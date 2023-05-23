Style Psst! Zappos Just Launched a Mermaidcore Storefront, and You Can Shop Everything From Pearl Jewelry to Sandals It has all the “thingamabobs” you need for summer. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 23, 2023 09:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Mermaidcore is the latest fashion trend that’s perfect for summer—you can pretend you’re relaxing by the water, even if you’re just hanging out in your backyard. If you’re ready to add some of the whimsical style to your wardrobe, Zappos has you covered. The site just launched a secret storefront filled with items that will help you out. To find the products, just type in “mermaidcore”—or “thingamabobs,” “whozits,” “whatzits,” or "gadgets and gizmos” (yes, really!). Zappos curated a collection of mermaid- and ocean-inspired clothing and accessories, from pearl accents to iridescent colors to blue and purple hues. Plus, you’ll find brands like Kate Spade, Vans, Ugg, Toms, Roxy, and more. Shop some of our favorites below, starting at $45. Zappos Mermaidcore Shoes, Clothing, and Accessories Kate Spade Francesca Mini Hoop Earrings, $58 Vans Sk8-Hi Tapered Sneaker in Color Theory Canal Blue, $75 Nina Brando-O Bag in Light Blue Ombre, $88 Franco Sarto Linley 2 Slide Sandal, $90 (was $120) Ugg Jella Clear Watercolors Slide in Cloudy Sky, $95 Rio de Sol Frufru Triangle Bikini Top, $53 Rio de Sol Frufru Tie Side Bikini Bottom, $45 Roxy Tropical Rhythm Pants in Shocking Pink Wild Oasis, $54 Carve Designs Hoku Swim Skirt in Seaglass, $68 Toms Alpargata Mallow Crossover Sandal in Mint, $56 (was $60) Kendra Scott Nola Stud Earrings in Blue Drusy, $50 (was $55) Kate Spade Embellished Headband, $60 Vans Cross Strap Mega Platform in Ombre Multi, $48 (was $68) Love the Barbiecore Trend? These 10 Pink Pieces Are Just What You Need to Add to Your Closet These small plated gold hoops feature raffia, cubic zirconia, and faux pearls. The earrings have titanium posts with the signature Kate Spade back. The green feels especially oceanic, but there are black, white, and pink options, too. Zappos To buy: $58; zappos.com. Your feet will be so comfy in these padded slip-on sandals with quilted straps. The slides are made with recycled jersey and post-consumer plastic bottles and have a dual-density EVA footbed. They’re also water-resistant, which is ideal for summer days lounging by the ocean. Zappos To buy: $56 (was $60); zappos.com. These wide-leg pants are so cute to wear while running errands or as a bathing suit coverup. They have a smocked, elasticized waistband with tasseled drawstrings, and the pant legs have slits on the side to give them a breezy feel. The bright pink hue and tropical flower print make them super summery, too. Zappos To buy: $54; zappos.com. This swim skirt is perfect if you want a little bit of coverage at the pool. The quick-drying UPF 50+ fabric blocks UVA and UVB rays. It has built-in bikini bottoms and an adjustable ruched tie on the side. Zappos To buy: $68; zappos.com. Zappos has tons of other mermaidcore styles, including sneakers, headbands, and purses. Shop more of our picks below. Zappos To buy: $75; zappos.com. Zappos To buy: $88; zappos.com. Zappos To buy: $90 (was $120); zappos.com. Zappos To buy: $95; zappos.com. Zappos To buy: $53; zappos.com. Zappos To buy: $45; zappos.com. Zappos To buy: $50 (was $55); zappos.com. Zappos To buy: $60; zappos.com. Zappos To buy: $48 (was $68); zappos.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Streamline Your Summer Skincare Routine With Versed’s New Product That Doubles as a Lotion and Sunscreen A Low Smoke Fire Pit for Late Summer Nights—and 5 More Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week Mother’s Day Is Almost Here, and There’s Still Time to Shop These 27 Gifts for Everyone on Your List