picks, and more. This month: how to prepare your space and possessions for everything life throws at you (including colder weather).

Pre-Emptive Maintenance

How to Clean Gutters

How to Clean Gutters

Just because you can’t see the buildup from below doesn’t mean it’s not there. Keep your gutters in good shape with our guide to cleaning gutters.
Read More
How to Clean and Maintain Your Gas Grill

How to Clean and Maintain Your Gas Grill

A few simple steps will keep your gas grill in top condition. Follow this grill maintenance checklist all year long for safer, cleaner grilling.
Read More
It's Time to Oil Your Cutting Boards and Wood Furniture—Here's How

It's Time to Oil Your Cutting Boards and Wood Furniture—Here's How

Plus, why it's important. 
Read More
Use This Car Maintenance Schedule to Keep Your Ride in Good Condition

Use This Car Maintenance Schedule to Keep Your Ride in Good Condition

Follow this simple schedule to keep up your car’s maintenance— keep yourself safe on the road.
Read More
How to Clean and Maintain Your Air Conditioner So It Runs Like New This Summer

How to Clean and Maintain Your Air Conditioner So It Runs Like New This Summer

Don't blast the air before cleaning your AC unit from coil to filter.
Read More

Preparing for Winter

5 Home Projects to Do Now to Avoid Costly Repairs This Winter

5 Home Projects to Do Now to Avoid Costly Repairs This Winter

Tackling these projects around your home now can help avert disaster later in the year—and even save you some money on your energy bills.
Read More
10 Steps to Make Sure Your Home Is Ready for Winter

10 Steps to Make Sure Your Home Is Ready for Winter

Winter is coming (eventually).
Read More

More Proactive To-Dos

4 Things You Should Do (and 3 You Shouldn’t) to Extend the Life of Your Washing Machine

Here are the dos and don'ts of washing machine and dryer maintenance.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com