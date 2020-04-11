Health

Good health and wellness is about more than just going to the doctor. Here, we’ll teach you about healthy food and healthy snacks, offer some fitness motivation, and even give some instruction on squatting, stretching, and other workouts. If you’re seeking to improve or maintain your health, this is the place to look.

Most Popular

8 Simple Ways to Practice Self-Care Every Single Day (Because You Deserve It)

Sometimes it’s best to help yourself first.
Intuitive Eating Is a Happier and Healthier Way to Eat—Here’s How to Begin

Experts say the practice of intuitive eating can repair our guilt-ridden relationships with food and our bodies.
6 Small Lifestyle Swaps for a Healthier You by This Time Next Year

Think simple swaps to your lifestyle won’t get you anywhere? Think again.
An At-Home Wellness Sabbatical Is Exactly What We Need Right Now

Press the reset button—without completely unplugging from the world.
How to Find the Right Therapist for You

So you’re ready to work on something with a pro. We’ll guide you through every confusing turn of the mental health maze.
You're Probably Not Drinking Enough Water—Here Are Two Simple Ways to Check

Exactly how much water you should drink a day differs for everyone. Here's how to make sure you stay properly hydrated from here on out.
14 Fun Things to Do Indoors

Your kids are getting cabin fever and all you want is a moment of quiet. Here are 14 things to do on a rainy day.
12 Science-Backed Ways to Feel Better Every Day

So maybe you can’t change your health overnight. But you can get a head start, with these painless, proven ways to boost your well-being (inside and out).
Your Gut Needs Prebiotics and Probiotics—but What's the Difference? This RD Breaks It Down

A gut health expert gives the rundown on how both prebiotics and probiotics relate to your microbiome.
8 Science-Backed Reasons to Read a (Real) Book

Bookworms can see some serious perks to their health and happiness. Want to really reap the benefits of reading? Reach for an old-fashioned, printed book.

Eat Healthy

The 30 Healthiest Foods

There are foods, and then there are super foods, the vitamin-and-mineral-packed basics of a nutritious diet.
24 Nutritious (and Tasty) Snacks

They’re under 200 calories, healthy, satisfying, and pro-approved―what’s not to love?
The Basic Fruit You're Not Eating Enough Of

Aloe Vera Juice Is Everywhere Right Now—But Don't Believe the Hype

Why People Are Adding Mushrooms to Everything From Coffee to Smoothies

5 Chamomile Tea Benefits Your Body and Mind Need

Stay Fit

11 Fitness Motivation Tricks That Actually Work

Nearly a dozen research- and expert-backed tips you haven’t heard before.

All Health

Why Setting Goals Is Good for You (Even if You Don’t Always Meet Them)

Sleep, Exercise, and Diet Are the Wellness Trifecta—but This One Is Most Important for Mental Health, Study Finds

Why We Often Feel Lonely During the Holidays—and How to Cope (Especially This Year)

The Pandemic Took My Group Fitness Classes Away—Until I Tried the Peloton Bike

The FDA Has Officially Authorized and Administered the First Coronavirus Vaccine—Here’s How That Affects You

Dealing With Jaw, Neck, or Face Tension Lately? Here Are 5 Ways to Get Relief (Without Turning to Advil)

How to Properly Take Someone's Temperature—and How to Know When It's a Fever

8 Fun and Easy Ways to Practice Mindfulness With Your Kids, Because It’s Never Too Early to Start

The Definitive Amount of Exercise You Need to Make Up for Sitting All Day

Feel Like You Don't Enjoy Anything Anymore? There's a Name for That—and You Can Break Through It

How You Stretch Matters—Avoid These 7 Common Mistakes to Stay Limber and Injury-Free

What Is Banana Milk, and Is It Healthy?

The $25 Cushioned Knee Pillow That All Side Sleepers Need

How to Choose the Best Sleep Tracker for You

How to Reframe Rejection So It Ultimately Makes You Stronger

The Humidifier That's Saving My Plants and Dry Skin This Winter Is on Sale Right Now

This Balance Board From Amazon Makes Standing Desks Way More Comfortable

Sensitive Teeth Are an Actual Pain—and These 4 Habits Can Make It Worse

9 Unhealthy Coping Habits That End Up Hurting More Than Helping

3 Glute-Strengthening Exercises to Try if You're Sick of Squats

The 5 Best Foods for Boosting Your Body’s Vitamin D Levels

Need a Pick-Me-Up? Try These Full-Body Yoga Moves for an Instant Energy Boost

How to Make Going Back to the Gym a Safer Experience

5 Tik-Tok Dental Hacks You Should Never Do at Home—and 2 You Can Try Yourself

There Are Nearly 800 Disposable Face Masks on Sale for Prime Day — but These Are the 5 Best to Shop

