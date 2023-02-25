Shopping Run, Don’t Walk to Buy This Popular 4-Pack of Leggings That Start at Only $43 at Amazon Reviewers say they’re “crazy soft.” By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 25, 2023 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Quality leggings that don’t squeeze you and are stretchy enough to do splits in can run pretty expensive. And if you work out often (or just wear leggings to WFH every day), you’ll need at least a few pairs so you’re not doing laundry all the time. Luckily, we found this pair of highly-rated Youngcharm leggings from Amazon that comes in a pack of four—and starts at only $43. At essentially $11 per pair, you need to shop this major deal right now. The Youngcharm leggings are made of moisture-wicking, 75 percent polyester and 25 percent spandex fabric with four-way stretch. The flexible material will move with you while you exercise, and it’s not see through. According to one shopper, the leggings are “truly squat-proof” and “crazy soft.” Reviewers have also said that they’re “buttery soft.” The fabric is compressive, too, for added support, and the leg goes all the way to the ankle. Youngcharm Four-Pack Leggings with Pockets Amazon To buy: From $43; amazon.com. With two side pockets and a hidden waist pocket, you can be completely hands-free while working out or running errands. The high-waisted elastic waistband comes in two styles, straight or V-crossover, and there are lots of colors and print options available, too. You can get a pack of four black pairs or mixes of neutral and pastel colors, and there are even leopard and colored tie dye patterns. This TikTok-Approved Activewear Brand Also Has a Stylish—and Comfy—Loungewear Line Don’t just take our word for it—Amazon shoppers love the leggings, giving them more than 11,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said, “I’m always skeptical [about] buying leggings online, but after reading some of the reviews, I decided to try these out. They fit perfectly, and the material is great. Also love that they aren’t see through when you put them on.” Another five-star reviewer commented that the leggings “stretch AND hold at the same time,” adding that they don’t roll down, and you don’t have to pull them up every time you move. One customer even said that they own 12 pairs of the leggings. Starting at just $43 for a pack of four, you can’t beat the price of the Youngcharm leggings. Stock up on them now while certain colors are up to 20 percent off. More Must-Shop Deals Shoppers ‘Won’t Use Anything Else’ to Clean After Trying These Reusable Paper Towels Shop Best-Selling Luxury Dossier Perfumes at Walmart—Starting at Just $29 This New Placemat From Wild One Keeps Your Dog’s Food Tidy While Looking Stylish Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon Is Having a Massive Fashion Sale on Clothes and Accessories From Uggs, Levi’s, and More Up to 59% Off The AquaBliss Revitalizing Shower Filter Can Help Relieve Itchy Skin and Dry Hair—and It's on Sale I’m Replacing All of My Uncomfortable Earrings That Poke Me With These Genius Flat-Back Studs