To find the best cotton sheets, we tested over 100 sets and evaluated them on their quality, durability, texture, breathability, ease of use, and value. For expert recommendations on shopping for cotton sheets, we reached out to Thornburg, as well as textiles expert Deborah Young.

“What’s important is to find the best sheeting for your sleep style," says Whitney Thornburg, design director for Coyuchi. "If you sleep hot, you likely would sleep well in a crisp percale weave, which helps with airflow throughout the night. If you sleep medium to cool, a soft, drapey sateen might suit you best. If you frequently wake up cold, you might find the warmth of a flannel or jersey beneficial.”

When it comes to bedding, you can’t go wrong with cotton sheets. Cotton is known for being soft, lightweight, and breathable, making it a great choice for a variety of climates and sleeping preferences. Cotton sheets come in a variety of weave patterns, the most popular of which are sateen (which has a lustrous appearance) and percale (which has a crisp, cool touch).

While these sheets are breathable, they’re not the airy, moisture-wicking sheets that a hot sleeper would seek out. In other words, these flannel sheets are ideal for people who are always freezing or who want cold-weather-friendly sheets. The only downside is that the set only comes in three neutral colors (white, undyed, and camel).

If it isn’t already apparent, these are not your average flannel sheets . Coyuchi uses luxurious GOTS-certified Turkish cotton to make them, then brushes them to cloud-like, flannel-y perfection. The result is a buttery sheet that’s warmer and more durable than similar options. In fact, we have never felt flannel sheets that are this soft and plush—and we were amazed that they became cozier with each wash.

Imagine going to sleep wrapped in your softest, coziest sweater—that’s what sleeping in Coyuchi’s flannel sheets is like. In our tests, we found that these cotton sheets feel a lot like cashmere. They have a tight weave and just the right weight (not too thick or thin) to keep cold sleepers cozy.

Who it isn’t for: Hot sleepers looking for a sheet set that will keep them cool.

These cotton sheets did pill slightly during our abrasion tests, but they weren’t noticeably thinner, and they also held up after treating them for stains. While these sheets don’t feature the same top-tier construction you may find in a luxury set, they held up well throughout our tests and offer a lot of value for their price point.

During our moisture-wicking tests, this sheet set performed remarkably well, making it a good choice for people who get night sweats. We appreciate that the fitted sheet comes with extra elastic on the corners, which ensures a snugger fit on the mattress. There’s also a tag that labels the bottom of the sheet, which makes it easier to put on the bed.

In addition to being affordable, the Threshold Organic Cotton Sheet Set feels light and breezy to lie under. Based on our testing, we’d describe them as matte, crisp, and lightweight. (The texture is closer to percale than sateen.) As the name suggests, this set is made with 100 percent GOTS- and Oeko-Tex-certified organic cotton, which means the sheets are free from potentially harmful or irritating chemicals.

While these cotton sheets are made with top-notch materials and craftsmanship, the sizing was a little off in our testing. The fitted sheet was too big for our mattress, so we had to tuck it under a bit to make it taut. If you decide to spring for these sheets, you should measure your bed just to be on the safe side.

This sheet set is more akin to a sateen weave than percale, as it feels airy and smooth. The matching pillowcases have envelope closures, which create a neater look and prevent pillows from escaping their covers. Additionally, these sheets performed very well in our stain tests; after three washes, there wasn’t any trace of coffee, foundation, or oil.

There’s a lot to love about The Citizenry’s Organic Resort Cotton Sheet Set. In our tests, these cotton sheets impressed us with their overall quality, in terms of softness, washability, durability, and more. They’re made with long-staple organic Turkish cotton, and the construction of these exquisitely soft and silky sheets matches the excellence of their materials. No imperfections were noticed at any point during our testing process, and the sheets have reinforced edges and understitched hems that give them a premium look.

During our stain tests, these sheets cleaned up nicely after spilling foundation and coffee on them. However, the oil stain remained dark and visible, which is something to keep in mind if you use body or face oil as part of your nightly skincare routine. Otherwise, these silky sheets are a well-made and lustrous addition to any bed. We also like that these organic sheets come in some pretty earthy colors, like moss and terracotta, which gives your bed an extra pop.

