News You Still Have One More Day to Shop Target's Biggest Sale of the Season Here's how you can score huge deals on pretty much everything during Target Circle Week. By Christina Montoya Fiedler Published on July 14, 2023 Photo: Target Prime Day might be over, but there are still ways to save big, especially at everyone's favorite big-box discount store: Target. During Target Circle Week through July 15, Target Circle members can save up to 50 percent off across Target's in-store and online inventory, including Target-exclusive brands (Sun Squad, Good & Gather, and Cat & Jack) and customer favorites like Dyson and Keurig. Not a Target Circle member? No problem. Signing up is easy, free, and you'll get same-day access to sales. Admittedly one of the best parts of Amazon is not having to shop in-store. And technically, you don't have to step foot in a Target, either. Guests can get deals with same-day order pickup and drive-up services or same-day delivery via Shipt. Here's a look at some of the top deals: 50 percent off select Sun Squad items, including outdoor pools, water toys, and more 30 percent off select kids' apparel Spend $40 on beauty and health products, and receive a $10 Target gift card 20 percent off all Barbie 20 percent off Mountain Dew, Bubly, and Gatorade 20 percent off breakfast cereal Spend $50 on household essentials, and receive a $15 Target gift card Save $130 on Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum (sale $299.99, reg. $429.99) "Target Circle Week is our way of saying 'thank you' to our guests," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president, and chief guest experience officer at Target, said in a statement. "Guests have saved millions of dollars during previous Target Circle Weeks, and this summer, they'll have yet another opportunity to celebrate that only-at-Target feeling of affordable joy as they stock up on essentials, discover new favorites, and shop online, in-store, or with our industry-leading same-day services."