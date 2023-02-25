Run, Don’t Walk to Buy This Popular 4-Pack of Leggings That Start at Only $43 at Amazon

Reviewers say they’re “crazy soft.”

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on February 25, 2023 08:00AM EST

YOUNGCHARM 4 Pack Leggings TOUT
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Quality leggings that don’t squeeze you and are stretchy enough to do splits in can run pretty expensive. And if you work out often (or just wear leggings to WFH every day), you’ll need at least a few pairs so you’re not doing laundry all the time. Luckily, we found this pair of highly-rated Youngcharm leggings from Amazon that comes in a pack of four—and starts at only $43. At essentially $11 per pair, you need to shop this major deal right now. 

The Youngcharm leggings are made of moisture-wicking, 75 percent polyester and 25 percent spandex fabric with four-way stretch. The flexible material will move with you while you exercise, and it’s not see through. According to one shopper, the leggings are “truly squat-proof” and “crazy soft.” Reviewers have also said that they’re “buttery soft.” The fabric is compressive, too, for added support, and the leg goes all the way to the ankle.  

Youngcharm Four-Pack Leggings with Pockets

YOUNGCHARM 4 Pack Leggings with Pockets for Women,High Waist Tummy Control Workout Yoga Pants

Amazon

To buy: From $43; amazon.com.

With two side pockets and a hidden waist pocket, you can be completely hands-free while working out or running errands. The high-waisted elastic waistband comes in two styles, straight or V-crossover, and there are lots of colors and print options available, too. You can get a pack of four black pairs or mixes of neutral and pastel colors, and there are even leopard and colored tie dye patterns. 

Don’t just take our word for it—Amazon shoppers love the leggings, giving them more than 11,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said, “I’m always skeptical [about] buying leggings online, but after reading some of the reviews, I decided to try these out. They fit perfectly, and the material is great. Also love that they aren’t see through when you put them on.”

Another five-star reviewer commented that the leggings “stretch AND hold at the same time,” adding that they don’t roll down, and you don’t have to pull them up every time you move. One customer even said that they own 12 pairs of the leggings. 

Starting at just $43 for a pack of four, you can’t beat the price of the Youngcharm leggings. Stock up on them now while certain colors are up to 20 percent off. 