These sheets did shrink a little in the wash, but there were no noticeable threads or flaws that occurred. They got softer and cozier, though we also found they were a bit more wrinkly, too. While the fitted sheet initially fit pretty loose on our mattress, the strong, tight elastic kept it firmly in place, so it didn’t budge during our tests.

These organic and Fair-Trade certified sheets bring a slight sheen to your bed thanks to their sateen weave. In our tests, we were impressed with their smooth feel, which is expected from a sateen weave—but these sheets are not as heavy compared to other sets we tested. After lying down under them, we found that these cotton sheets were quite breathable and didn’t get too hot or cold.

These sheets fit excellently on the bed, with just the right amount of excess fabric to fit on a variety of mattress depths without an unsightly amount of overhang. They come in a variety of colors, including neutrals and pastels, so you’re bound to find a set that matches your bedroom decor. Just note that these sheets are not Oeko-Tex certified.

The sateen weave brings a gorgeous sheen to your room that feels super smooth against your skin, and these sheets have a substantial weight that drapes beautifully across the bed. After two months of regular use, we were just as impressed with these luxe sheets. They felt light as a feather yet still very sturdy—even after more washes.

If you want high-end sheets without paying luxury prices, this set from Lands’ End will provide a five-star sleeping experience at a more reasonable price point. It’s made from American-grown Supima cotton, which is one of the best cotton varieties in the world, and has a super soft and silky hand. In our testing, we were thoroughly impressed by the construction of these sateen sheets , which feature finished and reinforced seams that help with durability and create a polished look.

One thing to note is that these sheets don’t have labels on them, so making your bed may be a little more challenging, especially if you have a king-size mattress. However, the overall comfort and improvements to your sleep quality are worth the extra effort it may take to get the fitted sheet on your bed.

This cotton sheet set is also lightweight and breathable, so it won’t make you feel like you’re overheating. We had a hot sleeper test out these sheets, and they found that the sheets have a barely-there weight that keeps them cool and comfy at night .

Percale sheets are known for their crisp, cool-to-the-touch feel—and this set from Parachute not only matches that description, but offers a surprising amount of softness, too. In our tests, we found these cotton sheets to feel comfortable, cozy, and soft rather than crunchy—likely due to the long-staple Egyptian cotton used to make them.

Who it’s for: People looking for crisp, high-quality sheets they can sleep under without overheating.

After six months of testing, these sheets sustained no signs of damage, discoloration, or wear. They were just as comfortable and crisp as the first time we slept on them, which indicates they will last a long time. Given the price, the materials, and the durability of these sheets, they’re an amazing pick if you’re looking for relaxed, cooling bed linens.

We love the crisp, matte touch that feels great against the skin, but if you’re used to the smooth sensation of sateen sheets, you might find these to be a little rough at first. Plus, these cotton sheets are cooling , making them ideal for hot sleepers. They’re crafted with a special spinning and weaving technique that not only gives them their rumpled appearance but helps make them more breathable.

The Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets are made with 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton from India. These sheets bring a lived-in vibe to your bed, and based on our testing, we think they feel soft and natural.

Who it’s for: People who want cotton sheets that feel breathable and cool to the touch.

These Boll & Branch sheets have a heavier weight to them, so while they aren’t ideal for those who prefer lightweight bed linens, they are still breathable and long-lasting. While performing our abrasion tests, these sheets remained perfectly intact and showed no damage. The price may be much higher than the average sheet set, but the top-notch level of craftsmanship and materials that Boll & Branch uses make this set a worthy investment.

These cotton sheets have an excellent drape, so they look luxe on your bed and are comfortable and breathable to sleep under. The flat sheet is finished with mitered corners, which gives it a more polished look, and the fitted sheet stays snug on the bed—even during restless sleep.

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a truly sumptuous set of cotton sheets, we recommend considering the Boll & Branch Reserve Sheet Set. We found the construction of these sheets to be flawless. It uses 100 percent organic long-staple cotton from India, which lends itself to a luxurious, silky touch. And during the testing process, there were no loose threads or signs of wear.

However, this sheet set doesn’t have the crisp, hotel-like feel that some prefer; instead, it has a soft hand that gets cuddlier with every wash. The flat sheet is reversible, and the fitted sheet has top, bottom, and side labels—all welcome details that make dressing your bed less of a headache. Considering its reasonable price point, this breathable sheet set is definitely worth considering for anyone.

We think these sheets are ideal for hot sleepers to use year-round because they feel soft and cozy but maintain cool breathability. In addition to their temperature-regulating properties, these cotton sheets also impressed us with their unique corner design that has special stitching to prevent them from popping off your bed .

This sheet set from Better Homes & Gardens (Better Homes & Gardens is owned by Real Simple’s parent company, Dotdash Meredith) is made with HygroCotton—a type of cotton that uses a special spinning technique to make each yarn more effective at wicking away moisture. While these sheets are lightweight and on the thinner side, they held up well in our durability tests, with no holes or loose threads occurring.

However, one flaw we noticed is that it’s hard to get stains out of these cotton sheets. In our tests, we were unable to remove makeup and oil stains from them. Still, we think their incredible softness and durability more than make up for this.

These sheets have a plain weave and use Oeko-Tex certified cotton grown in Portugal, which is then brushed to give it that cloud-like texture. This brushing technique also lends itself to a cozier sheet, so while these sheets aren’t cooling, they are plenty breathable and can adapt to all kinds of climates. It’s also worth noting that you can purchase this sheet set with or without a top sheet, which is a nice bonus for anyone who never uses the top sheet anyways.

Parachute’s Brushed Cotton Sheet Set won us over with its amazing quality and extreme softness. In our testing, we were impressed with the construction of these smooth, medium-weight sheets. They feel substantial without being too heavy or light. Plus, they arrived in flawless condition, and we only noticed a few loose threads after washing, which is pretty par for the course. They didn’t shrink at all, and they fit on our mattress perfectly, staying in place amidst tossing and turning. And during our durability tests, the sheets did not show any signs of pilling or thinning.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer traditional percale or sateen sheets and people who want stain-resistant sheets.

Final Verdict

Our top pick, the Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set, impressed us with its stunning softness and durability. These cotton sheets are crisp and breathable, which makes them a good fit for a variety of sleepers. For a more budget-friendly option, we recommend the Better Homes & Gardens HygroCotton Sheet Set. This pick is lightweight and cooling, making it especially good for hot sleepers.

Our Testing Process

We’ve tested more than 150 sheet sets, many of which are cotton, both in our testing lab and at home with real-world testers. We started by inspecting each sheet set right out of the packaging, taking note of any loose threads, discoloration, or other imperfections. Each set was then laundered the same way: washed using gentle detergent on a cold, permanent press cycle and dried with medium heat.

Next, we stained a small area of each sheet and one pillowcase with a bit of coffee, oil, and foundation and let the stains set for an hour. The sheets were pre-treated with a stain remover and then laundered again (two more washes and one more dry cycle).

To evaluate the quality of the sheets post-wash, we inspected the texture of each set again. We compared the stained area on the sheet (washed) to the stained area on the pillowcase (unwashed) to see how well the stains came out of the fabric. Since it’s normal for sheets to shrink post-wash, we also measured the length of a pre-drawn line and recorded the measurements.

Our next test focused on the breathability and moisture-wicking capabilities of the cotton sheets. We placed a corner of each flat sheet in an embroidery hoop to hold the fabric taut, and we used a dropper to place one drop of water onto the middle of the fabric. Over the next 10 seconds, we analyzed the drop of water by noting how much it expands and moves, making sure to measure the width of the drop.

To see if the fabric's color would transfer onto other surfaces or materials, we rubbed a white fabric square back and forth against the cotton sheets. After 20 swipes, we inspected the white fabric square for any color transfer and noted our findings. Then, we repeated this test with a wet fabric square to see if the results changed at all.

