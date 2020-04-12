Home Improvement

Design your way to a home you love. From complete kitchen remodels to easy paint upgrades, these project ideas and tips will help you create your dream home.

Most Recent

5 Luxe Design Ideas for an Expensive-Looking Kitchen (on a Budget)

5 Luxe Design Ideas for an Expensive-Looking Kitchen (on a Budget)

Get high-end style without breaking the bank.
10 Types of Countertops You Should Consider for Your Next Kitchen or Bathroom Remodel

10 Types of Countertops You Should Consider for Your Next Kitchen or Bathroom Remodel

Know your options before selecting the perfect countertop for your project.
5 Design Choices That Make Your Home Easier to Clean

5 Design Choices That Make Your Home Easier to Clean

Here's how to decorate your way to a cleaner house.
8 Little Ways to Update Your Kitchen Without Renovating

8 Little Ways to Update Your Kitchen Without Renovating

Get closer to the kitchen of your dreams, without splurging on a remodel.
6 Foolproof Yellow Paint Colors the Pros Swear By

6 Foolproof Yellow Paint Colors the Pros Swear By

Paint experts reveal their favorite yellow paint colors.
7 Best Home Improvement Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix

7 Best Home Improvement Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix

Here's what to watch as we await Marie Kondo's next Netflix series.

More Home Improvement

This Minimalist Mom Saved Thousands of Dollars by Turning a School Bus Into Her Family's Home

This Minimalist Mom Saved Thousands of Dollars by Turning a School Bus Into Her Family's Home

Overworked, stressed, and tired of focusing on materialistic things, Debbie and Gabriel Mayes sold their house, renovated a school bus, and started living there with their four kids. Here are Debbie's tips on saving money and making minimalism work for you.
Nine of the Best Electric Fireplaces to Warm Your Home

Nine of the Best Electric Fireplaces to Warm Your Home

You don't need a wood burning fireplace to make your home feel cozy this fall and winter.
These Amazon Tiny Houses Make the Perfect Backyard Office—and They’re Bound to Sell Out Soon

These Amazon Tiny Houses Make the Perfect Backyard Office—and They’re Bound to Sell Out Soon

What's Your Signature Color?

What's Your Signature Color?

3 Creative Home Decor Ideas Using Just One Gallon of Paint

3 Creative Home Decor Ideas Using Just One Gallon of Paint

The All-Time Best Paint Colors, According to Real Simple Home Designers

The All-Time Best Paint Colors, According to Real Simple Home Designers

9 Basic Home Maintenance How-tos Everyone Should Know

How many of these home maintenance tasks have you mastered?

All Home Improvement

This Under-Cabinet Light Bar Is the Solution to Dim and Dark Kitchens

This Under-Cabinet Light Bar Is the Solution to Dim and Dark Kitchens

This Genius Amazon Find Lets You Control Your Garage Door From Anywhere—and It’s Just $30 Right Now

This Genius Amazon Find Lets You Control Your Garage Door From Anywhere—and It’s Just $30 Right Now

This Modern Farmhouse Was Our Best-Selling House Plan of 2020—and Now It Can Be Yours for 10% Off

This Modern Farmhouse Was Our Best-Selling House Plan of 2020—and Now It Can Be Yours for 10% Off

Modern Farmhouse Was the Most Popular Home Style of 2020—Here Are 5 Inspiring Farmhouse Design Plans

Modern Farmhouse Was the Most Popular Home Style of 2020—Here Are 5 Inspiring Farmhouse Design Plans

7 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Picking Paint Colors

7 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Picking Paint Colors

6 Gray Paint Colors You'll Never Regret, According to Paint Pros

6 Gray Paint Colors You'll Never Regret, According to Paint Pros

Here’s What to Know Before Listing Your Home For Sale by Owner

Here’s What to Know Before Listing Your Home For Sale by Owner

7 Timeless Paint Colors You Will Never Regret

7 Timeless Paint Colors You Will Never Regret

11 Painting Tools You Need (and 5 You Don’t), According to a Paint Pro

11 Painting Tools You Need (and 5 You Don’t), According to a Paint Pro

This Is the Best Time of Year to Paint Your House, According to the Pros

This Is the Best Time of Year to Paint Your House, According to the Pros

6 Easy Ways to Make Your Home Safer During Quarantine

6 Easy Ways to Make Your Home Safer During Quarantine

5 Things You Can Do to Extend the Life of Your Dishwasher

5 Things You Can Do to Extend the Life of Your Dishwasher

All of the Best Deals From Wayfair's Huge ‘Home Updates for Less’ Sale

All of the Best Deals From Wayfair's Huge ‘Home Updates for Less’ Sale

5 Easy Home Improvement Projects You Can Work on Right Now

5 Easy Home Improvement Projects You Can Work on Right Now

Pantone Just Released Over 300 New Colors—These 3 Would Make Stunning Paint Colors

Pantone Just Released Over 300 New Colors—These 3 Would Make Stunning Paint Colors

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Is Back—and Fair Warning, It Will Make You Cry

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Is Back—and Fair Warning, It Will Make You Cry

I Found a Quick Fix for Scratched Wood Floors—and It's This $12 Marker From Amazon

I Found a Quick Fix for Scratched Wood Floors—and It's This $12 Marker From Amazon

It's Time to Oil Your Cutting Boards and Wood Furniture—Here's How

It's Time to Oil Your Cutting Boards and Wood Furniture—Here's How

Do Peel and Stick Countertops Actually Work?

Do Peel and Stick Countertops Actually Work?

The Farmers' Almanac Winter Forecast Is Here—and Brrr!

The Farmers' Almanac Winter Forecast Is Here—and Brrr!

How to Pick the Perfect Trim Paint Color, According to a Paint Pro

How to Pick the Perfect Trim Paint Color, According to a Paint Pro

The Air in Your Home Probably Isn’t as Clean as You Think—Here’s How to Know

The Air in Your Home Probably Isn’t as Clean as You Think—Here’s How to Know

Think a Fixer-Upper Will Save You Money? A New Survey Suggests Otherwise

Think a Fixer-Upper Will Save You Money? A New Survey Suggests Otherwise

How to Paint Kitchen Cabinets, in 7 Doable Steps

How to Paint Kitchen Cabinets, in 7 Doable Steps

Buyer Beware: Sellers in Most States Don’t Have to Disclose If Their Home Is “Haunted”

Buyer Beware: Sellers in Most States Don’t Have to Disclose If Their Home Is “Haunted”

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com