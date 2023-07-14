Prime Day might be over, but there are still ways to save big, especially at everyone's favorite big-box discount store: Target. During Target Circle Week through July 15, Target Circle members can save up to 50 percent off across Target's in-store and online inventory, including Target-exclusive brands (Sun Squad, Good & Gather, and Cat & Jack) and customer favorites like Dyson and Keurig.

Not a Target Circle member? No problem. Signing up is easy, free, and you'll get same-day access to sales.

Admittedly one of the best parts of Amazon is not having to shop in-store. And technically, you don't have to step foot in a Target, either. Guests can get deals with same-day order pickup and drive-up services or same-day delivery via Shipt.

Here's a look at some of the top deals:

50 percent off select Sun Squad items, including outdoor pools, water toys, and more

items, including outdoor pools, water toys, and more 30 percent off select kids' apparel

Spend $40 on beauty and health products, and receive a $10 Target gift card

20 percent off all Barbie

20 percent off Mountain Dew, Bubly, and Gatorade

20 percent off breakfast cereal

Spend $50 on household essentials, and receive a $15 Target gift card

Save $130 on Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum (sale $299.99, reg. $429.99)

"Target Circle Week is our way of saying 'thank you' to our guests," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president, and chief guest experience officer at Target, said in a statement. "Guests have saved millions of dollars during previous Target Circle Weeks, and this summer, they'll have yet another opportunity to celebrate that only-at-Target feeling of affordable joy as they stock up on essentials, discover new favorites, and shop online, in-store, or with our industry-leading same-day services."