We also tested the fit of the cotton sheets by making a bed with them. We took note of how easy it was to place the fitted and flat sheets on the bed and put the pillowcase on a pillow. To see how the sheets stand up to restless sleepers, we got into bed under the flat sheet and tossed and turned, making sure to note if the sheets came undone.

Finally, for our durability tests, we took a sanding block and rubbed it against the flat sheet 25 times. Any fabric threads of fibers that came off the sheets were rolled up into a ball, which was measured for width.

Real Simple / Henry Wortock

How to Shop for Cotton Sheets Like a Pro

Cotton Type

There are a lot of different cotton types used to make sheets, and it can be hard to know which one is best for your bed. Here’s a rundown of the different varieties you may encounter in your sheet search:

Extra-Long-Staple Cotton: Extra-long-staple cotton refers to the length of each individual cotton fiber. The longer the fiber, the softer and more durable your sheets will be. Cotton types that are regarded as top-tier, like Egyptian and Pima, are both long-staple varieties.

Pima Cotton: Pima cotton is grown in different parts of the world, including Peru, Australia, and the United States. It has an outrageously silky touch and is regarded as one of the finest types of cotton in the world. Its extra-long fibers also make it smooth and resistant to tears.

Supima: Supima cotton is the brand name for American-grown pima cotton and is strictly regulated to ensure the highest possible standard. Consequently, Supima cotton is known for having the most consistent fiber quality. Additionally, the cotton fibers are a bit longer than regular pima cotton, which creates a smoother and more luxurious fabric.

Egyptian: Egyptian cotton is the same variety as pima cotton, just grown in Egypt. It is also ridiculously smooth and resistant to wear and tear thanks to its long fabric fibers. Just know that some manufacturers may claim their cotton is Egyptian when it’s actually sourced from India or China, so make sure the cotton is certified before purchasing.

Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Weave

The weave is potentially even more important to consider because it impacts the look, feel, and sleeping experience of your cotton sheets. The most common types of cotton weaves are sateen, percale, and flannel.

Sateen sheets are similar to satin: Buttery soft and smooth, they have a subtle sheen and are resistant to wrinkling. Whitney Thornburg, design director for Coyuchi, suggests sateen sheets for people who run “medium to cool” while sleeping, and notes they have a “soft, drapey” finish.

Percale sheets have a crisp and cool touch (we were big fans of Parachute's set in our testing). If you prefer hotel-like sheets, chances are you’ll be a fan of percale. It has a matte finish and stays cool, making these sheets great for hot sleepers. But because it uses more cotton fibers, it creates a denser fabric that wrinkles more easily.

Lastly, if you sleep cold or live in a cooler climate, flannel sheets would be a good fit for you. They use a plain weave, which means a basic one over, one under pattern, but the fibers are brushed to create that classic fuzzy look. Flannel sheets are super soft and cozy to curl up with, especially on a chilly day.

Thread Count

Thread count refers to the total number of yarns per square inch of fabric. While a higher thread count is often associated with better sheets, that isn’t always the case. Traditionally, a high thread count indicated that a sheet was made with finer yarns, which are smoother than coarse threads. Nowadays, thread counts are often inflated.

“Sometimes sheeting will be woven with an ‘unbalanced weave’ in order to ‘up’ the thread count,” says Thornburg. “This means there are more threads going in one direction than the other. Unbalanced weaves tend to rip easier and in the end create a lesser quality sheet.”

When looking at thread count, Thornburg says that it “needs to match the quality of the cotton and the type of weave.” For instance, if you’re looking at sateen sheets, you may prefer a lower thread count to a higher one so your sheets are soft and drapey, not stiff.

Certifications

There are a few certifications to keep an eye out for when shopping for cotton sheets. The first one would be the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which is one of the strictest certifications around. To be GOTS-certified, sheet manufacturers have to be thoroughly vetted to ensure that all stages of their supply chain are ethical and eco-conscious and that no harsh chemicals or pesticides are used at any stage of the production process. A GOTS certification means that your sheets are 100 percent organic and are free from substances that can cause irritation or off-gassing smells.

