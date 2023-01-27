Shopping Organize Your Freezer With This Genius—and On-Sale—Mold That Creates Stackable Blocks of Frozen Food The now-$17 gadget makes the most out of meal prep. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 27, 2023 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Making a big batch of freezer-friendly meals and thawing them when you’re ready to enjoy is a cost-effective way to enjoy homemade dishes. However, freezer space is in high demand and can quickly fill up with frozen meals, treats, and anything else you might keep in the ice box. While there are many storage solution options for organizing the fridge—the freezer can be tricky. One way to cut back on space and effectively store all your freshly made recipes? Use the Youcopia Freezeup Food Block Maker, which is currently 15 percent off at Target. It’s a simple process to make perfectly formed rectangular blocks of food. Simply place a gallon food storage bag in the plastic mold, fill it up with whatever food you want to save, and let it freeze in the standing position. Once frozen, the newly formed food blacks are easy to remove; just unhook the two silicone straps around the middle of the mold, and it’ll open up revealing a perfectly formed block of food. It’s an easy solution for storing soups, sauces, juices, and hearty meals in a more organized, space-saving way. Target To buy: $17 (was $20); target.com. The mold functions sort of like an extra-large ice cube maker, creating 2-inch blocks of food that can then be labeled and neatly stacked on top of each other to free up room and make them easier to access. That also means no more forgotten, freezer burnt meals in the back of the ice box. Plus, the nature of placing a plastic bag inside the mold instead of pouring in open food means that the mold stays clean and doesn’t need a wash between uses, though several reviewers confirm it is easy to clean if need be. RELATED: The 7 Best Food Storage Containers, According to Our Tests One reviewer needed to freeze a large amount of lemon and orange juice once their citrus trees were ripe. They used the freezer mold to store away all their extra juice and said, “It makes finding things in my freezer so much easier.” Beyond fresh juice, the customer also said they use the freezer mold for soups, spaghetti sauce, and more. Give your freezer the organizing overhaul it deserves with the Youcopia Freezeup Food Block Maker on sale at Target for $17. More Must-Shop Deals Tula's Editor-Loved, Best-Selling 24-7 Moisture Cream Just Got an 'Intense' Refresh for Winter Target's Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Line Is Back and Better Than Ever for Spring 2023 I’m a Shopping Writer Moving Into a New House, and These Are the 20 Everyday Upgrades I'm Buying at Target Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit