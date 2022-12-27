You Can Store a 9-Foot Christmas Tree Inside This Handy Bag—and It’s Only $14

The best-seller has 27,000 five-star ratings and 2,900 positive reviews.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag
Photo:

Amazon

Unfortunately, the holidays do come to a close each year. And the time when most people choose to put away their artificial Christmas trees is fast approaching. But before you remove your ornaments and dismantle your tree for the season, Amazon shoppers suggest getting a great storage solution that is something other than a cardboard box—and this handy find promises to keep your tree safe for the off-season for just $14.

The first step to sourcing great Christmas tree storage is to find an option that will fit your tree inside. As long as you take it apart (which is typical for most artificial Christmas trees), the 65 by 15 by 30-inch Zober large Christmas tree storage bag fits up to a 9-foot tree inside. With more than 27,000 perfect ratings and 2,900 five-star reviews, it’s not surprising that it has climbed into the top five on Amazon’s best-seller list in the Christmas Tree Storage category. 

Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $18); amazon.com.

“It is much easier to store my tree in this bag instead of the bulky large box. It has handles and is easy to move around in my basement storage space,” wrote a five-star reviewer. They were able to store their 7.5-foot Christmas tree inside with their tree stand and described it as “very durable.” They continued, “It is well worth the price I paid for this item—I would recommend this storage bag.”

The storage bag is made from tear-proof polyethylene plastic, and it’s moisture-resistant and waterproof, which will help to keep your tree safe if you’re storing it in a basement, garage, or shed. It also has a two-way dual zipper for easy closure, three reinforced handles for peace of mind carrying, and a card slot on the front where you can add a label. 

 “I purchased a little bigger than I should have, but am totally satisfied with this product,” shared a shopper who confirmed the bag is “waterproof” and “easy to maneuver and handle.” They continued, “This storage bag is great; my artificial tree fits with room to spare.”

As this Christmas season comes to a close, make this the year you recycle the cardboard box your artificial Christmas tree came in and switch to a Zober storage bag instead. For just $14, you can keep your tree safe inside a tear- and moisture-resistant bag until next year’s most festive months. 

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Benevolence Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer Tout
Attention Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers: This Jewelry Case Is Ideal for Travel—and It’s Only $20
Amazon After-Christmas Deals
The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale
National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree
Small Living Space? You Can Still Have a Christmas Tree With These 5-Foot and Under Options From Amazon
Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper Scuff Memory Foam Slip tout
These Slippers With 29,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Amazon Best-Sellers—and They’re Under $20
Primode Christmas Ornament Storage Box Organizer
This Storage Container Has Kept My Ornaments Safe for Years—and It’s Only $15
Target Cozy Slippers
Booties, Moccasins, and Slide Slippers That Are ‘So Comfortable and Warm’ Are Up to 50% Off at Target
AUTOMET Womens Casual Plaid Shacket tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling Shacket That’s on Sale for Under $40
Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck
Get Ready to Lounge: Amazon Shoppers Love This Cozy Sweatshirt—and It’s on Sale for $14
Christmas decor with rustic details
Make Your Entryway Warm and Festive With These Cute Holiday Decor Pieces on Amazon Starting at $14
Best Hanukkah Decorations
These Are 10 of the Best Hanukkah Decorations You Can Buy This Year, All for Under $35
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree
You Can Save $217 on This Best-Selling Artificial Christmas Tree Right Now, During Amazon’s October Prime Day
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds
These Shopper-Loved Wireless Earbuds Make for a Great Last-Minute Gift—and They’re on Sale for Up to 54% Off
Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt tout
Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale Is Here, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 55% Off
Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022
The 8 Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap Small Waist Pouch Tout
This Shockingly Affordable Belt Bag Is ‘Perfect for Everyday Traveling’—and It’s on Sale
Early BFCM Deal: Artificial Christmas Tree Roundup
The Holidays Came Early! Shop the Best Artificial Christmas Trees on Sale Ahead of Black Friday