The 12 Best Duvet Covers to Buy Online for Any Type of Sleeper
Get some shuteye with the perfect duvet cover.
Some might argue the key to a good night’s sleep is a quality mattress, but it’s crucial not to overlook how big of a difference a quality duvet cover can make. While duvet covers may seem like a fuss to wash and change, they’re actually a great bedroom option for a few reasons. Duvet covers are intended to protect your comforter so it can last for years. It’s also easy to swap out a different duvet cover during a change of seasons or if you want to transform your bedroom stylistically.
Duvet covers are a beautiful balance of function, comfort, and style. Want your bedroom to look like a fancy hotel suite? A clean and crisp white duvet cover can achieve that look on any budget. Looking for a more durable option that can hold up in your kids’ rooms? A duvet cover with zip fastening will ensure their comforter never slips out (even if they’re jumping on the bed).
We know sleep preferences differ from person to person, which is why we compiled a list of some of the best duvet covers out there for a variety of preferences and concerns. From linen and percale cotton to high-thread-count luxury and microfiber, there’s an option for everyone and every budget. Here are the best duvet covers you can get online right now.
- Best Linen: Brooklinen
- Best on Amazon: Balichun
- Best for Hot Sleepers: Brooklinen Luxe
- Best High-Thread Count: Macy’s Hotel Collection
- Best Percale Cotton: Parachute
- Best Wrinkle-Resistant: Bare Home
- Best Stain-Resistant: Walmart
- Best Summer-Weight: Pottery Barn
- Best Hypoallergenic: Bedsure
- Best Set: ED Ellen DeGeneres
- Best for Camp or College: Wake in Cloud
- Best Eco-Friendly: DKNY
1
Best Linen Duvet Cover
Linen bedding is a great choice for a number of reasons. Known for being lightweight, comfortable, and airy, linen is easy to care for and never goes out of style. Brooklinen’s linen is stonewashed, which makes for an ultra soft duvet cover. It’s also made from Belgian and French flax, so you can feel like royalty each night when you climb into bed. Get yourself a duvet in classic white or choose from a variety of playful prints and colors, like one of the limited-edition styles for summer 2019.
To buy: From $249; brooklinen.com.
2
Best Duvet Cover on Amazon
Do you ever think back on what life was like before Amazon? From books to clothing and even groceries, you can get whatever you need—on your doorstep—in just two days if you’re a Prime member. But did you know Amazon also has a great selection of reasonably priced bedding? If you’re looking for a simple, solid-colored duvet, this Amazon option is tough to beat. Made from soft, ultra-fine microfiber fabric, the highly-rated duvet set is durable yet breathable and includes two matching pillow shams. The best part? It will cost you only $35 for a king set, which is extremely affordable compared to competitors. Grab a set in either white, navy blue, grey, or dark grey.
To buy: From $29; amazon.com.
3
Best Duvet Cover for Hot Sleepers
Some of us tend to “run hot” at night, and if you’re one of those people, you know how infuriating it can be. There’s nothing worse than having your sleep interrupted by a case of the night sweats. With Brooklinen’s Luxe Duvet Cover, you can rest assured knowing you’ll have a comfortable slumber. The Luxe Duvet is Brooklinen’s best-selling weave, and we can understand why. Constructed from 100-percent, long-staple cotton with a rich 480-thread count, this duvet is light and buttery soft. It’s also easy to machine wash, so you can have a fresh bed with minimal effort. Brooklinen is so confident in its products that the brand even provides free returns and exchanges if you’re not 100-percent satisfied with your purchase.
To buy: From $119; brooklinen.com.
4
Best High-Thread Count Duvet Cover
While you may not be able to live in a hotel, you can certainly sleep as if you do. Typically, nice hotels have the most luxurious, fluffy bedding, and it’s usually due to a high thread count of the materials. The Hotel Collection exclusively at Macy’s specializes in providing hotel-like quality products at a reasonable price. If you’re looking for a clean, classic look, the 680-thread-count collection is a great choice. The Supima cotton is as soft as cashmere, which makes this a very cozy and high-quality duvet cover. Choose from eight colors and transform your bedroom into a hotel suite—and right now, you can shop the collection for 25-percent off using the promo code STYLE.
To buy: From $180 (usually from $240); macys.com.
