Recipes

See simple, easy-to-follow recipes for everything you love to eat and all the dishes you want to try. We have recipes for tried-and-true classics, trendy dishes, cocktails—amaretto sour or mai tai, anyone?—and more. With our step-by-step recipes and ingredient lists, you'll be cooking up a tasty storm in no time.

Editors' Picks

5 Easy Meals That Start With Ground Turkey

5 Easy Meals That Start With Ground Turkey
Get dinner done fast with ingredients you have in the fridge and these super-easy ground turkey recipes.
Three Easy Recipes That Start With Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken

Three Easy Recipes That Start With Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken
On this episode of Simply, host Haley Cairo shows us how to upgrade a simple rotisserie chicken into three delicious lunches or dinners.
Hot Honey Is the Condiment You Can't Live Without—Here's How to Make It With Just 2 Ingredients

Hot Honey Is the Condiment You Can't Live Without—Here's How to Make It With Just 2 Ingredients
Move over, ketchup, there’s a new bottle in town.
Grilled Cantaloupe and Prosciutto Skewers

Grilled Cantaloupe and Prosciutto Skewers
This fun take on the classic appetizer is perfect for summer dinner parties.
Cantaloupe-Coconut Ice Pops 

Cantaloupe-Coconut Ice Pops 
Hot summer days call for easy-prep ice pops.
32 Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas That Are Perfect for Hot Days

32 Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas That Are Perfect for Hot Days
It's 5:00 and you're hungry and hot—here are some of the best summer dinner recipes you can put together in a flash.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

26 of the Easiest-Ever Eggplant Recipes

26 of the Easiest-Ever Eggplant Recipes
Eggplant is the best kind of vegetable, which is to say, it's a multi-tasker that can take on many different and delicious forms. It can stand up to being grilled or fried, tastes bomb when breaded (like in eggplant parmesan or eggplant rollatini) and lives its best life when roasted, stewed, or sauteed for ratatouille, baba ghanoush, and more. Bonus: eggplant works as a substitute for meat, too. One of the most popular types of eggplants in America resembles a long pear-shaped zucchini, with glossy skin and a deep purple color. The flesh inside is beige-colored and spongy in consistency with seeds. Choose eggplants that have a firm, smooth, and shiny skin and feel heavy for their size. They should be free of discoloration, bumps, and bruises, which indicates that the veggie's been damaged and could be decayed. Eggplants are also available in plenty of other sizes and colors, including lavender, green, orange, and yellow. Though they're available year-round, eggplants are in peak season from July to October. The nightshade veggie packs a host of vitamins and minerals, including fiber, vitamin B, copper, vitamin K, and folate, plus it contains phytonutrients and plenty of antioxidants. It's easy to prepare and tastes divine good when done right—try one of these easy eggplant recipes and you'll be part of the purple gang in no time. RELATEDHere's Why You Need to Try Japanese and Chinese Eggplants
25 Fast, Healthy (and Delicious!) Breakfast Ideas

25 Fast, Healthy (and Delicious!) Breakfast Ideas
These healthy breakfast ideas are quick to prepare. Enjoy them at home—or as you're sprinting out the door.
15 of Our Favorite Sandwich Recipes to Save You From Your Sad Desk Lunch

15 of Our Favorite Sandwich Recipes to Save You From Your Sad Desk Lunch
How To Make a Classic Amaretto Sour

How To Make a Classic Amaretto Sour
Rating: Unrated
3
Glazed Lemon Pound Cake

Glazed Lemon Pound Cake
Rating: Unrated
17
Easy Homemade Salsa

Easy Homemade Salsa

All Recipes

How to Make 2-Ingredient Rolled Ice Cream at Home (It’s Shockingly Simple)

You know what I’m talking about: those sweet, creamy little swirls of ice cream clustered together in a small cup, covered in colorful toppings. Rolled ice cream is a frozen dessert that originated in Thailand, often referred to as 'Thai rolled ice cream' or 'stir-fried ice cream.' Many will recognize the creamy concoction as the treat that floods their Instagram every summer. If you thought you could only buy rolled ice cream from the pros, we have good news: it’s super simple to make your own version from scratch, and believe it or not, you only need 2 ingredients. Here’s how to make rolled ice cream at home.
By Betty Gold

Mai Tai

Rating: 3.5 stars
5
This pretty Mai Tai cocktail is fruity and refreshing. If you’re wondering how to make a Mai Tai (or what’s in a Mai Tai), you’ve come to the right place. Each one of the Mai Tai ingredients adds depth and flavor to the tropical cocktail. The tart lime juice balances the sweet pineapple juice and orgeat syrup (a sweet almond flavored syrup) offers a base note to anchor the flavors together. Feel free to replace the orgeat with simple syrup and a drop of almond extract, which will mimic the almond undertones. Though we call for dark rum in the recipe, we tested it with white rum and it was just as delicious. Make this easy Mai Tai recipe while you’re relaxing on the beach—or if you just want to pretend you are.
By Paige Grandjean

Linguine With Cherry Tomato Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
1
Every bite of this summery tomato pasta is studded with bites of crispy pancetta.
By Ali Ramee

Fancy Tomato Sandwiches

A BLT's got nothing on this perfectly layered baguette sandwich.  
By Ananda Eidelstein

Spicy Summer Squash Stir-Fry

Delicious, veg-forward dinner on the table in 20 minutes? Yes, please.
By Ali Ramee

Garlic-and-Herb Potato Salad

Think mayo and potatoes should stay far, far apart? Then this gorgeous vinegar-based potato salad is for you. 
By Ananda Eidelstein

