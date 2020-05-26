Decorating

If you’re seeking smart kitchen ideas, decorating trends, painting tips, and other guides related to decorating your home and helping it look its best, this is the place to be. Here, you’ll find advice for purchasing decorating and household essentials, learn about different types of countertops, discover how to paint, and otherwise finally figure out how to make your home shine.

Most Popular

Cooling Bed Sheets Are the Secret to a Sweat-Free Night—Here Are the 10 Best Sets

Cooling Bed Sheets Are the Secret to a Sweat-Free Night—Here Are the 10 Best Sets

Read More
5 Things to Know Before Trying Peel and Stick Flooring

5 Things to Know Before Trying Peel and Stick Flooring

Is vinyl flooring an easy, affordable update—or just a temporary solution?
Read More
6 Things Nobody Tells You About Getting a Farmhouse Sink

6 Things Nobody Tells You About Getting a Farmhouse Sink

Here are some things to think about before you make the splurge. 
Read More

Read More
Here's Exactly What You Need for a Modern Farmhouse Kitchen

Here's Exactly What You Need for a Modern Farmhouse Kitchen

Consider this your no-fail formula for creating a dreamy farmhouse kitchen.
Read More
10 Types of Countertops You Should Know Before Renovating Your Kitchen or Bathroom

10 Types of Countertops You Should Know Before Renovating Your Kitchen or Bathroom

Know your options before selecting the perfect countertop for your project.
Read More

More Decorating

10 Home Office Ideas That Will Make You Want to Work All Day

10 Home Office Ideas That Will Make You Want to Work All Day

Experts reveal home office decor ideas that help you maximize space and creativity.
Read More
These Feng Shui Bedroom Tips Might Actually Help You Sleep Better

These Feng Shui Bedroom Tips Might Actually Help You Sleep Better

Everything you need to know about furniture placement, color selection, and how to avoid a “lonely pillow.”
Read More
How to Put on a Duvet Cover

How to Put on a Duvet Cover

Read More
24 Modern Wallpaper Designs Guaranteed to Transform Your Space

24 Modern Wallpaper Designs Guaranteed to Transform Your Space

Read More
Does Thread Count Really Matter? What to Look for When Buying Sheets

Does Thread Count Really Matter? What to Look for When Buying Sheets

Read More
Do Peel and Stick Countertops Actually Work?

Do Peel and Stick Countertops Actually Work?

Read More

The 21 Best White Paint Colors, According to Top Designers

From bedroom walls to kitchen cabinets and trim, designers share their go-to white paint colors for every room.

All Decorating

My Night Sweats Have Stopped Ever Since I Started Sleeping on These Breathable, Linen Sheets

My Night Sweats Have Stopped Ever Since I Started Sleeping on These Breathable, Linen Sheets

Read More
7 Reasons to Ditch Chlorine and Switch to a Saltwater Pool

7 Reasons to Ditch Chlorine and Switch to a Saltwater Pool

Read More
Get a Sneak Peek at This Year’s Real Simple Home

Get a Sneak Peek at This Year’s Real Simple Home

Read More
7 Tricks for Getting the Best Deals on Home Decor

7 Tricks for Getting the Best Deals on Home Decor

Read More
The 8 Best Cooling Weighted Blankets for Hot Sleepers, According to Reviews

The 8 Best Cooling Weighted Blankets for Hot Sleepers, According to Reviews

Read More
5 Little Decor Swaps to Keep Your Home Cooler This Summer

5 Little Decor Swaps to Keep Your Home Cooler This Summer

Read More
6 Backyard Privacy Ideas That Are Actually Stylish

6 Backyard Privacy Ideas That Are Actually Stylish

Read More
This Is When You Should Buy Furniture—Including Outdoor or Patio Furniture—to Get the Best Deals

This Is When You Should Buy Furniture—Including Outdoor or Patio Furniture—to Get the Best Deals

Read More
Nearly 10,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree These Breathable Sheets Keep Them Sweat-Free All Night

Nearly 10,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree These Breathable Sheets Keep Them Sweat-Free All Night

Read More
10 Best Places to Buy Custom Wall Art

10 Best Places to Buy Custom Wall Art (That Won't Break the Bank)

Read More
I'm a Hot Sleeper, and This Ultra-Comfortable Mattress Topper Keeps Me Cool on Hot Summer Nights

I'm a Hot Sleeper, and This Ultra-Comfortable Mattress Topper Keeps Me Cool on Hot Summer Nights

Read More
5 Tips to Help Your Outdoor Furniture Last Forever

5 Tips to Help Your Outdoor Furniture Last Forever

Read More
The 5 Top Bedding Trends of Summer 2020

The 5 Top Bedding Trends of Summer 2020

Read More
7 Best-Selling Amazon Products for Your Ultimate Summer Staycation

7 Best-Selling Amazon Products for Your Ultimate Summer Staycation

Read More
The New Sheets Set From Amazon's Best-Selling Bedding Brand Sold Out Right Away, but It’s Back in Stock

The New Sheets Set From Amazon's Best-Selling Bedding Brand Sold Out Right Away, but It’s Back in Stock

Read More
5 Virtual Services for Your Most Beautiful Backyard Ever

5 Virtual Services for Your Most Beautiful Backyard Ever

Read More
How to Get the Most Out of Your Tiny Spare Bedroom

How to Get the Most Out of Your Tiny Spare Bedroom

Read More
25+ Black-Owned Home Decor Brands to Shop

25+ Black-Owned Home Decor Brands to Shop

Read More
5 Little Touches That Will Make Your Home Look "Finished"

5 Little Touches That Will Make Your Home Look "Finished"

Read More
Meet the Designers We’re Partnering With for the 2020 Real Simple Home

Meet the Designers We’re Partnering With for the 2020 Real Simple Home

Read More
How to Paint Your Own Gallery Wall Art—Even If You’re a Complete Beginner

How to Paint Your Own Gallery Wall Art—Even If You’re a Complete Beginner

Read More
5 Interior Design Mistakes That Are Ruining the Flow of Your Space—and How to Fix Them

5 Interior Design Mistakes That Are Ruining the Flow of Your Space—and How to Fix Them

Read More
6 Things You Should Know Before Choosing Marble Countertops

6 Things You Should Know Before Choosing Marble Countertops

Read More
Real Simple Editors Love This Weighted Blanket, and Now There’s One for Kids, Too

Real Simple Editors Love This Weighted Blanket, and Now There’s One for Kids, Too

Read More
4 Smart Strategies for Creating a Stylish Gallery Wall

4 Smart Strategies for Creating a Stylish Gallery Wall

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com