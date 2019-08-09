The Best Places to Buy High-Quality Bedding Online
Don’t settle for scratchy sheets—high-quality bedding is just a click away with these top-notch bedding websites.
Buying new sheets is super fun—until you realize it’s really not and high-quality bedding is actually pretty hard to find. Let’s be honest: Searching for the best bed sheets is only fun in theory. Once the shopping process starts, it becomes pretty clear that picking through all those different thread counts, bedding websites, sheet materials, sleep brands, and more is a task challenging enough to make you just go back to bed.
But you can’t because you need new sheets.
Finding the most comfortable sheets is tricky. Here at Real Simple, we all have our picks for the best bed sheet sets. We’ve tested sheets for people who sweat and written about sheets reviewers love. We’ve checked out flannel sheets and bed sheets made of eucalyptus. And at the end of the day (or the night, in this case), picking the best high-quality bedding for you is still a highly personal choice.
RELATED: The 18 Best Spots to Buy Furniture Online
Some people refuse to sleep on anything but linen. Others must have bed sheets with moisture-wicking abilities. And still more will pick a new set of sheets for every season, as long as they’re soft. There’s no one-sheet-suits-all situation here, unfortunately, and if you’re still searching for those perfect sheets for you, the sheer quantity of bedding options out there might seem overwhelming. To help narrow those options down, look to this list of the best places to buy high-quality bedding.
These bedding websites sell their own lines of bed sheets, so checking out their offerings won’t send you down a sheet shopping clickhole, and you won’t have thousands of bedding options to sift through. The best places to buy high-quality bedding carry sheets of different materials, duvets, comforters, and more, and they offer certain shopping services and perks that can make finding high-quality bedding a little bit easier. Best of all, they’re all online, so you don’t even have to leave your house (or your bed) to shop.
1
Bedding Website: Brooklinen
What Makes It Great: Brooklinen sells four different sheet options—classic percale, luxe sateen, linen, and twill—plus bath towels, comforters, pillows, and more. Sheets are available in as many as 15 colors (and even patterns), and the customizable sheet bundles make shopping for a whole new bed easy.
Cost: Sheet sets start at $91, duvet covers start at $99; brooklinen.com.
2
Bedding Website: Crane & Canopy
What Makes It Great: For anyone looking for a more traditional look for their bed, Crane & Canopy offers a huge variety of color options, including bordered sheet sets, patterned and striped sheets, and embroidered sheet sets. (Crane & Canopy is also famous for its frustration-free, two-toned duvet cover, which makes making the bed a breeze.) Sheets are made of 400 thread count, 100 percent extra-long staple cotton, and there are also linen options. Monogramming is available.
Cost: Sheet sets start at $129, duvet covers start at $139; craneandcanopy.com.
3
Bedding Website: Gryphon
What Makes It Great: Gryphon keeps it simple with three different cotton sheet options—Luxury Suite, Comfort Washed, and Easy Living. Its best feature is the free trial, though, which includes three free pillowcases (one of each bedding option) for customers to try at home. Just pay for shipping, try all three out, and order your favorite sheet set online with confidence.
Cost: Sheet sets start at $120; gryphonhome.com.
4
Bedding Website: Loomstead
What Makes It Great: Loomstead is all about maintaining high-quality bedding standards. Sheet sets are available in bamboo, Belgian flax linen, and cotton percale, and all (particularly the linen) have a fresh, breathable feel. All purchases come with free shipping and returns, and color options include plenty of variations on the classic white sheet.
Cost: Sheet sets start at $89; duvet sets start at $149; loomstead.com.
5
Bedding Website: Parachute
What Makes It Great: Parachute has a devoted following, and with good reason—its high-quality bedding options have expanded beyond just sheets to include quilts, bed skirts, mattress pads, and even pet bedding. (Parachute was also one of the first bedding websites to forgo the top sheet.) Parachute offers a 60-day trial on bedding purchases, and shipping and returns are free in the US.
Cost: Sheet sets start at $109 ($169 to include a top sheet), duvet covers start at $130; parachutehome.com.
6
Bedding Website: Riley
What Makes It Great: Riley’s Percale, Sateen, and Flannel bedding collections are all 5-star hotel quality and are made in family-owned textile mills in Portugal. Riley also offers a $5 home testing program with fabric swatches to try before you buy.
Cost: Sheet sets start at $149, duvet cover and shams sets start at $189; rileyhome.com.
7
Bedding Website: Casper
What Makes It Great: Casper has conquered the mattress world, and now it’s turned its attention to bedding. Its sheet options include three different materials, and the color options are all soothing, muted tones. Smart add-ons, like securing snaps and strong elastics, make making the bed easier, and many items (including the humidity-fighting duvet insert) are made with hot sleepers in mind. Casper has a 100-night, risk-free trial on all products, plus free shipping and returns.
Cost: Sheet sets start at $100, duvet covers start at $90; casper.com.
8
Bedding Website: Ettitude
What Makes It Great: One word: Bamboo. Ettitude’s high-quality bedding is all made from bamboo, which is super soft and breathable. (The 100 percent organic bamboo lyocell fabric is also pretty good for the environment.) The sheets have a smooth, almost glossy look and feel, and color options include sweet pastels and neutrals. Ettitude also has a 30-night sleep trial on bedding products.
Cost: Sheet sets start at $138, duvet covers start at $103; ettitude.com.
9
Bedding Website: PeachSkinSheets
What Makes It Great: PeachSkinSheets uses a high-performance smart fabric for its high-quality bedding. This fabric mimics the luxe feel of 1,500 thread count sheets, and sheets are available in all imaginable sizes (including California King, XL Twin, and Split King) and almost 20 colors that range from go-to white to bold purple. The sheets are also anti-pill (so no pilling here).
Cost: Color of the month sheet sets are $55, other colors are $80, duvet cover sets are $100; peachskinsheets.com.