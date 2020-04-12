Valentine’s Day

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day continues to be one of the most romantic days of the year—and a great opportunity to shower your special him or her with love (and gifts). Whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day with cute, homemade cards, gifts for him, chocolate-covered strawberries, or a nice date-night dinner out, there are plenty of ways to celebrate February 14—and we have plenty of great Valentine’s Day ideas right here.

V-Day Basics

The History of Valentine’s Day, and Why We Celebrate

Valentine’s Day may be associated with romance, but the origin of the holiday isn’t romantic. Here’s the history of Valentine’s Day you may not know—plus when Valentine’s Day 2021 is so you can plan ahead.
52 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend or Husband

Ah, Valentine’s Day—a celebration of love, affection, and appreciation... and Valentine’s Day gifts, of course.
36 Valentine’s Day Gifts Your Girlfriend or Wife Is Sure to Love

Skip the card this year and pamper her with something special, including a comfy hotel-like robe, a silk pillowcase, or even a new smart watch.
14 Homemade Valentine’s Card Ideas

Need a last-minute Valentine's Day card that doesn’t look like it's, ahem, last-minute? Show the love by pulling together these unbelievably fun and homemade Valentine cards in no time.
8 Classic Love Poems Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Sometimes the perfect way to say “I love you” is with a love poem. Here are our all-time favorite Valentine’s Day poems.
41 Love Quotes to Help You Express How You Really Feel

Spread the love with these heart-fluttering romantic quotes.

Share the Love

41 Cute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids

Even if you don’t typically celebrate February 14, vow to do a little something extra special for the little ones in your life with one of these Valentine gifts for kids.
20 Galentine’s Day Gifts Your BFFs Will Love

These Galentine’s Day gift ideas celebrate the wonderful women in your life.
How to Make Chocolate Covered Strawberries: The Easy Recipe and Steps

This Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Pasta Is Better Than Candy

Easy Tricks for Decoding What’s Inside a Box of Chocolates (So You Always Know What You're Going to Get)

24 Creative Valentine’s Day Crafts for Kids and Adults

Subway to Offer Free Sandwiches on Valentine’s Day

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, Subway will be offering a buy one, get one deal on their 6-inch subs—but only in certain locations.

All Valentine’s Day

Flutes Are One of the Worst Ways to Serve Sparkling Wine—and 5 Other Major Mistakes You're Making With Champagne

The 10 Best Valentine’s Day Deals to Shop on Amazon

I Shop Amazon for a Living—and These Are the Best Valentine's Day Gifts You Should Get Yourself

I Want to Buy This Valentine’s Day Gift for Every Man in My Life

A New Study Reveals the Happiest Couples Do This One Thing

Extend the Life of Your Flowers With These Florist-Approved Secrets

This Is the Top Valentine’s Day-Related Search in Every State

20 Funny Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Everyone You Love

Skip the Flower Bouquets This Year for This Greener, Longer-Lasting Alternative

The Valentine’s Day Candy You Love to Hate Won’t Be on Shelves This Year

Celebs Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Their Adorable Kids

This Is the Most Underrated (and Affordable) Flower for Valentine’s Day

We Just Discovered Sheet Pan Desserts and We’re Officially in Love

Cinnabon to Deliver Heart-Shaped Boxes of Cinnamon Rolls on Valentine’s Day

Le Creuset’s Heart-Shaped Collection for Valentine’s Day Is Giving Us All The Feels

How to Make a Heart Cake

Love Really Isn’t That Complicated. Just Ask Kids!

These Adorable Desserts Are Filled With Valentine’s Day Candies

How to Make Your Valentine’s Day Bouquet Last Longer

Where Kate Middleton Is Spending Valentine's Day

How to Choose Valentine’s Day Flowers for Every Personality

5 Brilliant Ways to Reinvent Classic Conversation Hearts

Valentine’s Day Photo Gifts

Jolly Awesome Frenchie Kisses Card

Jolly Awesome Friend Goals Card

