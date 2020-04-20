Waste Less, Live Better

The United States wastes approximately 40% of its food supply annually, which adds up to over $160 billion dollars and 3.6 billion tons of carbon. As we continue to cook more meals at home than ever before, now’s the ideal time to develop a more waste-free lifestyle. Here’s how.

Storage Smarts

The Right Way to Store Food in the Refrigerator

Follow these tips to keep all your ingredients and leftovers kickin' (and free from contamination).
How Long You Can Store (Almost) Anything in the Fridge and Freezer

Of all the things we waste, food is one of the areas you can make a serious impact. Follow these guidelines to know what is still fresh―and what to toss.
7 Major Mistakes You’re Making With Your Freezer

These tips will help it keep its cool.
This Is the Secret to Storing Every Type of Fruit and Vegetable So They Last Longer

(With no mention of hokey produce-preserving storage containers.)
9 Genius Tricks for Freezing Food That’ll Make Meal Prep a Snap

Let’s get your frozen food habits out of the ice age.
5 Simple Steps to Make Your Cleaning Routine More Green

Start with these easy (and eco-friendly) tips.
Greener Living

10 Smart Ways to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint in the Kitchen (and Save on Your Energy Bill)

If you've resolved to live a greener life this summer, try following these simple steps.
How to Reduce Food Waste in Your Home, According to One of the World's Top Experts

Follow these tips to waste less food (and save more money) every single week.
Make Waste-Free Meals

5 Delicious Ways to Extend the Life of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Until Your Next Trip to the Grocery Store

These tips will help you waste less food—and money.

Here's What "Green" Cleaning Product Labels Really Mean

