The 5 Most Comfortable Sheets for Your Bed
When it comes to the most comfortable sheets, thread count isn’t as important as you may think—and these best bed sheets prove it.
You want the most comfortable bed sheets, but here’s the thing: It’s not about finding a set with the highest thread count. That’s right—thread count isn't that important when it comes to how comfortable (and soft) your sheets are.
“Look for the terms ‘long-staple cotton’ or ‘extra-long-staple cotton’ in the description instead,” Crane & Canopy CEO and founder Karin Sun has told Real Simple. “These long fibers are turned into the finer threads that indicate quality.”
You should consider other factors when buying sheets, too, including the finish and any dyes used. If you haven’t found the most comfortable sheets yet, try an alternative bed sheet set that forgoes traditional cotton in favor of other bedding fibers. Who knows, one may be the key to a better night’s sleep for you.
Another method for finding the most comfortable sheets is shopping by bedding website. The best places to buy high quality bedding online can limit bedding options in a good way, so there’s less to sift through. Plus, after a little trial and error, determined shoppers can figure out what sleep companies they know and trust, and which factors matter most when picking the best bed sheets.
Some people are looking for comfort, while others want warmth or cooling abilities; some even shop primarily for appearance and pick sheets based only on what will look best in the bedroom. Knowing what bedding characteristics you want to prioritize can help guide the sheet shopping process, so you aren’t wasting time looking at sheets that won’t work for you—no one with a penchant for linen sheets wants to spend time sifting through page after page of cotton bedding.
If comfort is key to getting a good night’s sleep, though, these sheets have you covered. Best of all, they prove that thread count isn’t everything—and these most comfortable sheets may introduce you to a whole new world of bedding.
1
Eucalyptus Sheets
Eucalyptus sheets are having a bit of a moment: Take this breathable set, which combines eco-friendly eucalyptus and long-fiber cotton for an incredibly soft feel. These sheets are hypoallergenic and antimicrobial and come in three neutral colors that promote nighttime relaxation. Each set includes a fitted sheet, a top sheet, and two pillowcases.
To buy: The Beach People Eucalyptus Sheet Set, from $159; thebeachpeopleco.com.
2
Linen Sheets
Brooklinen claims these sheets have “superior absorbency and moisture-wicking properties (even better than cotton!),” and more than 150 happy 5-star reviews seem to agree that these are very comfortable bed sheets. Made from Belgian flax, these linen sheets are soft from the start, lightweight, and great for hot sleepers—or anyone looking for a bed made for lazy summer mornings.
To buy: Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set, from $249; brooklinen.com.
3
Smart Fabric Sheets
Aptly named, these Georgia-born sheets are as soft as the skin of a peach. Made with a high-performing smart fabric comparable to 1,500 thread count sheets, they’re cool, soft, and smooth, as well as long lasting. Extra features include moisture wicking, an anti-pill finish, anti-snag capabilities, and an anti-slip surface. PeachSkinSheets are available in a huge variety of colors and seven different sizes, including specialties like Twin XL Dorm, California King, and Split King. (Fair warning: Sleeping on these sheets will make you wary of all other sheets—they are that comfortable.)
To buy: PeachSkinSheets, from $90; amazon.com.
4
Microfiber Sheets
Microfiber may not be your go-to bedding fabric, but these are Amazon’s bestselling bed sheets—and more than 30,000 five-star reviews don’t lie. These thread count–free sheets are smooth and, best of all, much more affordable than many other bed sheets voted most comfortable. A huge variety of colors—even patterns!—are available, as are both standard and non-standard sizes.
To buy: Mellanni Bed Sheet Set, from $29; amazon.com.
5
Sateen Sheets
Yes, these sateen sheets are made from cotton—100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton, to be precise—but their thread count isn’t advertised, which just goes to show that, even with high-quality cotton bed sheets, thread count isn’t everything. These comfortable bed sheets are ultra smooth with a subtle sheen, and the set can come with or without a top sheet.
To buy: Parachute Sateen Sheet Set, from $129; parachutehome.com.