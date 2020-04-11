Cooking Tips & Techniques

Learn all the cooking tips and techniques you need to know to be a passable home chef with how-to guides, substitution options, recipe suggestions, and more. Learn how to cook rice and other staples (plus more challenging foods), how to cut difficult ingredients like mangos and avocados, and how to whip up the meal of your dreams, all right here.

4 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Brisket (But Should)

If you celebrate Passover, you've probably spent your entire life eating brisket that's been slowly braised with sweet onions and carrots. But did you know that it’s easy (and okay!) to mix up the flavor profile? For inspiration, try our super succulent Gochujang Braised Brisket. The large cut of meat is also commonly used in Texas-style barbecue. Here are some fun (and useful!) facts you may not know. 
How to Start Cooking Authentic Italian Food at Home, According to Lidia Bastianich

Italian food is more than just pizza and spaghetti. There’s a wide range of ingredients, flavors, and dishes to experiment with in your own home.
How to Carve a Turkey

Here's how to nail the final frontier before you dig in.
How to Cook Spaghetti Squash

Here, three simple methods for making spaghetti squash: in the oven, in the microwave, and in an Instant Pot. Take your pick.
This Heavy Cream Substitute Is So Good You Won’t Notice the Difference

Avoid rushing out to the grocery store with these easy substitutes for heavy cream.
How to Cut a Mango

The Hassle-Free Way To Cut a Mango

There’s no denying the deliciousness of a mango, but peeling and cutting it can be a hassle—though you, too, can learn the simple technique for cutting a mango.

The Best Way to Cook Rice

How To Cook Perfectly Fluffy Rice Every Time

Watch this video to learn the right technique for cooking fluffy, delicious rice every time.
You Need to Know About This Difference Between Heavy Cream and Whipping Cream

The labels may look similar but believe it or not, there is a difference between heavy cream vs. whipping cream. Read on to find out what it is.
What’s the Difference Between Cake Flour, Bread Flour, Pastry Flour, and All-Purpose Flour?

How to Slice and Dice an Avocado

How to Cut an Avocado Like a Pro

6 Substitutes for Evaporated Milk That Will Save You a Trip to the Store

6 Substitutes for Evaporated Milk That Will Save You a Trip to the Store

Cleaning and Seasoning a Cast-Iron Skillet

Cleaning and Seasoning a Cast-Iron Skillet

5 Effective Egg Substitutes for Cooking and Baking

All of these options are vegan, so if you’re baking for someone with an egg allergy or dietary restriction, or have simply run out of eggs, you’re in luck.

We Tested All the Best Bread-Baking Products—Here Are Our Favorites

The Best Types of Apples for Making Apple Pie Might Surprise You

12 Healthy Roasted Vegetable Recipes That Practically Cook Themselves

7 Secrets for Making the Most Delicious Meatballs

6 Major Mistakes You’re Making When Pairing Wine With Cheese

Trader Joe’s Fans Will Love This New Cookbook—and Amazon Has It on Sale

I Tried Making the TikTok-Famous Cloud Bread—Here's What You Should Know Before You Do, Too

Clever Tips for Cooking Eggplant to Perfection

Broiling Is the Easiest Way to Make Crispy, Beautifully Browned Food—But You’re Definitely Doing It Wrong

10 Top-Tested Hot Sauces That Will Bring the Heat This Summer

Two Tasty Ways to Make Acorn Squash in the Oven

The Top 5 Coffee Trends to Look Out for This Year

7 Secrets to Making the Greatest Guacamole

You Have to Try This Genius TikTok Hack for De-Stemming Herbs

Grab Your Bib: The Price of Lobster Is at a Record Low Right Now

7 Smart Ways to Use Your Haul of Fresh Tomatoes

5 Pasta Salad Secrets That’ll Give This Summer Staple a Major Upgrade

I've Tried Countless Vegetable Cooking Techniques, and Blistering Is by Far the Best (and Easiest)

Forget Cooking with Wine—Here's How to Cook with White Claw

7 Tips for Making Better French Toast

The 5 Commandments of Potato Salad Perfection

Potlucks Are on Pause—Here’s How to Serve Individual Portions (Without Driving Yourself Insane) This Summer

6 Plant-Based Foods That Will Completely Change How You Perceive Vegan Barbecue, According to Chefs

How to Pick a Perfect Watermelon

How to Spatchcock a Chicken at Home

