Clothing

Good clothing sense includes picking the right clothing (especially in regards to sizing) and learning how to wear it in a way that is both flattering and comfortable. Our guides to clothing cover how to measure your bust and bra size, how to craft jean jacket outfits, where to find cheap work clothes, and more.

Most Recent

What to Wear With Mom Jeans

There are a couple key styling rules.
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home

Wearing the wrong bra size can ruin an otherwise flawless outfit (and even lead to breast pain and backaches). These simple bust-measuring instructions will ensure a perfect fit for band and cup alike.
Why I’m Never Letting Go of Skinny Jeans (No Matter What Gen Z Says)

Did I see this coming? Yes. Do I accept it? No. 
It's Time to Get Excited About Your Clothes Again After a Year in Sweatpants-Here's How

A professional organizer and life coach reminds you how to fall back in love with your stuff—and yourself.
How Often Should You Wash Your Jeans? Experts Weigh In

We’re back with another heated household debate.
The 21 Best Anti-Aging Neck Products for Smoother, Firmer Skin

Here's everything you need to know about preventing neck lines and wrinkles, according to a dermatologist.
More Clothing

I've Tested Dozens of Swimsuits, and This $34 Amazon Find With 8,600 Five-Star Ratings Is the Absolute Best

And it's on sale right now.
Statement Tees Are Trending Again, So We Made You One

For the women who power other women and the ones who get things done—introducing the InStyle "Ladies First" collection.
This Is What Really Happens When You Stop Wearing a Bra

14 Stylish Sites to Shop for Affordable Women's Work Clothes

We Found the 12 Most Comfortable Pairs of Jeans for Every Woman

What to Wear to Holiday Parties

6 Best-Fitting T-Shirts, According to Real Simple Editors

All Clothing

Dressing Tips for Petite, Tall, and Plus Sizes

11 Things You Can Purge From Your Closet Right Now (and Not Miss)

Smart Ways to Extend the Life of Your Swimsuit

15 Ways to Wear a Bralette With Everything

What to Wear on Rainy Summer Days When It's Way Too Hot and Sticky

7 Tights That Will Actually Keep You Warm This Winter

How to Wear a Jean Jacket with Every Outfit In Your Closet

15 Top-Rated Black Leggings That Are So Comfortable, You'll Never Want to Take Them Off

9 Shopping Tricks Every Crate and Barrel Fan Should Know

5 Pant Dilemmas, Solved

The 10 Best White Shirts We've Ever Worn

The Best Places to Shop When You're Not Sure If You're Plus-Size

The 9 New Rules of Plus-Size Dressing

Shop a Meghan Markle-Inspired Capsule Wardrobe—Without the Royal Price Tag

15 Great Work Dresses

The Best Lightweight Pieces for Extremely Hot Weather

Boyfriend Blazers Are the Only Professional Clothing I Will Wear This Year—Here Are the 8 Best

A Glossary of T-Shirt Fabrics

This Size-Inclusive Denim Brand Just Launched a Genius Tool So You Can Find Your Perfect Fit

7 Wardrobe Essentials Worth Splurging On (and 7 That Totally Aren't)

The Pieces You Need to Start Incorporating Athleisure Into Your Work Wardrobe

8 Affordable and Stylish Plus-Size Clothing Brands

7 Types of Pleats Every Detail-Oriented Dresser Should Know

6 Stylish Sweater Dresses That Look Just as Good as They Feel

How to Find the Smoothest, Most Flattering T-Shirt Bra for Your Unique Shape

