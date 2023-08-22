I Love This $22 Shoe Rack From Amazon So Much, I've Rebought It 3 Times Already

It’s easy to assemble, too.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens.
Published on August 22, 2023

While staying in my childhood bedroom this past summer, I went on a slight deep-cleaning and organizational tear, determined to get rid of too-small T-shirts and books I hadn’t touched in years. With sloped attic walls and a crammed makeshift closet shared between myself and my sister, storage is at a premium in that space, and I scoured the internet for budget-friendly organizational items that could make my room feel like something other than a storage unit hosted by my parents. Eventually, I landed on the Z&L House Three-Tier Shoe Rack for Closet

At approximately $26 (now on sale for $22), the shoe organizer fit my needs to a tee. Spoiler alert: I loved it so much I reordered it twice, and am about to snag another for my new house.

Z&L House Three-Tier Shoe Rack for Closet

This wooden three-tier shoe organizer was crafted from lightweight bamboo that’s flexible enough to move around and easy to assemble. It’s simple, but has breezy slats that fit with the beachy decor of my bedroom—and is basic enough to look good in any space. I successfully crammed about four pairs of shoes per rack. The lower tiers are slightly too short to be able to hold boots or tall shoes, so you’ll want to keep in mind that this organizer is best for low flats or sneakers, which currently comprise the bulk of my collection.

Assembly took me maybe 10 to 15 minutes; helpfully, the Z&L House Three-Tier Shoe Organizer for closet came with everything I needed to put the rack together: some foldable ladders that make up each shelf, wooden pegs that slot in between the legs, and screws alongside an allen wrench to crank each one into the wood. The wood itself doesn’t feel incredibly sturdy, but the rack felt like excellent value for how much I paid, and was about as close to effortless as I could have asked for.

Previously, my shoes had been scattered around my closet or thrown in a giant bin, so seeing each pair lined up on this three-tier rack was immensely satisfying. It saved me time when running out the door—my decisions were instant, rather than trying to find “the other boot”—and it made my room look significantly more polished. I ended up re-ordering the rack to put on the other side of my media stand, framing the console like a pair of matching nightstands. While I used the rack for shoes this time, others may consider buying the tiered shelf for use as a plant stand or other organizer, but keep in mind it is low to the floor.

Shop the Z&L House Three-Tier Shoe Rack for Closet at Amazon while it’s discounted with an on-page coupon. If you’d like to peruse other options to compare, here are some other options I was eyeing, that I’m considering purchasing as I build out my new home, too.