I Just Learned How to Make Mini Hasselback Potatoes and I'm Officially Serving Them With Everything

Rating: 4.5 stars
3
Warning: This three-ingredient recipe may or may not change your life.
By Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner

Slow-Cooker Cuban Sandwiches

This decadent combo involves citrusy pork, salty ham, melted cheese, tangy pickles, and mustard. The best part is that this recipe couldn’t be easier: all you have to do is rub a big boneless pork shoulder roast with garlic and salt, and put it into the slow cooker with orange zest, orange juice, and stock. Then it's hands off for about 7 hours. Right before serving, the entire sandwich is put underneath the broiler to melt the cheese and warm the bread. You can make the pork two days ahead, just store it inside all those delicious pork drippings. Then, reheat gently on the stove before building sandwiches. We love the idea of serving these sandwiches with beer, extra pickles, and some of the juice from the slow cooked pork on the side for dipping.
By Erin Merhar

Peach Iced Tea

This peach iced tea is the one to beat all others—thanks to its real peach flavor, not the fake, bottled kind and sweetened naturally thanks to the peaches and honey. This recipe relies on dried peaches, which you’ll rehydrate in a warm honey-infused water along with classic English breakfast tea. It’s the taste of summer in the 90s, brought back to you with even more deliciousness, that's better-for-you than the sugar-packed iced teas commonly seen. Pro tip: chop the dried peaches before steeping—they’ll release more peach flavor, and it doesn’t matter what they look like since you’ll discard them, anyway.
By Ananda Eidelstein

Cold-Brew Iced Tea

Rating: 5 stars
1
Instead of breaking out the tea kettle in steamy summer months, brew tea bags in cold water for a naturally sweet (and less-acidic) beverage. Sip the tea straight from the jar, or screw on the lid and pack ‘em up for a picnic.
By Grace Elkus

Dill Pickle Relish Poppers

Meet your new favorite app: cheesy pickle and ham-stuffed jalapeños.
By Liz Mervosh

Perfect Jasmine Rice

Rating: 3.5 stars
3
Cooking jasmine rice is one of those seemingly simple tasks that is actually pretty difficult to master, even for some professional cooks. But once you master the technique, you’ll be steaming to perfection in no time. One of the big problems people encounter is rice stuck to the bottom of the pot. This is actually a sign that you’ve nailed the jasmine rice-to-water ratio. To release it, all you have to do is remove the pot from the stove, and let it rest, covered, for 5 minutes. The starchy grains will magically release from the bottom for a perfectly cooked batch of jasmine rice.
By Sara Quessenberry

Perfect Brown Basmati Rice

Rating: 3.5 stars
9
By Sara Quessenberry

Summer Nachos

Rating: 5 stars
1
These vegetarian nachos are loaded with juicy corn, melted cheese, and a tangy avocado cream.
By Ananda Eidelstein

Watermelon Poke Bowls

This to-die-for plant-based take on poke stars marinated watermelon cubes. 
By Julia Levy

Roasted Eggplant With Miso and Sesame Seeds

Rating: 3.5 stars
2
Eggplant is the best kind of vegetable, which is to say, a multi tasker that can take on many different forms. It’s as equally at home breaded and fried or, as it is here: roasted until it has a deliciously melted center. Topped with a rich miso dressing, this recipe works equally well as an appetizer course or as a side dish for salmon or chicken. Cooking tip: Watch the sesame seeds while you toast them in the skillet. They can quickly turn from perfectly toasted to burned.
By Mary Claire Britton

Cool and Crunchy Chicken Lettuce Wraps

These cool, Vietnamese-inspired chicken and rice noodle wraps are perfect for hot summer nights.
By Ali Ramee

Curry-Coconut Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
11
By Nina Simond

Ice-Cream-Maker-Free Chocolate Ice Cream

Rating: 4 stars
3
By Kristin Appenbrink

5-Ingredient Roasted Potato Wedges

A simple, yet delicious potato recipe that's perfect for any occasion.
By Ariel Klein

Cheesy Chicken Nachos Recipe

Has there ever been a time that ordering nachos has really worked out? To be honest, it always feels like a fight to find the best pieces of chip that are loaded equally with toppings, resulting in an archaeological dig to unearth just the right bite before your friend does. It can be...stressful, to say the least. Making a nachos recipe at home leaves you to pile on the goodies evenly over the chips, which you’ll arrange in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. This means every chip is gloriously topped with chicken, cheese, salsa, avocado and, well, more cheese. Make it a bigger meal by adding black beans or get crazy and swap the avocado for guacamole.
By Mary Claire Britton

Easy Chai Tea Recipe

Rating: 4 stars
3
With our easy chai tea recipe, you can make coffeeshop-quality chai tea at home and enjoy it anytime. In this video, we'll show you step-by-step exactly how to make it using just a few ingredients: whole milk, black tea, and some spices you probably already have in your pantry.
By Sara Quessenberry

Salmon Patties

If you’re a fan of crab cakes, then here’s a new recipe to tempt you: Simple salmon patties that make use of two pantry staples: steel-cut oats and canned salmon, which are flavored with scallions, Dijon, and parsley.
By Robby Melvin

Easy Royal Icing Recipe

Rating: 3 stars
1
What is royal icing? Quite simply, it's icing that's made from only three ingredients: confectioners' sugar, egg whites and flavorings. This easy royal icing recipe is great for decorating or flooding sugar cookies, piping festive holiday decorations on a gingerbread house, or attaching decorations (like flowers or buttercream roses) to the tops of cakes or cupcakes.
By Kristen Evans Dittami
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com