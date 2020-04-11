Food

Food covers everything we eat, how we make it, where we get it, how we eat and serve it, and more. From amaretto sours and ube to cooking tools, grocery stores, and how-to guides for all the techniques you need, find smart advice, helpful hints, and more to make every step of the eating process—from source to finished product—a little simpler.

35 Fast Dinner Ideas for Any Night of the Week

Don’t have an hour to spend simmering dinner over the stove or waiting for it to roast in the oven? Who does? Our quick dinner ideas and simple recipes are wholesome, almost entirely homemade, and affordable, too—no chicken nuggets, fish sticks, or prohibitively expensive meals here. These dinner ideas all require just 25 minutes or less of hands-on work, and they run the gamut from totally kid-friendly fare (such as our Baked Pecorino Chicken and a simple bowl of orecchiette pasta with broccoli, ground turkey and Parmesan) to more sophisticated dinner party or date-night dishes (Poached Halibut with Green Beans and Red Potatoes or a deceptively simple lamb and spring vegetable stew). Use the collection to plan five weekdays’ worth of meals, and you can cycle through Southwestern chili, creamy shrimp pasta, a breakfast that’s equally delicious at dinner, seafood soup, and oven-fried pork cutlets for many more dinners. Or maybe a lineup of curried chicken, steak with roasted vegetables, Caribbean pork tenderloin, bulgur salad, and spicy salmon sounds like a better fit for your family's supper. We’ve got you covered for those busy nights when spending more than 25 minutes in the kitchen just won’t do and, unlike lots of recipes that claim to simplify dinnertime, ours are truly all-in-one meals. You could toss some bread on the table, if you’d like, but ultimately, we’ve got multiple food groups on each plate and every bowl because, really, who’s got time for several courses? Pin this slideshow of simple dinner ideas for later when you’re finding your go-to menus are getting a little tired. RELATED: You Only Need Five Ingredients to Cook These Easy Dinner Recipes Tonight
18 Protein-Rich Recipes

22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)

Whether you’re on a low-carb diet or trying to fuel up for the day, feel more satisfied with one of these delicious and healthy high-protein recipes.
All the New Trader Joe’s Locations Opening in 2020 (So Far)

What Is Jackfruit? Here's What You Should Know

Ever been at a grocery store or vegan restaurant and wondered, “What is jackfruit?” Here’s information on jackfruit taste, how to eat jackfruit, jackfruit benefits, and more.
The Temperature Your Refrigerator Is Set to Is Probably Wrong—Here's How to Know

Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
What Is an Ube and Why Is It So Trendy Right Now?

Everything you need to know about the purple veggie that's taking the hipster food scene by storm. 

How to Carve a Turkey

Here's how to nail the final frontier before you dig in.
The Best Way to Cook Rice

How To Cook Perfectly Fluffy Rice Every Time

Watch this video to learn the right technique for cooking fluffy, delicious rice every time.
How to Slice and Dice an Avocado

How to Cut an Avocado Like a Pro

How to Cook Spaghetti Squash

Why Everyone Is Suddenly Talking About Pho

What Is Pho and How to Make It

How To Make a Classic Amaretto Sour

25 Fast, Healthy (and Delicious!) Breakfast Ideas

These healthy breakfast ideas are quick to prepare. Enjoy them at home—or as you’re sprinting out the door.

If You Aren't Sipping Hibiscus Tea, You're Missing Out on Major Health Benefits

The Top 7 Antioxidant-Rich Foods You Should Stock Up On

8 Products That Help Make My Kitchen More Eco-Friendly

Pumpkin Spice Whipped Coffee Is the New Drink You'll Want to Sip All Season

Searches for Instant Pot’s Best-Selling Slow Cooker Have Skyrocketed Over 1,000% — Here’s Why

The Foods 5 Famous Chefs Never Leave the Grocery Store Without

15 Festive Pumpkin Spice Recipes Perfect for Fall

These Reusable Food Containers Will Make You Rethink Plastic Storage Bags

Pumpkin Is Coming: 12 New Trader Joe's Products You'll Fall for This Season

This 'Game-Changing' Kitchen Tool Slices, Dices, or Juliennes Veggies in Seconds

This Blender Is Like a Nespresso for Smoothies—and It Saves Me So Much Time

Adaptogens Are Incredibly Popular Right Now—but What Are They, Exactly?

The One Non-Negotiable Ingredient You Need to Make Great Cocktails at Home

5 Delicious, Healthy, and Easy-to-Make Midnight Snack Ideas

6 Smart, Sustainable Ways You Should Be Storing Your Food

Think Coconut Water Sounds Too Good to Be True? We Have News for You

21 Types of Pasta Every Carb-Loving, Comfort Food-Craving Noodlehead Should Know

Socially Distant Home Bars Are the Latest Pandemic Trend—Here’s How to Stock Yours

ALDI Recalls Fresh Peaches Due to Salmonella Contamination—Here's What You Should Know

Recall Alert: Mislabeled Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup Contains Allergens

How to Organize Every Type of Freezer

This Compact Blender Is Like 3 Kitchen Gadgets in One

The Easiest Way to Make Any Bottle of Wine Taste Better, According to Experts (No, It Isn't Aeration)

This Affordable Cast-Iron Griddle Is the Perfect Alternative to a Grill

17 Simple Mashed Potato Recipes for When You're Craving Comfort Food