5
Best Percale Cotton Duvet Cover
Percale is a desirable fabric because it’s a closely woven plain-weave with a thread count of 200 or higher. And Parachute makes a percale duvet cover that is hard to resist. Crafted in Portugal, this duvet cover is made from 100-percent premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton. The material is so light and luxurious, reviewers say it feels like sleeping on a cloud. The only problem with this duvet cover is you may never want to get out of bed.
To buy: From $130; parachute.com.
6
Best Wrinkle-Resistant Duvet Cover
Have you ever washed your bedding only to find that it’s completely wrinkled when it comes out of the machine? Sometimes certain fabrics wrinkle more easily after being in the dryer, but not the Bare Elegant duvet cover. Made from silky microfiber, this duvet cover feels like it’s 1,500 thread count but at a more affordable price. So go ahead and pile the whole family into your bed on a Sunday morning—your bed can handle it!
To buy: From $21; amazon.com.
7
Best Stain-Resistant Duvet Cover
While you might stick to a “no food or drinks in bed” rule, spilling something is inevitable. Made for kids, teens, or clumsy adults, this stain-resistant duvet cover is the perfect solution to have a continually clean bed. And when you do decide to wash your duvet cover, it can be conveniently tossed into the washing machine. Another great feature of this microfiber piece is that it comes with one or two pillow shams, depending on what size you purchase.
To buy: From $46 (usually from $83); walmart.com.
8
Best Summer-Weight Duvet Cover
Summer slumbers can be a little on the sweaty side, even with a blasting air conditioner. Whether you live somewhere that’s warm all year ‘round or you need a lighter option for the summer months, the Honeycomb Cotton Duvet Cover is divine. Made from 100-percent waffle weave cotton, this cover is comfortable and crisp, and it looks great in any bedroom—probably because Pottery Barn uses skilled textile artists who hand-paint patterns. You can also feel good knowing this bedding is mindfully made and Fair Trade Certified.
To buy: From $144 (usually from $179); potterybarn.com.
9
Best Hypoallergenic Duvet Cover
Believe it or not, certain fabrics can be really irritating to your skin, especially if yours is especially sensitive. That’s why there are bedding options made with hypoallergenic materials, like this one from Bedsure, also an Amazon’s Choice. Part of the reason this duvet is so soft is that the company uses a pre-wash textile process, which helps to provide a soft, comfortable fabric. If you’re looking for a duvet cover with zip fastening and four-corner ties, this is a great option—which reviewers on Amazon seem to agree with. The duvet cover has an impressive 4.5-star rating, with Amazon even labeling some of the color options as “number-one new releases.”
To buy: From $25, amazon.com.
10
Best Bedding Duvet Cover Set
Bedding can get expensive, so when you finally find a great duvet set that’s worth it, it makes all the difference. The “Love” Solid Duvet Cover and Sham Set by ED Ellen DeGeneres can be described as luxury meets function. Not only does it have a sleek, simple design, but the quality is top-notch, too. The set comes in Oyster, which is a beautiful neutral tone that is sure to match any bedroom design. Made from a cotton-blend, this duvet cover can be machine-washed, but should be hung out to dry.
To buy: From $89 (usually from $100); nordstrom.com.
11
Best Duvet Cover for Camp or College
If your kids are getting ready to go off to camp or college, finding the perfect duvet cover is likely on the top of your list. Chances are, they’ll want something colorful and fun to brighten up their new home away from home. And while you want to make sure they’re comfortable and happy with their new sleeping arrangements, you also don’t want to break the bank on additional bedding that might get stained or damaged. Wake in Cloud has a beautiful bedding collection that looks high-end, but at a fraction of the cost. Made from 100-percent cotton, these duvet covers are easy to wash and dry, plus they have zip closures so putting them back on is super convenient—even for a college kid.
To buy: From $30; amazon.com.
12
Best Eco-Friendly Duvet Cover
So many brands use harsh chemicals to dye their products, but not the Pure Eco duvet by DKNY. This duvet is cut from pure cotton and has a subtle airy crosshatched weave. Not only is it oh so cozy, but it’s also made with a patented dyeing process that uses 32 percent less water and 50 percent less energy in production than most others. You can feel good about how this duvet cover was made while also enjoying a perfect night’s sleep.
To buy: From $75 (usually from $100), nordstrom.com.