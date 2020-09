Cooking Tips & Techniques

If you celebrate Passover, you've probably spent your entire life eating brisket that's been slowly braised with sweet onions and carrots. But did you know that it’s easy (and okay!) to mix up the flavor profile? For inspiration, try our super succulent Gochujang Braised Brisket . The large cut of meat is also commonly used in Texas-style barbecue. Here are some fun (and useful!) facts you may not know.