However, just because it’s organic doesn’t mean it’s necessarily higher quality. “Organic cotton doesn’t make it a better cotton, it just means it was grown without pesticides,” says textiles expert Deborah Young. “It's not softer aesthetically in terms of hand or look. You can feel better about having it touch your body knowing it was not treated.”

Another popular certification is the Oeko-Tex Standard 100, which ensures that the finished sheets you’re purchasing have been vetted to be free from over 100 chemicals known to be harmful to humans and the environment. However, Oeko-Tex’s standards aren’t as stringent as GOTS’s, and the entire supply chain doesn’t get vetted to ensure ethical practices. The Oeko-Tex Standard 100 is “a certification that tests the final product to ensure certain chemicals can not be found on it,” says Thornburg. “It is not a sustainability standard—it does not guarantee the cotton was grown without harmful chemicals or that they were not used elsewhere in the supply chain.”

You may also notice that some sheet sets come with a Fair Trade certification, which indicates they live up to Fair Trade USA’s standards in terms of working conditions and labor practices. While a Fair Trade certification doesn’t vet the materials that go into the sheets themselves, it does ensure that they come from a supply chain that pays workers a living wage, offers benefits, and ensures a safe working environment.

Our top pick for cooling cotton sheets, the Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets, have an impressive number of certifications, including GOTS, Fair Trade, and Made Safe.

Real Simple / Dera Burreson

More Cotton Sheets to Consider

Comfort Classics Peached Percale 100% Cotton Sheet Set: We liked that these sheets are affordable and have a substantial weight to them. However, their construction wasn’t up to par with other sheets we tested; they arrived with several loose threads and showed signs of wear during our abrasion test.

Riley Organic Cotton Sheet Set: Initially, we were pleased with how silky and airy these sheets are out of the box, but we found that they became stiffer and less comfortable after washing. They performed well during our abrasion tests, indicating that they’re durable, but they arrived with several loose threads, so we feel that their quality isn’t as high as other sheets in their price range.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the pros and cons of cotton sheets?

“Cotton is an ideal fiber for sleep,” Thornburg says. It makes for great sheets since it’s breathable and “can be woven into a variety of different weaves for different sleep styles,” according to Thornburg. While comfortable, cotton sheets can wrinkle easily, and they can grow mold if neglected. Additionally, Thornburg adds that “poorly constructed weaves might rip easily,” so not all cotton sheets have the same durability.

What type of cotton bedding is the softest?

“There’s a variety of cotton types that can be very soft,” Thornburg explains, “but extra-long- or long-staple cottons are known to be exceptionally smooth.” Popular cotton varieties that make for smooth sheets are long-staple Egyptian, Supima, and pima cotton because the length of their yarns creates a smoother fabric.

Additionally, most people find sheets with a sateen weave to feel softer than percale since the sateen weaving pattern yields a silkier finish. In our testing, The Citizenry’s Organic Resort Cotton Sheet Set impressed us with its softness, which makes sense considering it’s made from ​​long-staple organic Turkish cotton.

What is the highest quality cotton?

According to Thornburg, “fibers that are long staple and extra-long staple tend to be considered the highest quality,” which includes Supima, pima, and Egyptian cotton. However, she notes there are other factors to consider when looking for quality sheets. “For example, flannel typically uses a shorter staple fiber and its quality is measured more on weight than on fiber,” she says, so it’s important to pay attention to multiple factors when looking for sheets.



Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Jen Woo, a freelance design, lifestyle, and culture writer and content strategist with over 10 years of experience. To write this article, we tested a variety of cotton sheets in our Lab, considering factors like breathability, durability, and ease of use to make our list of top picks. For expert insight on how to shop for cotton sheets, we spoke to Whitney Thornburg, design director for Coyuchi, and Deborah Young, textiles expert.

