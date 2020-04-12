Recipe Collections & Favorites

Find the best recipes for dinner, lunch, and breakfast with our collections of top-rated, healthy, quick, easy, and delicious dishes. Get dinner ideas, see what a healthy breakfast looks like, figure out how to use extra ingredients like eggplant, and more with these healthy meals, recipe collections, and popular ingredients.

Recipe Collections

Is lunchtime getting a little stale? Turn to these fresh and tasty sandwich ideas for a handheld meal that won't leave you bored (or hungry).
Don’t have an hour to spend simmering dinner over the stove or waiting for it to roast in the oven? Who does? Our quick dinner ideas and simple recipes are wholesome, almost entirely homemade, and affordable, too—no chicken nuggets, fish sticks, or prohibitively expensive meals here. These dinner ideas all require just 25 minutes or less of hands-on work, and they run the gamut from totally kid-friendly fare (such as our Baked Pecorino Chicken and a simple bowl of orecchiette pasta with broccoli, ground turkey and Parmesan) to more sophisticated dinner party or date-night dishes (Poached Halibut with Green Beans and Red Potatoes or a deceptively simple lamb and spring vegetable stew). Use the collection to plan five weekdays’ worth of meals, and you can cycle through Southwestern chili, creamy shrimp pasta, a breakfast that’s equally delicious at dinner, seafood soup, and oven-fried pork cutlets for many more dinners. Or maybe a lineup of curried chicken, steak with roasted vegetables, Caribbean pork tenderloin, bulgur salad, and spicy salmon sounds like a better fit for your family's supper. We’ve got you covered for those busy nights when spending more than 25 minutes in the kitchen just won’t do and, unlike lots of recipes that claim to simplify dinnertime, ours are truly all-in-one meals. You could toss some bread on the table, if you’d like, but ultimately, we’ve got multiple food groups on each plate and every bowl because, really, who’s got time for several courses? Pin this slideshow of simple dinner ideas for later when you’re finding your go-to menus are getting a little tired. RELATED: You Only Need Five Ingredients to Cook These Easy Dinner Recipes Tonight
Eggplant is the best kind of vegetable, which is to say, it's a multi-tasker that can take on many different and delicious forms. It can stand up to being grilled or fried, tastes bomb when breaded (like in eggplant parmesan or eggplant rollatini) and lives its best life when roasted, stewed, or sauteed for ratatouille, baba ghanoush, and more. Bonus: eggplant works as a substitute for meat, too. One of the most popular types of eggplants in America resembles a long pear-shaped zucchini, with glossy skin and a deep purple color. The flesh inside is beige-colored and spongy in consistency with seeds. Choose eggplants that have a firm, smooth, and shiny skin and feel heavy for their size. They should be free of discoloration, bumps, and bruises, which indicates that the veggie's been damaged and could be decayed. Eggplants are also available in plenty of other sizes and colors, including lavender, green, orange, and yellow. Though they're available year-round, eggplants are in peak season from July to October. The nightshade veggie packs a host of vitamins and minerals, including fiber, vitamin B, copper, vitamin K, and folate, plus it contains phytonutrients and plenty of antioxidants. It's easy to prepare and tastes divine good when done right—try one of these easy eggplant recipes and you'll be part of the purple gang in no time. RELATEDHere’s Why You Need to Try Japanese and Chinese Eggplants
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)

Whether you’re on a low-carb diet or trying to fuel up for the day, feel more satisfied with one of these delicious and healthy high-protein recipes.
Every day is fry day now, folks.
22 Make-Ahead Hors d’Oeuvres for Stress-Free Entertaining

Treat guests to these delicious and downright easy hors d'oeuvres and appetizers.
These healthy breakfast ideas are quick to prepare. Enjoy them at home—or as you’re sprinting out the door.

Favorite Ingredients

Everything you need to know about the purple veggie that's taking the hipster food scene by storm. 
Everything you need to know about the distinct qualities of Irish butter.
Tamari vs. Soy Sauce: Everything You Need to Know About These Traditional Asian Sauces

What’s the difference between these two salty sauces?

All Recipe Collections & Favorites

