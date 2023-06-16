Amazon Shoppers Are Wearing This Cute Tankini Swimsuit on Repeat—and It’s Only $27

Whether your ideal summer day includes time spent by the pool, lake, or beach, one thing is certain: a great bathing suit is a must. But finding the right suit can feel daunting when there are tons of styles to choose from and seemingly just as many retailers to consider. Thankfully, shoppers are making the process easier because they say this cute tankini is one of the best they’ve found—and it’s under $30 at Amazon.

The Yonique tankini is the top-seller in Amazon’s Women’s Tankini Sets category. Like other suits, it’s made from 82 percent nylon and 18 percent spandex, and it also includes a nylon lining for extra coverage. The tankini is popular among shoppers who have left 3,400 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, and you can choose your favorite color or pattern from the 36 options available in sizes ranging from XXS to 26 Plus (the brand includes a size chart that’s worth referencing).

Amazon

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

“The swimsuit is lined and fits perfectly. It [has a] much higher quality than I expected,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The material is super high quality, [and] the fit is beautiful, super cute, and flattering,” echoed another shopper.

The tankini comes with a high-waist bottom and a long ruched top that makes the suit appear as though it’s a one-piece. Plus, it adds extra style with a twist front and a criss-cross back that also has adjustable straps. You can further customize the fit of your suit by removing the padded cups from the bra.

Amazon

“Both the top and the bottom provide great coverage,” began a reviewer. They pointed out that they like the longer length of the top, and they also appreciate that “it never rides up.” Plus, they added, “I ordered this about a month ago, have worn it at least once a week, and I’m still happy.”

As you fill your calendar with plenty of days spent by the water, make sure you have bathing suits that make you feel comfortable and confident. If you need to add one more to your rotation, pick up a Yonique tankini while it’s quietly priced from $27 at Amazon.

