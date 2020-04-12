Holidays

From major holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day to smaller celebrations like birthdays and graduations, every gathering is worth a little extra attention and effort. We’ve got entertaining, gifting, and hosting guides for them all, with menu ideas, recipes, table settings, decorations, and more.

7 Safe Ways to Celebrate Christmas That Have Nothing to Do With Zoom

Here’s how to find joy this holiday season—even if coronavirus cases change your traditions.
What Is Day of the Dead? Here's What You Should Know About the Holiday

Plus, 4 ways to celebrate at home.
How to Celebrate Hanukkah Safely During Coronavirus

You can still embrace the festival of lights, with a few little changes to your traditions.
Should You Pay for Your Holiday Shopping With Debit, Credit, or Cash? We Asked the Pros

Spend right this season.
8 Ways to Cope If You Can’t See Family and Friends This Holiday Season

Celebrating alone or with a smaller group than usual doesn’t mean you can’t still feel the holiday cheer.
Halloween Pajamas Are the Trend We Can All Get Behind This Year

Keep it cozy on October 31.

These Are the 9 Best Scary Movies on Hulu for Huluween

The top streaming screams for your scaring pleasure.
Safe (but Fun!) Ways to Celebrate Halloween This Year, According to Pinterest

New Pinterest data on Halloween-related searches shows that celebrators have safety on the mind.
USPS Just Announced Its Holiday Shipping Deadlines—Here Are the Dates You Need to Know

Here Are All the Halloween Costumes Trending on Google Right Now (Start Practicing Your Karate Chops!)

Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and More of Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Available on Disney+

Grab Your Ugly Christmas Sweater: Netflix Just Announced 17 New, Original Christmas Movies and Shows

Mark Your Calendars: Hallmark's 2020 Christmas Movie Schedule Is Here

We're just one month away from the first premiere!

The CDC Has Officially Advised Against Traditional Trick-or-Treating in Light of the Coronavirus Pandemic

This Clever Tool Will Help You Figure Out If It’s Safe to Trick-or-Treat in Your Area During COVID

5 Precautions to Take When Traveling Over the Holidays This Year

How Holiday Travel Will Be Different This Year

5 Group Halloween Costumes Everyone Will Actually Agree on

23 Creative No-Carve Pumpkin Ideas That Are as Good as Any Jack-O’-Lantern

No, Halloween Isn’t Canceled This Year—Here’s How to Celebrate Safely

How to Make a Face Mask Work With Your Costume This Halloween

How to Make Your Pumpkins—Carved or Not—Last Beyond October 31

19 Pumpkin Carving Stencils for the Best Jack-o’-Lanterns on the Block

A Christmas in July Celebration Might Just Be the Boost Your Summer Needs—Here’s Why

Folks Are Ready to Travel (Nearby) This Fourth of July—Here Are 10 Trending Spots for the Holiday Weekend

What Is Juneteenth? The Holiday’s History and How You Can Celebrate This Year

41 Father’s Day Quotes That Will Take Your Card or Caption Up a Notch

How to Host a Meaningful Virtual Passover Seder

How to Keep Family Traditions and Celebrations Alive During the Quarantine

Don’t Let Egg Shortages and Quarantine Ruin Your Easter Fun This Year—Here’s How You Can Still Celebrate

18 Mother’s Day Quotes, Captions, and Sayings to Make Mom’s Day

Spring Trend Alert: Easter Gnomes Are the Newest Decorating Craze

20 Funny and Meaningful Easter Quotes, Captions, and Messages

The 10 Best Valentine’s Day Deals to Shop on Amazon

This Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Pasta Is Better Than Candy

I Shop Amazon for a Living—and These Are the Best Valentine's Day Gifts You Should Get Yourself

According to Tradition, You Should Leave Your Tree Up Until January 6—Here’s Why

This Is the Most Popular Day to Get Engaged, and It's Right Around the Corner

