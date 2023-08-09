Amazon’s Most-Popular Bed Sheet Sets Will Solve All Your Sleeping Woes—and They’re All Under $45

Feel cool, comfortable, and cozy.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on August 9, 2023

Amazon's Most Popular Bedsheets Under $40
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Arguably, one of the best things about staying at a hotel is getting to sleep on a plush bed. But the mattress is just part of the equation. The other half? Those ultra-soft and comfortable sheets. Now you can get that hotel-quality sleep right at home because Amazon is sharing its most popular bed sheets that all happen to be less than $45 right now. 

With so many sheet options out there, it can be hard to decipher which set is the real deal. That’s why you have to check out Amazon’s Best-Sellers page, which is filled with top-rated sheets that have thousands of five-star ratings. It’s a testament of just how many shoppers truly love these popular sheets, including soft microfiber picks and crisp cotton sets. And at these low prices, you will, too. 

Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets

Cgk Unlimited Hotel-Luxury Bed Sheet Set

Amazon CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set

Amazon

Amazon’s number one best-seller wouldn’t be at the top of the list without thousands of five-star ratings—and this sheet set has nearly 200,000 of them. These Cgk Unlimited microfiber sheets are described as soft, breathable, and high quality from shoppers. One person even said, “[I’m] replacing every other sheet set I own” and credited them for delivering “the best sleep” they’ve had in months. They come in sizes ranging from twin to California king and are available in 45 colors. Pssst, they’re on sale, too. 

Mellanni Iconic Collection Microfiber Sheet Set

Amazon Mellanni Queen Sheet Set

Amazon

Mellanni’s ultra-popular bed sheets are also an Amazon best-seller that’s perfect for summer climates and hot sleepers. The microfiber sheets have moisture-wicking abilities that draw sweat away from the skin, so you won’t feel like you’re sleeping in a pool. The sheets are also breathable, lightweight, and stain resistant. Read: No sweat stains here. The on-sale set comes with a fitted and top sheet as well as two pillowcases for $36. 

Bedsure Microfiber Cooling Ruched Bed Sheet Set

Amazon Bedsure Queen Sheet Set

Amazon

For a touch of elegance, check out these other best-selling sheets from Bedsure. It has all the breathable benefits of a cooling sheet set with a stylish appearance thanks to its ruched design. The hem of the top sheet and pillow cases have this pretty gathering that elevates it from any other option on this list. Reviewers love the look of the sheets, which is why they put this pick in both the bedroom room and guest room. Plus, shoppers say it “feels like luxury” and another wrote, “These sheets are the softest sheets I have ever bought.”

You need to see what the other most popular bed sheets on Amazon are. Lucky for you, the top 10 under $45 are all below. 

Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Bed Sheet Set

Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber 3 Piece Bed Sheet Set

Amazon

Utopia Bedding Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheets Set

Amazon Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set

Amazon

LuxClub Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set

Amazon LuxClub 6 PC Queen Sheet Set

Amazon

Bare Home Double Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set

Amazon Bare Home Twin XL Sheet Set

Amazon

Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set

Amazon LANE LINEN 100% Organic Cotton Rose Queen

Amazon

Elegant Comfort Embroidered Bed Sheet Set

Amazon Elegant Comfort 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Amazon

Sweet Home Collection Supreme Sheet Set

Amazon Sweet Home Collection King Sheet Sets

Amazon
