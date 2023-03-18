Style Clothing This 'Comfy and Flattering' Jumpsuit Is the Secret to Creating Easy Spring Outfits—and It's Up to 42% Off From weddings to happy hour, this chic piece is perfect for any occasion. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 18, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Sponsored by We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua When faced with the common issue of a closet full of clothes but nothing to wear, you can't go wrong with an airy and versatile jumpsuit this spring. When your schedule is tight, or you're running late, one-piece outfits are the perfect solution to keep you looking stylish and polished. From outdoor weddings to bridal showers to beach parties, Amazon shoppers have turned to the flexible Zesica Strapless Wide Leg Jumpsuit for just about any occasion. The popular jumpsuit has earned more than 3,300 perfect ratings—and it’s on sale. Right now, you can save up to 42 percent on the Zesica Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit, based on your color choice. And an extra on-site coupon will knock another 5 percent off, which means you could score this "comfy and flattering" style for as little as $36. Amazon To buy: From $36 with coupon (was from $55); amazon.com. In 18 spring-ready shades, the rayon-, spandex-, and polyester-blend piece features a tie belt detailing that complements the cinching elastic waist. Its wide-leg design makes it comfortable enough to wear all day, whether you're touring a new city or heading to a dinner date. Customers have seamlessly paired it with wedges, slingback heels, strappy sandals, and sporty sneakers to create an entirely unique look to suit their personal style. Plus, it's machine-washable, so it's easy to care for. Just be sure to line-dry to avoid shrinking the jumpsuit. 12 Under-$50 Punchy Pastel Fashion Picks From Amazon That Will Give Your Closet a Dreamy Spring Refresh "I can wear it with heels and a nice necklace for a dinner event, or throw it on with flip flops for a more casual happy hour vibe," one shopper gushed of the jumpsuit's adaptability before mentioning their intention to buy more colors of the style. "I wore this to a wedding with cute sandals and a jean jacket. I got so many compliments," another reviewer wrote. "It's super flattering and extremely comfortable!" Hurry and shop the easy-to-wear Zesica Strapless Jumpsuit while it's still on sale—you'll want to wear it everywhere this season. Amazon To buy: From $36 with coupon (was from $55); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $36 with coupon (was from $55); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Internet-Famous Sunrise Alarm Clock Revolutionized the Way I Approach Sleep Amazon Has an Entire Section Filled With Elevated Fashion Must-Haves for Spring Starting at $10 Amazon Shoppers Call This Shark Stick Vacuum the Model You ‘Never Knew You Needed’—and It’s 48% Off