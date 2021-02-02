The 8 Best Bamboo Sheets to Keep You Cool at Night, According to Thousands of Reviews

Even though Malouf’s 100-percent bamboo rayon sheets are currently only available in limited colors and sizes, there’s a lot that makes them stand out. First, there’s the charitable aspect. The brand is a Certified B Corporation, which means that it meets both social and environmental standards that positively impact people and the planet (think: free wellness programs for employees and a sustainability council that monitors plastic use). It even donates a portion of its proceeds to fight the sexual exploitation of children.

Then there’s the sheets themselves. They have extremely deep pockets that can accommodate mattresses up to 22-inches thick, and they last a while—one shopper who’s had the sheets for years says they’re “still just as smooth and soft as when [they] first bought them.” The four-piece set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases for full-sized beds and bigger. “These sheets feel like liquid silk,” wrote another customer. “Somehow, they have woven magic into these bamboo sheets… They're lightweight, soft, and purely luxurious. I've washed them several times with not one pill in sight.”