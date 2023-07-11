We Can’t Believe This Memory Foam Bath Mat Is Only $10 Right Now

This Prime Day deal is not to be missed.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Published on July 11, 2023 10:00PM EDT

You take care of your home on the daily. The kitchen stays stocked with the best cookware and working appliances, and the bedding is swapped out on the regular, but when was the last time your bathroom got some love? If you haven’t added a new mat to the bathroom floor in a while now, this Amazon Prime Day sale for a stunning 65 percent off a thick, non-slip bath mat is not one to overlook. Especially if the mat you have right now slips, slides, and skids all over the wet floor.

The Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat measures 24 by 17 inches, ideal for most standard-sized bathrooms, and is marked down to just $10 right now for Prime Day. Other sizes and colors vary in sale prices, too.

Made with 100 percent memory foam and polyvinyl chloride material with a low pile, this bath mat is thicker and fluffier than most other mats. That cloud-like plushness is exactly what makes the bath mat so absorbent. Its soft, velvety microfiber layer soaks up the excess moisture you take with you after showering or bathing, and unlike thinner mats, it won’t stay soaking wet after each use (because no one likes a sopping wet mat that doesn’t dry out for hours). The water won’t stay stagnant on the surface of the mat, which means you can use it several times before throwing it in the wash.

Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat

Amazon Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug Grey

Amazon

In addition to drying quickly, this bath rug also has a non-slip backing made from durable PVC, so you don’t have to worry about the rug shifting or skidding underneath you. That makes for a safer option all around, eliminating the risk of slipping or falling on a wet floor.

The bath mat has an overall 4.5-star rating with 32,200 five-star ratings total. One five-star reviewer called it a “quality rug,” adding that it is “thicker, softer, and better quality” than their previous one. The reviewer wrote, “When you step on it, it doesn’t move,” also mentioning that other mats they’ve had “don’t grip the floor like this type of mat does.” They even called the Yimobra Memory Foam Bath May “attractive” and “well-made.”

Another shopper found it helpful in a shared bathroom situation in which a handful of people constantly go in and out. “I live in a dorm with a few others, and the bathroom floor tends to collect water,” they wrote. “I put these down and they work very well.” They added that the mats “have good traction and do not slide,” also pointing out that they absorb water well and make a  good option for the price.

The Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat is plush, absorbent, soft to the touch, and reduces the likelihood of slipping in the bathroom, thanks to its non-slip backing that grips the floor. If you’re in the market for a new bath mat, you won’t find a better deal than this Prime Day sale. It’s currently marked down from $27 to just $10.

More Bath Accessories to Shop for Prime Day

Yimobra Luxury Chenille Microfiber Bathroom Mat

Amazon PD Yimobra Bathroom Rug Mat

Amazon

Gorilla Grip Thick Memory Foam Bath Rug

Amazon PD Gorilla Grip Thick Memory Foam Bath Rugs

Amazon

Utopia Towels Cotton Banded Rug

Amazon PD Utopia Towels Cotton Banded Bath Mats

Amazon

Color G Bathroom Rug Mat

Amazon PD Color G Bathroom Rug Mat

Amazon

Colorxy Memory Foam Bathroom Rug 

Amazon PD Colorxy Memory Foam Bathroom Rugs

Amazon
