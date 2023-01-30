Stack Your Closet With Styles Up to 46% Off From the Zappos Winter Clearance Event

Prices start at just $35.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Published on January 30, 2023 07:00PM EST

Every winter we find ourselves dipping in and out of boot sales, clicking over the tabs to the latest steals and deals. This season, Las Vegas-based retailer Zappos seems to hold the keys to our hearts and our bank accounts with major discounts across shoe categories

As the temperatures dip and the snow gently settles, porous sneakers aren’t cutting it in the slush. And when you get back into the heat? You want your softest, snuggliest pair of slippers to keep you company. With prices slashed up to 46 percent off, now is the time to stock up on boots, slippers, and sneakers to last you through the season and beyond.

Best Zappos Winter Boot Deals

It’s boot season, ladies. Whether you’re looking for a weatherproof pair for stomping out into the yard (or navigating icy stretches of slush and snow) or looking for a fashion-forward heel that can last you through a night of dancing, we’ve got you covered with these seven styles from Zappo’s. Now your only question should be black or tan or brown?

For example, if you’re not really feeling like venturing into the great outdoors, keep the cozy vibe by opting for the Sorel Explorer II Joan Cozy Boot, a faux shearling option with a chunky, slip-free tread now 46 percent off. Lace ‘em up and get out the door in seconds. For a year-round weatherproof look, opt for the classic, iconic style of the Hunter Original Short Erosion Texture Boot, available for 44 percent off. And for a beautiful suede heeled bootie with a pointed toe—well, you’ll love the Nine West Dery 9X9s that’s 40 percent off.

Best Zappos Winter Slipper Deals

The highlight of every day? Slipping into your slippers, of course. Whether you’re in the chilliest of locations or just love the cozy comfort of bundling up at the end of a long day, these discounted shoes will give you the relaxation you crave with a click of the add-to-cart button.


A pair of slide slippers are all you need to get through the cold, dark winter, and these Acorn Recycled Berber Harbor Slippers at 29 percent off are a bargain sure to please. Their plush footbed and faux fur upper look heavenly. A pair of slip-ons can also be handy, and Ugg’s Ansley styles are crowd pleasers now 43 percent off. Faux fur not your thing? You aren’t limited. Try Ugg’s felt variation, the Refelt Tasman, instead.

Best Zappos Winter Sneaker Deals

Whether you’re searching for a waterproof, snowproof pair to last you through your athleisure moments this winter, or rather want some transitional sneakers that will carry you straight through spring, Zappos delivers with this discounted collection.

Starting out, everyone needs a solid pair of white sneakers that looks good with any outfit. The white sneaker simply adds a classic, polished touch, and the Steve Madden Ravia delivers for 13 percent off. If you prefer a more athletic style, go for the Champion Oja Push and its lightweight breathability, now 33 percent off. For a pair you can take from the pavement to the trail, you’ll love the Asics Gel-Sonoma 6, a Zappos best-seller listed now for 25 percent off.

