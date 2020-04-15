St. Patrick’s Day

How to Make an Easy Old-School Irish Stew

This restorative, hearty one-pot meal channels a simple past.
No, You Don't Have to Knead (or Proof) Irish Soda Bread—Here's What You Should Know Before You Bake

This light-but-hearty staple has more going on than meets the eye.
ALDI Plans to Sell Green, Booze-Infused Cheese for St. Patrick's Day

Upgrade your St. Patrick's Day party menu with these festive supermarket finds.
Is It St. Patty or St. Paddy? Chances Are, You’re Getting It Wrong

St. Patrick’s Day 2021 is Wednesday, March 17—be sure you’re spelling your celebratory posts and messages correctly, or you might get pinched.
5 St. Patrick’s Day Snacks Better Than a Pot of Gold

These homemade St. Patrick’s Day snacks are sure to make your little ones’ holiday—and give you a few tasty treats, too.
Why Do You Get Pinched on St. Patrick’s Day?

St. Patrick’s Day pinch rules: Made up or cultural relic? We dive into why you get pinched on March 17th, as well as why you're even supposed to wear green in the first place.

9 St. Patrick’s Day Memes and Quotes You’ll Want to Send to Everyone

Celebrate the holiday in jest with a funny St. Patrick's Day meme or meaningful quote.
St. Patrick’s Day Cupcakes: The Secret Ingredient I Use (And It Changes Everything)

These homemade St. Patrick’s Day cupcakes (spiked with Guinness!) are sure to make your holiday.
St. Patrick’s Day Chex Mix (Pot of Gold Chex Mix)

Shamrock Rice Krispies Treats

St. Patrick’s Day Puppy Chow (Leprechaun Chow)

Cheddar and Dill Irish Soda Bread

How to Pour the Perfect Pint

In preparation for St. Patrick’s Day, we hooked up with Guinness Brewery Ambassador Chris McClellan to learn how to pour the perfect pint. We’ll start with the details for pulling from the tap, just in case you find yourself behind the bar come March 17th. There are six parts to the perfect pour.

Sponsored Content: Cheers to a Very Sharp St. Patrick’s Day

What Is Corned Beef?

Classic Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

8 St. Patrick’s Day Beer Glasses

11 Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

