Kitchen Tools & Products

Most Recent

The 35 Best Gifts You Can Buy for the Baker in Your Life

The 35 Best Gifts You Can Buy for the Baker in Your Life

Whether you’re shopping for a master pastry chef or a beginner baker, these tools will help them whip up sweet treats all season.
8 Clever Ways to Use a Pizza Stone—Besides Making Pizza

8 Clever Ways to Use a Pizza Stone—Besides Making Pizza

From perfectly crispy potatoes to seared meat, the often-overlooked pizza stone is far more versatile than you thought.
5 Mistakes You’re Making With Your Bread Maker

5 Mistakes You’re Making With Your Bread Maker

And how to fix them to achieve fresh-baked perfection.
How You Arrange Your Oven Racks Can Make You a Better Cook

How You Arrange Your Oven Racks Can Make You a Better Cook

See also: exactly how to perfect melted cheese on pizza.
Amazon’s Bestselling Cast-Iron Skillet With Over 55,000 Perfect Ratings Is 44% Off

Amazon’s Bestselling Cast-Iron Skillet With Over 55,000 Perfect Ratings Is 44% Off

 It costs a mere $15 right now.
These $14 Baking Sheets Will Help You Make the Perfect Holiday Cookies Every Single Time

These $14 Baking Sheets Will Help You Make the Perfect Holiday Cookies Every Single Time

And they have over 17,000 five-star reviews.  

More Kitchen Tools & Products

My Mom Has Used This Electric Griddle for Years to ‘Extend’ Her Stovetop—and It’s Less Than $40

My Mom Has Used This Electric Griddle for Years to ‘Extend’ Her Stovetop—and It’s Less Than $40

She uses it more than her Le Creuset griddle.
This Handy Gadget Makes Peeling Potatoes So Much Easier (and It’s on Sale)

This Handy Gadget Makes Peeling Potatoes So Much Easier (and It’s on Sale)

I no longer fear Thanksgiving potato duty.
Amazon’s Best-Selling Coffee Maker Is ‘the Ultimate Single-Serve Dispenser,’ According to Thousands of Reviews

Amazon’s Best-Selling Coffee Maker Is ‘the Ultimate Single-Serve Dispenser,’ According to Thousands of Reviews

8 Affordable Amazon Products That Are Going Viral on TikTok

8 Affordable Amazon Products That Are Going Viral on TikTok

The Cookware Set With a 150,000-Person Waitlist Just Dropped in a Gorgeous New Color

The Cookware Set With a 150,000-Person Waitlist Just Dropped in a Gorgeous New Color

All the Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day, Including Ninja, Instant Pot, and Cosori

All the Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day, Including Ninja, Instant Pot, and Cosori

The 7 Best Kitchen Appliance Deals Worth Shopping From Amazon Prime Day

Hurry! Instant Pots, KitchenAid Mixers, Vitamix Blenders, and more are majorly marked down. 

All Kitchen Tools & Products

This Beloved Coffee Maker Just Sold Out on Amazon—Here’s How You Can Still Buy It

This Beloved Coffee Maker Just Sold Out on Amazon—Here’s How You Can Still Buy It

Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Rotating Oven the ‘Most Used’ Appliance in Their Kitchens

Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Rotating Oven the ‘Most Used’ Appliance in Their Kitchens

This $30 Roaster Cooks Turkey Quicker Than an Oven—and It Has a Genius Hidden Feature

This $30 Roaster Cooks Turkey Quicker Than an Oven—and It Has a Genius Hidden Feature

Amazon Shoppers Say This $13 Gadget Is the Secret to Easily Opening Jars

Amazon Shoppers Say This $13 Gadget Is the Secret to Easily Opening Jars

The Easiest Way to Make Any Bottle of Wine Taste Better, According to Experts (No, It Isn't Aeration)

The Easiest Way to Make Any Bottle of Wine Taste Better, According to Experts (No, It Isn't Aeration)

This Affordable Cast-Iron Griddle Is the Perfect Alternative to a Grill

This Affordable Cast-Iron Griddle Is the Perfect Alternative to a Grill

This Best-Selling Pan Has Sold Out 3 Times, but It’s Finally Back in Stock

This Best-Selling Pan Has Sold Out 3 Times, but It’s Finally Back in Stock

14 Kitchen Tools Chefs Swear By—and They're All Under $25

14 Kitchen Tools Chefs Swear By—and They're All Under $25

You Can Now Use Your Instant Pot to Sanitize N95 Face Masks

You Can Now Use Your Instant Pot to Sanitize N95 Face Masks

These Skewer-Free Baskets Make Grilling Kebabs Easier Than Ever

These Skewer-Free Baskets Make Grilling Kebabs Easier Than Ever

I Hated Reusable Straws Until I Found These Genius Metal-Silicone Hybrids

I Hated Reusable Straws Until I Found These Genius Metal-Silicone Hybrids

This $16 Tool Instantly Upgrades Inexpensive Wine

This $16 Tool Instantly Upgrades Inexpensive Wine

I’ve Pretty Much Stopped Using My Oven Because of This $60 Air Fryer

I’ve Pretty Much Stopped Using My Oven Because of This $60 Air Fryer

Sur La Table to Close Over 50 Locations After Filing for Bankruptcy

Sur La Table to Close Over 50 Locations After Filing for Bankruptcy

This Genius Machine Turns Frozen Fruit Into “Ice Cream”—and It’s Finally Back in Stock

This Genius Machine Turns Frozen Fruit Into “Ice Cream”—and It’s Finally Back in Stock

This Is the Secret to Peeling, Coring, and Slicing Pineapple in Seconds

This Is the Secret to Peeling, Coring, and Slicing Pineapple in Seconds

Do You Really Need a Wine Aerator?

Do You Really Need a Wine Aerator?

My Mom Swears by This $18 Product to Keep Her Kitchen Sink Sparkling Clean

My Mom Swears by This $18 Product to Keep Her Kitchen Sink Sparkling Clean

This TikTok Hack Proves We’ve Been Filling Ice Cube Trays the Wrong Way All Along

This TikTok Hack Proves We’ve Been Filling Ice Cube Trays the Wrong Way All Along

This $15 Gadget Makes Homemade Ice Cream in Just 10 Minutes

This $15 Gadget Makes Homemade Ice Cream in Just 10 Minutes

Attention! Williams Sonoma Just Slashed Prices on Le Creuset Cookware for Up to 55% Off

Attention! Williams Sonoma Just Slashed Prices on Le Creuset Cookware for Up to 55% Off

This Engraved, Professional-Level Knife Is the Perfect Gift for Dads Who Love to Cook

This Engraved, Professional-Level Knife Is the Perfect Gift for Dads Who Love to Cook

Tired of Eating the Same Weeknight Meals? These 4 Cookbooks Will Enhance Your Recipe Rolodex

Tired of Eating the Same Weeknight Meals? These 4 Cookbooks Will Enhance Your Recipe Rolodex

These $15 Loaf Pans Will Transform Your Air Fryer Into a Bread Machine

These $15 Loaf Pans Will Transform Your Air Fryer Into a Bread Machine

This 9-Cup Coffee Maker Is the Only One That Stands a Chance With My Coffee-Loving Family

This 9-Cup Coffee Maker Is the Only One That Stands a Chance With My Coffee-Loving Family

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com