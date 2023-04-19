Deal Alert! This Robot Vacuum and Mop With ‘Incredible Suction’ Is $560 Off at Amazon

Keeping your floor clean seems like a never-ending chore. Sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming are constantly on our to-do lists. Luckily, we can now automate the three tasks into one with robotic floor cleaners that serve double duty, which can suck up dirt then mop to leave the floor shining. One such time saver, the ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, is currently on sale for 73 percent off, plus you can take another $50 off with a coupon applied at checkout—saving you major money.

The robot sweeps and mops your floors, making spending time manually cleaning hardwood, tile, and carpets a thing of the past. With four cleaning modes—zigzag, auto, spot, and edge—the robot vacuum will efficiently clean your floor depending on what type of mess needs picking up.

Amazon

To buy: $140 with coupon (was $700); amazon.com.

To switch between modes, use the included remote to control the robot cleaner, use the Tuya app, or ask your Google Assistant or Alexa device. The app and remote allow you to program the vacuum and mop for a fully automated experience. You can schedule clean times, change the cleaning mode, and even control the robot’s direction.

The smart vacuum cleaner is equipped with anti-drop and anti-collision sensors—no worrying about the state of your walls or the robot falling down the stairs. It’s slim and sleek at only 2.87 inches tall, allowing it to get to stubborn dust under furniture that taller vacuums cannot reach. One five-star reviewer appreciates “how slim it is,” because it allows “it to get under the corners of [their] couches and recliner without getting stuck.”

The vacuum-mop combo senses the difference between hard flooring and carpet and will automatically increase its suction power when crossing onto carpeted floors. Traversing between different floor types is possible due to the cleaner’s ability to mount up to 0.59-inch gaps. The vacuum’s “incredible suction” is something another customer who left the cleaner a five-star review called out. They also noted that they appreciated its ability to clean “for about 2 hours.”

According to the brand, the robot cleaner is able to run up to 100 minutes (or cover about 1,920 square feet) on one charge. When it's time for a recharge, the self-charging vacuum will automatically return to its dock.

Cross not one, but two major chores off your list by having the ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo keep your floors clean for you. For a limited time, get the $700 vacuum on sale for just $140 at Amazon—just don’t forget to click the on-page coupon before you head to checkout.