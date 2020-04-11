Gardening

It’s not just for green thumbs. Anyone can pick up a trowel and start gardening indoors or outdoors. Start here for guides to durable outdoor plants, tips on hydrangea care, advice for plant care for all types of indoor and outdoor plants, and more essential knowledge any gardener—veteran or just starting out—can use.

8 Plants That Repel Bugs and Mosquitoes

These plants keep bugs at bay—all while making your yard or patio look even prettier.
Stop Believing These 9 Lawn Care Myths—Try These Tips Instead

Does it really matter what time of day you water your lawn?
7 Ways to Get Your Deck and Patio Clean Before Summer

Cross these items off your to-do list ASAP.
5 Ways to Rid Your Porch or Patio of Bugs All Summer Long

So you can actually enjoy those summer nights spent outside.
15 Impossible-to-Kill Outdoor Plants

With summer in full swing, it’s hard not to admire the yards and gardens around town that are filled with greenery and colorful blooms. If you’ve always assumed that your yard was too dry, too shady, or that the soil was too sandy to support such beautiful plants—guess again.
How to Care for Hydrangeas to Get the Most Beautiful Blooms on the Block

Follow these expert tips for hydrangea care—whether they’re in a vase, potted, or in the ground—for beautiful blooms all season long.
Everything You Need to Know to Grow Your Own Vertical Garden

These trendy gardens look impressive, but almost anyone can bring a vertical garden home.
Hard-to-Kill Plants That Don’t Need Sunlight

All houseplants need some sunshine, but these low-light indoor plants require far less than most.
10 Common Houseplants That Are Difficult to Take Care Of

Indoor plants can make a room feel fresher—but some are more temperamental than others.
The 10 Best Low-Light Houseplants That Are Easy to Take Care Of

10 Houseplants That Are Safe for Cats and Dogs

Month-by-Month Guide to Vegetable Gardening

Aloe Vera Is the Perfect Choice for People Who Forget to Water Their Plants

These All-Natural, Homemade Weed Killers Actually Work

Learn how to kill pesky weeds as safely as possible with homemade weed killers made of natural ingredients you probably already have on hand.

How to Grow a Garden That Blooms All Year Round

10 Mistakes You’re Making When Growing Your Own Food

10 Stunning Hydrangea Varieties You Need to Know About

Why You Should Get to Know Your Local Farmer

5 Herb Gardening Secrets Only the Pros Know

Amazon Has a New Storefront Dedicated to Warm-Weather Essentials, From Patio Furniture to Spring Fashion

Even the Saddest Houseplants Can Be Saved With This $3 Hack

How to Grow Cucumbers, No Green Thumb Required

Yes, You Should Fertilize Your Houseplants—Here's How

7 Shower Plants to Turn Your Bathroom Into an Oasis

The Ultimate Guide to Growing Your Own Tomatoes

12 Fruits and Vegetables That Peak in the Spring

Black Florists and Plant Pros You Should Be Following on Instagram

7 Binge-Worthy Gardening Shows to Inspire Your Outdoor Space

This Plant Light Works So Well, Shoppers Are Growing Orchids in Their Basements

Move Over Fiddle Leaf Fig, These Will Be the Most Popular Houseplants of 2021

Norfolk Island Pines Are the Perfect Houseplant for Decorating for the Holidays

5 Easy-to-Care-for Plants to Cheer Up Your Home This Winter 

How to Keep Your Mums Blooming All Fall Long

14 Gifts for Plant Lovers That Go Above and Beyond More Plants

7 Show-Stopping Flowers and Shrubs to Plant This Fall—Including Our New Favorite Hydrangea Variety

8 Fall-Blooming Native Plants You'll Love for Adding Late-Season Color to Your Garden

4 Major Plant Trends Spotted in the 2020 Real Simple Home

Best Fall Plants and Flowers at Trader Joe’s Right Now (Yes, Yogi Skeleton Air Plants Are Here!)

A Wisconsin Farmer Planted Two Million Sunflowers to Spread Joy During the Pandemic

