The 8 Best Bamboo Sheets to Keep You Cool at Night, According to Thousands of Reviews

While many people believe that Egyptian cotton sheets are the gold standard for luxury, bamboo sheets are on the rise. They're known for being incredibly soft, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating, just to name a few of their standout qualities. And since bamboo is such a sustainable material, bedding made from it is a popular environmentally-friendly option, too.
Bamboo sheets are also one of the best types of cooling sheets for hot sleepers. In addition to bamboo's breathability and moisture-wicking capabilities, the material can feel up to three degrees cooler than other types of bedding—a quality touted by several of the brands below.
When shopping for bamboo sheets, you'll come across two different types of materials: bamboo rayon (or viscose), and bamboo lyocell. The first is much more common, so many of the sheet sets on this list are made of it. Bamboo lyocell, on the other hand, uses a more sustainable manufacturing process without harmful chemicals, making it better for the environment but much harder to find. One thing to watch out for: Microfiber and polyester sheets may sometimes be mislabeled as bamboo, so check the label before you buy.
Since there are so many different bamboo sheets on the market, we scoured the internet to find the best bamboo bedding that's actually worth buying. From a cooling, temperature-regulating set that's also an editor favorite to a high-quality pick that's worth splurging on, there are options here to fit any sleeper's needs and budget.
These are the best bamboo sheets, according to thousands of reviews:
Keep reading to learn more about the best bamboo sheets that you can buy online in 2021.
Based on their 12,600+ five-star ratings, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers love these bamboo sheets that come in 19 different colors. They’re made of 100 percent bamboo-derived viscose, so they feel super soft and “cool to the touch.” There are options for nearly every mattress size, including twin XL and split king. Even self-proclaimed “sheet snobs” used to sleeping on expensive bedding are obsessed with these lightweight bed sheets. “These sheets are hands down the most comfortable I've ever had,” wrote one customer. “They are very soft and silky to the touch. Their thermoregulating properties are wonderful… They kept me warm when it was freezing out and kept me cool during the warmer nights.”
If you’re in the market for high-quality bamboo bedding, look no further than Cariloha’s Resort collection sheets. The 100 percent bamboo viscose sheets have a luxe sateen finish that one shopper said feels “like sleeping on silk.” In addition to blue, these sheets are available in other colors like onyx and light gray. And more than 2,400 customers were so pleased with the quality, they gave the sheets a five-star rating. “They live up to every claim: soft, smooth, silky, thermoregulating, and rich,” wrote one reviewer. “I got the blush color and it is exactly as pictured. [They have] way better quality and feel than my expensive, high thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets from a department store.”
With prices starting at just $36, Bedsure’s bamboo sheet set is the most affordable option on this list. Even though the prices are significantly lower than typical bamboo sheets, customers note that they’re still soft, breathable, and comfortable overall. Many people (even a few going through menopause) praised how cool the sheets feel. “I was tossing and turning every night with hot flashes,” wrote one reviewer. “One minute I would have my sheets on because I [was] freezing, and then the next minute I would be sweating and burning up so I would take them off… The very first night that I used [these sheets], I slept through the night.”
When you invest in bamboo bedding, you expect it to hold up better over time than cheaper options. Luckily, these silky, cooling sheets from Layla were designed to withstand 1,000 washes — which adds up to a little over 19 years (!) if you wash your sheets once a week. Customers love the bamboo sheets so much, they’ve said they immediately put them back on their bed after washing them, not even bothering to rotate with their other sets. “These are the best sheets ever,” wrote one shopper. “They are extremely soft, don’t wrinkle, and wash very well. I’m definitely going to order another set!” Plus you can shop Layla’s bamboo sheets on Amazon, too.
In addition to having plenty of rave reviews, the Regulator Sheets from My Sheets Rock are also a favorite of lifestyle writer Nina Huang, who loves their “temperature-regulating” properties. “The sheets can handle both sweaty, 90-degree weather in July as well as transitional days in September when the temperature swings from the high 80s to the low 60s,” she previously wrote. They’re made of incredibly soft bamboo rayon that’ll feel amazing on your skin, and they come in eight different colors. The hypoallergenic bamboo sheets also have labeled sides that save you from having to spend time figuring out which end is which while making the bed.
Even though Malouf’s 100-percent bamboo rayon sheets are currently only available in limited colors and sizes, there’s a lot that makes them stand out. First, there’s the charitable aspect. The brand is a Certified B Corporation, which means that it meets both social and environmental standards that positively impact people and the planet (think: free wellness programs for employees and a sustainability council that monitors plastic use). It even donates a portion of its proceeds to fight the sexual exploitation of children.
Then there’s the sheets themselves. They have extremely deep pockets that can accommodate mattresses up to 22-inches thick, and they last a while—one shopper who’s had the sheets for years says they’re “still just as smooth and soft as when [they] first bought them.” The four-piece set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases for full-sized beds and bigger. “These sheets feel like liquid silk,” wrote another customer. “Somehow, they have woven magic into these bamboo sheets… They're lightweight, soft, and purely luxurious. I've washed them several times with not one pill in sight.”
You don’t need a Purple mattress to put these bamboo sheets on your bed, but they are specially designed with extra stretch for that purpose. The sheets are made of 90 percent bamboo-derived viscose and 10 percent spandex to help make the most out of the mattress’s signature gel grid layer. Just like the other options on this list, Purple’s sheets are breathable and cool. They’re available in four different colors (white, gray, sand, and purple) and come in four different sizes that can accommodate various mattress sizes due to their elasticity. “They are super soft and super stretchy, so they mold around the mattress as you lay, making it super comfortable,” wrote one customer. Another added: “It’s like sleeping on a bed wrapped in your favorite, most comfortable T-shirt.”
While most bamboo sheets in general will feel significantly more comfortable than their microfiber or cotton counterparts, opting for an organic set will feel even more luxurious. Ettitude’s bamboo sheets have a silky sateen finish, and one reviewer wrote that switching to them was a “life upgrade.” Because these are sheets made of 100 percent organic bamboo lyocell, they’re manufactured more sustainably without the use of harmful chemicals. Plus they have convenient labels on the shorter ends to make putting them on easier. “They sleep cool and don't hold onto wrinkles,” wrote one shopper. “I love that they are organic and eco-friendly. I was looking for a vegan version of silk that wasn't so slippery, and I found it. I'll always use these sheets.”