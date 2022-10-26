Shoppers Want to Wear This ‘Super Comfortable’ Sweater Dress ‘All the Time’—and You Can Buy One for $45

It’s available in 21 colors.

October 26, 2022

Zesica Waffle Knit Sweater Dress
Sweater season has officially arrived, so it’s definitely time to stock up on everything from cardigans to oversized crewnecks. But what if you love wearing dresses? You can easily layer a sweater over a favorite dress you already own, but a sweater dress is a polished one-step option that deserves a spot in your fall rotation, too. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, you don’t have to go on an exhaustive sweater dress search because this fun belted style already has over 1,000 five-star ratings. 

The Zesica Waffle Knit Sweater Dress is made from 100 percent acrylic, so you don’t have to worry about the potential itchiness of wool. It has a loose, relaxed fit, and it’s both breathable and cozy, according to the brand. One sweet detail on the sweater dress is the belt that ties around your waist, which creates a sleek fit and a flattering silhouette. 

Zesica Waffle Knit Sweater Dress

Amazon


To buy: $45; amazon.com.

“The material is super comfortable, [and I] can't wait to wear it ALL the time! It is so adorable with the tie waist band,” wrote a five-star reviewer who said the dress runs “true to size.” Another shopper called the dress a “must-buy,” confirmed that it’s comfortable, and added that it’s “stylish and super flattering.”

The sweater dress is easy to wear because, as the brand points out, you can wear the sweater as a dress—but you can also style it as a tunic with a pair of comfy leggings. The best news is the tunic-meets-sweater-dress is available in 21 colors and striped patterns in sizes S to XL.

Zesica Waffle Knit Sweater Dress

Amazon


To buy: $45; amazon.com.

“I love this dress! It looks amazing, and I’ve already convinced two other people to buy it,” wrote one reviewer. “Great sweater dress! I have received so many compliments when I have worn this dress,” shared a shopper who styled their dress with both short and over-the-knee boots. 

Add the Zesica sweater dress to your wardrobe just in time for colder weather and plenty of holiday parties for only $45

