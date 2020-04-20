Adulting

Living on your own, changing relationships, career moves, personal finances—navigating the real world can be a challenge. Here's how to take on adulthood, one step at a time. This month, savvy summer travel tips for a safe and memorable getaway. (Read: Time for an epic road trip.)

Hit the Road

RVs Are in This Summer—Here's How to Plan Your Souped-Up Road Trip

Seems like everyone's renting a rig this summer.
5 Smart Ways to Save Money on a Rental Car

Check out these insider secrets to saving money on your next rental car.
Your Guide to (Safely) Taking a Road Trip During Coronavirus

While there’s still risk, road tripping might be your safest option if you want to venture away from home. Here’s how to do it safely.
Healthy Road Trip Snacks to Tote Everywhere This Summer

All of the noshing with none of the vending machine sugar crash.
Gas Stations Are Extremely Germy—Take These Precautions When Fueling Up

Don’t pump gas—or even get behind the wheel—without these handy sanitation tips.
5 Coronavirus Safety Features on Google Maps

These timely app updates have your safety (and sanity) in mind.
Staycation 101

Travel Plans Canceled? Time to Create a Relaxing Escape at Home

Traveling far and wide isn’t your only vacation option—plan a staycation to unwind within (or just outside) your own four walls.
Bring the Fun to You: Here's How to Host Guests Safely This Summer

Here's how to socialize while social distancing.
How to Find a Job During the Pandemic, According to 5 Career Experts

Calling All 2020 Grads: These 15 Companies Are Hiring for Entry-Level Remote Jobs Right Now

14 Credit Card Perks You’re Probably Not Using

Wishcycling Could Be Hurting Your Recycling Efforts—Here's How to Fix It

Travel Savvy

“Safe-cations” Are This Summer's Smartest Travel Trend—Here's How to Plan Yours

Time to book a much-needed "safe-cation."

All Adulting

This Coffee Maker Helped Me Finally Quit My Pricey Latte Habit

Beware of Lifestyle Creep: It Might Be Sabotaging Your Savings

5 Reasons to Get Life Insurance Now, Even If You Think You’re Too Young to Need It

The Perfect Job Interview Outfit Does Exist, and It’s Probably Already in Your Closet

We Tried That Viral Gift-Wrapping Trick—and We’ve Got Bad News for You

I’ve Used In-Shower Lotion for Years, and I’m Never Going Back to Regular Lotion

7 Times You Should Tip in Cash—and 1 You Shouldn’t

Coming Home From College for the Holidays? Here’s How Things Might Be Different—and How to Deal

Why You Should Think Twice About Signing Up for That Store Credit Card

28 Fantastic Party Games to Make Your Next Gathering a Blast

Why You Should Consolidate or Refinance Your Debt

There Are Two Different Types of Debt—and Understanding What They Are Can Save You a Lot of Money

How I Finally Mastered the Morning Workout

Company Culture Matters—Here’s What a Positive Work Culture Should Look Like

These Are the Most Popular Must-Have Features for First-Time Home Buyers, According to a Survey

4 Signs You’re at the Right Job for You—and a Few Signs You're Not

Why You Should Start Investing Right Now

$1 Million Can Get You a Mansion or a Small Apartment, Depending on Where You Live

Secrets to Saving Way More for Retirement, According to Super Savers

I Tried the Curly Girl Method on My Wavy Hair, and I’m Never Going Back

8 Simple Ways to Banish Dry, Brittle Nails for Good

You’ll Probably Spend More Than $100,000 on Dates During Your Lifetime, According to a New Survey

12 Life-Changing Morning Routine Hacks That'll Get You Out the Door Faster

The Simple Habit That Totally Improved My Skin—and It Didn’t Cost a Penny

Are You Keeping Too Much Money in the Bank? Here’s How to Tell

