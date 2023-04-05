Food Kitchen Tools & Products My Weekday Dinners Were Limited Until This Smart Meat Thermometer Transformed My Cooking I’m a much better chef now. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 5, 2023 09:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua I’ve recently started cooking at home much more, but there’s one category I’ve always avoided: Meat. Not for vegetarian or vegan reasons, no. Cooking meat always intimidated me because I was afraid of undercooking my chicken and making myself sick or overcooking it and making my dish…rubbery. Needless to say, I spent a very happy few years as a post-grad buying pre-cooked entrées or throwing every vegetable I own into an air fryer to call it a meal. Enter the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer from KitchenAid. This stainless steel thermometer connects via Bluetooth to the accompanying app, which not only tells you how to get the perfect medium-rare steak (relished by yours truly), but it also has built-in timers and assisted cooking programs for poultry, fish, and beef that tell you when to flip your filet, when to let it rest, and more. When I received this handy kitchen tool as a sample for review, it couldn’t have made it any easier for me to ease into cooking meat without immediately calling my mom in a panic (“a little pink is good, right?”) because it practically does all the work for me. Amazon To buy: $80 (was $100); amazon.com. The device itself is completely wireless. It comes with a sleek magnetic charging dock that you can even attach to your fridge, pleasing my tidy tendencies. Snag it for yourself—or for a graduation present, housewarming, or even wedding gift—from Amazon while it’s on sale for 20 percent off. Better yet, the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer is made for multi-taskers with its timers and programs. As I’ve learned how to cook more for myself, I generally struggle with timing: when to put in the rice and the Brussels sprouts if I want my tilapia to be crispy by the time I plate it all. And yes, I’ve burned quite a few meals by getting distracted on a side dish and forgetting to pull out my meat in time. Having the app tell me exactly what to do makes me feel so much more secure while I’m cooking and less overwhelmed, a quality which has been important to me in solidifying the habit rather than defaulting to mac ‘n cheese from the box (which there is a time and a place for). Your phone connects up to 150 feet away, too, meaning I can switch my laundry or run to grab a forgotten grocery bag from the car without, uh, starting a kitchen fire. The app interface itself is lovely and clean, making it easy and intuitive to flick through the options and set up the thermometer itself. It was a bit tricky to pair at first, (at least for me) but was practically effortless once I had it connected. The thermometer will continuously monitor your food. I most often use it while cooking with a skillet or pan-frying on the stove, but you can use the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer on the grill or in the oven too. The Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer transformed my weekday dinners, making me more confident in cooking meat for myself and attempting to recreate some of my mom’s famous dishes. It’s easy to use, looks attractive in my kitchen, and does all the legwork of getting my steak to my ideal temperature. I especially adore that it tells me when to flip and rest my meat, too. I no longer stress about cooking times and completing multiple dishes at once—and I sure don’t miss the frustration of messing up my entrée and having to default to a microwave meal anyway. The Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer does an amazing job at erasing a lot of the learning curve. Act now to snag the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer for yourself while it’s 20 percent off on Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Versatile Spring Dress Can Be Worn With Just About Anything, and It’s Currently on Sale for $28 This Best-Selling Countertop Ice Maker Delivers Perfect Cubes Every Time—and It's on Sale for $76 Move Over Lip Gloss, This $9 Tinted Lip Oil Delivers High Shine and Is Packed With Hydrating Ingredients