Eggplant is the best kind of vegetable, which is to say, it's a multi-tasker that can take on many different and delicious forms. It can stand up to being grilled or fried, tastes bomb when breaded (like in eggplant parmesan or eggplant rollatini) and lives its best life when roasted , stewed, or sauteed for ratatouille, baba ghanoush, and more. Bonus: eggplant works as a substitute for meat, too. One of the most popular types of eggplants in America resembles a long pear-shaped zucchini, with glossy skin and a deep purple color. The flesh inside is beige-colored and spongy in consistency with seeds. Choose eggplants that have a firm, smooth, and shiny skin and feel heavy for their size. They should be free of discoloration, bumps, and bruises, which indicates that the veggie's been damaged and could be decayed. Eggplants are also available in plenty of other sizes and colors, including lavender, green, orange, and yellow. Though they're available year-round, eggplants are in peak season from July to October. The nightshade veggie packs a host of vitamins and minerals, including fiber, vitamin B, copper, vitamin K, and folate, plus it contains phytonutrients and plenty of antioxidants. It's easy to prepare and tastes divine good when done right—try one of these easy eggplant recipes and you'll be part of the purple gang in no time.