Travel

From planning the perfect road trip itinerary to tips for saving money and sticking to a budget while you travel, we have everything you need to ensure a smooth, safe, and fun trip.

Most Recent

5 Unforgettable Regional Road Trips You Have to Try This Summer

Roll down the windows, fire up your playlist, and shake off a year of quarantine with a U.S. road trip for the books.
5 Ways to Prep for a Long Road Trip

Whether you’re embarking on a spring break road trip or just heading out for an afternoon drive, these tips will make the journey more joyful and less “are we there yet?”
6 Fun Road Trip Games for Adults

Make time fly by faster than that maniac in the left lane with these road trip games to play with your partner, friends, or any other grownups you bring on your next adventure.
The Healthy Road Trip Snacks You'll Want to Tote Everywhere This Summer

All of the noshing with none of the vending machine sugar crash.
8 Ways the Pandemic Has Changed Travel-Possibly Forever

Here's what to expect from the new normal.
8 Spectacular U.S. Campgrounds to Explore This Summer With Family, Friends, or Solo

These outdoor destinations are calling your name.
More Travel

Here Are the Most Beautiful Cities in the World to Bike, According to Instagram Data

From Thailand to the U.K., people love to share their bike photos.
How to Negotiate Car Prices

Negotiating a car purchase is tough during the best of times, but with a vehicle shortage and rising prices, it's harder than ever. Here are some strategies to save money right now.
Should You Use Cryptocurrency on Vacation?

Europe to Reopen Borders to Vaccinated Global Tourists

In Happy News, Visiting Family Is the Top Travel 'Trend' for Summer 2021

Here's Why It's So Hard (and Expensive) to Rent a Car Right Now—Plus Clever Ways to Snag One

How to Move Abroad and Keep Earning Money

Do you dream of moving to another country—but keeping your job, or finding freelance income? For expats who still want to work, taxes and visas can get complicated. Here's how to pull it off.

All Travel

After Loss and Heartbreak, Author Joyce Maynard Finds Humble Solace in Hiking

The View Cohost Sunny Hostin on How She Fell in Love With the Island of Martha's Vineyard-Her 'Happy Place'

What Is Geographic Arbitrage-and How Can You Pull it Off?

The 5 Best Cities to Lower Your Cost of Living Without Sacrificing Lifestyle

A Gas Shortage Could Impact Your Summer Plans—Here's What You Need to Know

Summer 2021 Will Be Hotter Than Average for Much of the U.S., Meteorologists Say

How to Travel the World After You Retire

You Should Try a Toe-Dip Trip This Summer—Here’s How to Do It

Off-the-Beaten-Path Ideas for Your Summer Vacation

Why Waffles + Mochi Should Be Your Next Binge-Watch (Even If You Don't Have Kids!)

This Is Not a Drill: Away's Second-Ever Sale Is Here, and the Markdowns Are Good

Finland Is Still the Happiest Country in the World—See the Full 2021 Ranking

The Complete List of Everything You Need to Bring Camping

Airbnb’s New ‘Flexible Dates’ Feature Makes It Easier Than Ever to Plan Your Dream Escape

How to Pick the Best Place to Retire for You

Experts Agree: You Should Probably Retire in Florida

What Your Summer Vacation Might Look Like This Year

These Were the Best—and Worst—Airlines in the US in 2020 (aka the Weirdest Travel Year Ever)

These Real-Life Castles Feel Like an Episode of Bridgerton—and You Can Rent Them

Epic Charcuterie Boards Are the New Avocado Toast—and More Bright Predictions for 2021, According to Pinterest

The Northern Lights Could Make a Rare Appearance Over Parts of the U.S. This Week

This Minimalist Mom Saved Thousands of Dollars by Turning a School Bus Into Her Family's Home

Virtual Field Trips Your Kids (and You!) Can Take Today

Find the Best Fall Foliage in Your Area Using This Interactive Map

The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State (and They’re All Open This Fall)

