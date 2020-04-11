35 Fast Dinner Ideas for Any Night of the Week
Don’t have an hour to spend simmering dinner over the stove or waiting for it to roast in the oven? Who does? Our quick dinner ideas and simple recipes are wholesome, almost entirely homemade, and affordable, too—no chicken nuggets, fish sticks, or prohibitively expensive meals here. These dinner ideas all require just 25 minutes or less of hands-on work, and they run the gamut from totally kid-friendly fare (such as our Baked Pecorino Chicken and a simple bowl of orecchiette pasta with broccoli, ground turkey and Parmesan) to more sophisticated dinner party or date-night dishes (Poached Halibut with Green Beans and Red Potatoes or a deceptively simple lamb and spring vegetable stew). Use the collection to plan five weekdays’ worth of meals, and you can cycle through Southwestern chili, creamy shrimp pasta, a breakfast that’s equally delicious at dinner, seafood soup, and oven-fried pork cutlets for many more dinners. Or maybe a lineup of curried chicken, steak with roasted vegetables, Caribbean pork tenderloin, bulgur salad, and spicy salmon sounds like a better fit for your family's supper. We’ve got you covered for those busy nights when spending more than 25 minutes in the kitchen just won’t do and, unlike lots of recipes that claim to simplify dinnertime, ours are truly all-in-one meals. You could toss some bread on the table, if you’d like, but ultimately, we’ve got multiple food groups on each plate and every bowl because, really, who’s got time for several courses? Pin this slideshow of simple dinner ideas for later when you’re finding your go-to menus are getting a little tired. RELATED: You Only Need Five Ingredients to Cook These Easy Dinner Recipes Tonight
