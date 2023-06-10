It’s ‘Ridiculous’ How Comfortable This Best-Selling $33 Jumpsuit Is, According to Amazon Shoppers

It has 14,700 five-star ratings and comes in over a dozen colors.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Published on June 10, 2023

Yesno Jumpsuit Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

If you love pieces that maximize comfort and style, your closet is likely filled with easy-to-wear dresses. But have you considered adding a jumpsuit to your rotation? Consider the start of summer your sign to try something new. Then heed the advice of Amazon shoppers who say this highly rated under-$35 jumpsuit is the one you simply have to own. 

The Yesno jumpsuit is made from 100 percent cotton with a linen feel, according to shoppers, so it’s lightweight and breathable for summer. Plus, it has wide legs for a relaxed, oversized fit. Although it’s deemed a jumpsuit, it also easily doubles as a cute pair of overalls. And Amazon shoppers are fans: They’ve awarded the style with almost 14,700 perfect ratings and 2,400 five-star reviews, launching it into one of the top five best-selling spots in Amazon’s Women’s Fashion Overalls category. 

Amazon Yesno Women Casual Loose Long Bib Pants Wide Leg Jumpsuits Black

Amazon

To buy: $33; amazon.com.

“This is baggy as expected and is so comfortable, it is ridiculous,” shared a five-star reviewer. “Amazing fabric, high quality, love the color! I love how this fits me,” added another shopper who noted that the overalls run “true to size, which is rare when buying online.” 

The jumpsuit has a cropped length with two side slits for added flair, and you’ll also find two functioning pockets on the front. Plus, the spaghetti straps are adjustable to help you to find your perfect fit. You can easily style it with a T-shirt, tank top, or long-sleeve shirt underneath, and there are 16 colors to choose from in sizes XS to 4XL

Amazon Yesno Women Casual Loose Long Bib Pants Wide Leg Jumpsuits Army Green

Amazon

To buy: $33; amazon.com.

“It’s well made, the fabric is nice, [and] the stitching is high quality,” wrote a reviewer who purchased the army green color, which they said “looks fabulous” with a black T-shirt underneath and coordinating sandals. “I wore it today and had four people comment [on] how cute it was!” A different shopper, who highlighted that the jumpsuit “hits perfectly above the ankle and is super flattering,” continued, “It’s light but not see through, and can be worn with so many different things.”

Reignite your excitement for summer fashion and introduce a casual jumpsuit (or a few) into your everyday rotation. The Yesno overalls are oversized for a comfy and versatile fit, and the best part is, you can scoop up a pair for just $33.

