Psst! Zappos Just Launched a Mermaidcore Storefront, and You Can Shop Everything From Pearl Jewelry to Sandals

Mermaidcore is the latest fashion trend that’s perfect for summer—you can pretend you’re relaxing by the water, even if you’re just hanging out in your backyard. If you’re ready to add some of the whimsical style to your wardrobe, Zappos has you covered. The site just launched a secret storefront filled with items that will help you out. To find the products, just type in “mermaidcore”—or “thingamabobs,” “whozits,” “whatzits,” or "gadgets and gizmos” (yes, really!).

Zappos curated a collection of mermaid- and ocean-inspired clothing and accessories, from pearl accents to iridescent colors to blue and purple hues. Plus, you’ll find brands like Kate Spade, Vans, Ugg, Toms, Roxy, and more. Shop some of our favorites below, starting at $45.

Zappos Mermaidcore Shoes, Clothing, and Accessories

These small plated gold hoops feature raffia, cubic zirconia, and faux pearls. The earrings have titanium posts with the signature Kate Spade back. The green feels especially oceanic, but there are black, white, and pink options, too.

Your feet will be so comfy in these padded slip-on sandals with quilted straps. The slides are made with recycled jersey and post-consumer plastic bottles and have a dual-density EVA footbed. They’re also water-resistant, which is ideal for summer days lounging by the ocean.

These wide-leg pants are so cute to wear while running errands or as a bathing suit coverup. They have a smocked, elasticized waistband with tasseled drawstrings, and the pant legs have slits on the side to give them a breezy feel. The bright pink hue and tropical flower print make them super summery, too.

This swim skirt is perfect if you want a little bit of coverage at the pool. The quick-drying UPF 50+ fabric blocks UVA and UVB rays. It has built-in bikini bottoms and an adjustable ruched tie on the side.

Zappos has tons of other mermaidcore styles, including sneakers, headbands, and purses. Shop more of our picks below.

