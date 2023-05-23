Psst! Zappos Just Launched a Mermaidcore Storefront, and You Can Shop Everything From Pearl Jewelry to Sandals

It has all the “thingamabobs” you need for summer.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 09:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Zappos Mermaidcore Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Mermaidcore is the latest fashion trend that’s perfect for summer—you can pretend you’re relaxing by the water, even if you’re just hanging out in your backyard. If you’re ready to add some of the whimsical style to your wardrobe, Zappos has you covered. The site just launched a secret storefront filled with items that will help you out. To find the products, just type in “mermaidcore”—or “thingamabobs,” “whozits,” “whatzits,” or "gadgets and gizmos” (yes, really!).

Zappos curated a collection of mermaid- and ocean-inspired clothing and accessories, from pearl accents to iridescent colors to blue and purple hues. Plus, you’ll find brands like Kate Spade, Vans, Ugg, Toms, Roxy, and more. Shop some of our favorites below, starting at $45.

Zappos Mermaidcore Shoes, Clothing, and Accessories

These small plated gold hoops feature raffia, cubic zirconia, and faux pearls. The earrings have titanium posts with the signature Kate Spade back. The green feels especially oceanic, but there are black, white, and pink options, too. 

Kate Spade New York Francesca Mini Hoops Earrings

Zappos

To buy: $58; zappos.com

Your feet will be so comfy in these padded slip-on sandals with quilted straps. The slides are made with recycled jersey and post-consumer plastic bottles and have a dual-density EVA footbed. They’re also water-resistant, which is ideal for summer days lounging by the ocean.

TOMS Alpargata Mallow Crossover Sandal

Zappos

To buy: $56 (was $60); zappos.com.

These wide-leg pants are so cute to wear while running errands or as a bathing suit coverup. They have a smocked, elasticized waistband with tasseled drawstrings, and the pant legs have slits on the side to give them a breezy feel. The bright pink hue and tropical flower print make them super summery, too.

Roxy Tropical Rhythm Pants

Zappos

To buy: $54; zappos.com.

This swim skirt is perfect if you want a little bit of coverage at the pool. The quick-drying UPF 50+ fabric blocks UVA and UVB rays. It has built-in bikini bottoms and an adjustable ruched tie on the side. 

Carve Designs Hoku Swim Skirt

Zappos

To buy: $68; zappos.com.

Zappos has tons of other mermaidcore styles, including sneakers, headbands, and purses. Shop more of our picks below.

Vans Sk8-Hiâ¢ Tapered

Zappos

To buy: $75; zappos.com.

Nina Brando-O

Zappos

To buy: $88; zappos.com.

Franco Sarto Linley 2

Zappos

To buy: $90 (was $120); zappos.com.

UGG Jella Clear Watercolors Slide

Zappos

To buy: $95; zappos.com.

Rio de Sol Frufru Triangle Bikini Top

Zappos

To buy: $53; zappos.com.

Rio de Sol Frufru Tie Side Thong Brazilian Bikini Bottom

Zappos

To buy: $45; zappos.com.

Kendra Scott Nola Stud Earrings

Zappos

To buy: $50 (was $55); zappos.com.

Kate Spade New York Bridal Embellished Headband

Zappos

To buy: $60; zappos.com.

Vans Cross Strap Mega Platform

Zappos

To buy: $48 (was $68); zappos.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

SPF Bodylotion Tout
Streamline Your Summer Skincare Routine With Versed’s New Product That Doubles as a Lotion and Sunscreen
6-clever-items-060421-fire-pit
A Low Smoke Fire Pit for Late Summer Nights—and 5 More Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
You Can Still Shop These TK Gifts for Every Type of Mom on Your List â No Matter How Hard They Are to Shop For
Mother’s Day Is Almost Here, and There’s Still Time to Shop These 27 Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Related Articles
SPF Bodylotion Tout
Streamline Your Summer Skincare Routine With Versed’s New Product That Doubles as a Lotion and Sunscreen
LolaVie First Person Review Tout
I Swear by Jennifer Aniston’s Hair Care Line, LolaVie, for My Curly Hair—and It Just Launched at Ulta
New Le Creuset Color, shallot dishware lavender-gray color
Le Creuset Just Launched a New Color—And It's Perfect for Spring
beauty-award-winners-for-2023-realsimple-740-V1
Check Out the Real Simple Beauty Award Winners for 2023
EatingWell Cookware Line and cutlery
EatingWell Just Launched a Cookware Line—and We Love These Colors
Tempaper's new rug line in a living room with gray sofa
This Popular Wallpaper Brand Just Launched a Line of Gorgeous Indoor and Outdoor Rugs
Cadence Flex Launch TOUT
This Instagram-Favorite Travel Brand Just Dropped Its Biggest Launch Ever, and Picks Start at Just $14
Aoxjox High Waisted Workout Leggings Tout
Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About These ‘Super Soft’ and ‘Flattering’ Leggings, and They’re Only $23
Parachute Sleepwear Launch tout
This Editor-Loved Bedding Brand Just Launched Its Coziest Sleepwear Yet
Great Jones x Flamingo Estate Launch TOUT
This Popular Kitchen Brand Just Dropped New Instagram-Worthy Cookware in a Surprising Collab
instyle badass lipsticks
InStyle Just Launched a Badass Lipstick Collection—and the Colors Are Seriously Stunning
Mellanni Linen Sheet Set Launch
Amazon Shoppers' Favorite Bedding Brand Just Launched Cooling Linen Sheets—and They're Already on Sale
parachute comfy lounge wear
I'll Be Sleeping in These Cooling Linen Pajamas Until Labor Day
Cariuma JJ Backpack
This Popular Sustainable Sneaker Brand Just Launched Its First Ever Backpack—and It's Bound to Sell Out
Chocolate Bar on Pink Background
Hershey's Just Launched Dairy-Free Reese's Cups and Chocolate Bars
how-to-find-face-shape: face shape diagrams and examples
How to Find Your Face Shape