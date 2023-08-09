Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating Amazon’s Most-Popular Bed Sheet Sets Will Solve All Your Sleeping Woes—and They’re All Under $45 Feel cool, comfortable, and cozy. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Arguably, one of the best things about staying at a hotel is getting to sleep on a plush bed. But the mattress is just part of the equation. The other half? Those ultra-soft and comfortable sheets. Now you can get that hotel-quality sleep right at home because Amazon is sharing its most popular bed sheets that all happen to be less than $45 right now. With so many sheet options out there, it can be hard to decipher which set is the real deal. That’s why you have to check out Amazon’s Best-Sellers page, which is filled with top-rated sheets that have thousands of five-star ratings. It’s a testament of just how many shoppers truly love these popular sheets, including soft microfiber picks and crisp cotton sets. And at these low prices, you will, too. Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets Cgk Unlimited Hotel-Luxury Bed Sheet Set, $30 (was $40) Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, $28 Utopia Bedding Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheets Set, $25 Mellanni Iconic Collection Microfiber Sheet Set, $36 with coupon (was $51) LuxClub Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set, $35 (was $57) Bare Home Double Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set, $33 Bedsure Microfiber Cooling Ruched Bed Sheet Set, $25 Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set, $34 (was $60) Elegant Comfort Embroidered Bed Sheet Set, $25 Sweet Home Collection Supreme Sheet Set, $21 Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel Cgk Unlimited Hotel-Luxury Bed Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 Amazon’s number one best-seller wouldn’t be at the top of the list without thousands of five-star ratings—and this sheet set has nearly 200,000 of them. These Cgk Unlimited microfiber sheets are described as soft, breathable, and high quality from shoppers. One person even said, “[I’m] replacing every other sheet set I own” and credited them for delivering “the best sleep” they’ve had in months. They come in sizes ranging from twin to California king and are available in 45 colors. Pssst, they’re on sale, too. Mellanni Iconic Collection Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $36 Mellanni’s ultra-popular bed sheets are also an Amazon best-seller that’s perfect for summer climates and hot sleepers. The microfiber sheets have moisture-wicking abilities that draw sweat away from the skin, so you won’t feel like you’re sleeping in a pool. The sheets are also breathable, lightweight, and stain resistant. Read: No sweat stains here. The on-sale set comes with a fitted and top sheet as well as two pillowcases for $36. Bedsure Microfiber Cooling Ruched Bed Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 For a touch of elegance, check out these other best-selling sheets from Bedsure. It has all the breathable benefits of a cooling sheet set with a stylish appearance thanks to its ruched design. The hem of the top sheet and pillow cases have this pretty gathering that elevates it from any other option on this list. Reviewers love the look of the sheets, which is why they put this pick in both the bedroom room and guest room. Plus, shoppers say it “feels like luxury” and another wrote, “These sheets are the softest sheets I have ever bought.” You need to see what the other most popular bed sheets on Amazon are. Lucky for you, the top 10 under $45 are all below. Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 Utopia Bedding Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheets Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 LuxClub Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $57 $35 Bare Home Double Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $34 Elegant Comfort Embroidered Bed Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 Sweet Home Collection Supreme Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Even ‘Days of Scrubbing’ Are Made Easy and Painless With This Clever $30 Power Scrubber Kit I Attended 7 Wedding Events During a 4-Day Trip to Mexico, and This Is Every Amazon Outfit I Packed I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These 12 Finds Are the Best From Target’s 500+ New Fall Arrivals