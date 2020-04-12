Cheesy Chicken Nachos Recipe

Has there ever been a time that ordering nachos has really worked out? To be honest, it always feels like a fight to find the best pieces of chip that are loaded equally with toppings, resulting in an archaeological dig to unearth just the right bite before your friend does. It can be...stressful, to say the least. Making a nachos recipe at home leaves you to pile on the goodies evenly over the chips, which you’ll arrange in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. This means every chip is gloriously topped with chicken, cheese, salsa, avocado and, well, more cheese. Make it a bigger meal by adding black beans or get crazy and swap the avocado for guacamole.