From cleaning to organizing to decorating (and even moving), find everything you need to know about your home right now. Learn how to wash cloths and upholstery, see tips for utilizing feng shui in any room of your home, learn about homemade weed killers that really work, and more must-know guides, tips, and tricks for maintaining any space.

Home Decor

These Feng Shui Bedroom Tips Might Actually Help You Sleep Better

Everything you need to know about furniture placement, color selection, and how to avoid a “lonely pillow.”
What Exactly Is Chalk Paint? Here's Everything You Need to Know

Learn what all the hype is about. 
These Are the Absolute Best Paint Brands for Interiors

Want to refresh your walls? Choose these top interior paint brands for a beautiful, flawless finish. 
6 Things Nobody Tells You About Getting a Farmhouse Sink

Here are some things to think about before you make the splurge. 
10 Types of Countertops You Should Know Before Renovating Your Kitchen or Bathroom

Know your options before selecting the perfect countertop for your project.

How to Clean Everything

4 Steps to Cleaning Upholstery

Whether you want to prolong the life of an investment piece or give that hand-me-down a boost, regular cleaning can grab dirt before it becomes, well, part of the furniture.
The Easiest-Ever Guide to Hand Washing More Than Just Your Delicates

Hand washing isn't just for delicate clothes, it's also a great way to save money at the dry cleaner.
11 Top-Rated Steam Mops That Will Cut Your Cleaning Time in Half

The Best Way to Clean a Bulky Comforter

You’ve Probably Never Cleaned This Part of Your Shower (and It’s Kind of Gross)

You Can Use Cleaning Vinegar to Clean Everything—Except These 5 Things

Gardening Tips

This May Shock You, But These All-Natural, Homemade Weed Killers Really Work

Learn how to kill pesky weeds as safely as possible with homemade weed killers made of natural ingredients you probably already have on hand.

All Home Organizing

These Amazon Tiny Houses Make the Perfect Backyard Office—and They’re Bound to Sell Out Soon

These Zero-Effort IKEA Hacks Look Like a Million Bucks

8 Fall-Blooming Native Plants You'll Love for Adding Late-Season Color to Your Garden

I Hired an Organizational Psychologist to Give Me a Virtual Closet Cleanup—and It Was Life-Changing

Outdoor Heaters Are Selling Out This Fall—but These 5 Are Still in Stock

This Spray Sanitizer Magically Turns Tap Water Into a Non-Toxic Disinfectant

20 Organizers From Amazon That Will Instantly Combat Clutter—Starting at Just $5

These Bamboo Sheets Are Softer Than Any Silk or Satin Bedding I’ve Ever Tried

Real Simple Editors Swear by These Machine-Washable Rugs—Here's How to Get 15% Off

4 Organizing Ideas We Learned From Watching The Home Edit Tidy Up Reese Witherspoon's Closet

What's Your Signature Color?

These Will Be the Top Color Trends for Spring 2021, According to Pantone

Amazon’s Best-Selling Futon Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is

Best Places to Shop for Affordable Home Decor Online, According to Pro Designers

How Pro Organizers Arrange a Closet for Maximum Storage

4 Genius Organizing Tips We Learned From Working With the Pros at Horderly

4 Major Plant Trends Spotted in the 2020 Real Simple Home

How to Effectively Organize Your Entryway During COVID-19

7 Things No One Tells You About Installing Shiplap

3 Creative Home Decor Ideas Using Just One Gallon of Paint

How to Use Color and Pattern to Design a Calmer Bedroom

8 Clever Storage Ideas to Steal from the Real Simple Home

The All-Time Best Paint Colors, According to Real Simple Home Designers

40+ Standout Pieces From the 2020 Real Simple Home You’ll Want to Add to Your Cart

The 2020 Real Simple Home Is Here—and It’s Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You’ll Want to Steal

