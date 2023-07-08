This Popular Yeedi Robot Vacuum and Mop is Quietly $200 Off Before Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is just days away, and there are already tons of early deals available to shop across dozens of different categories. So if you’re looking to spruce up your cleaning routine, now is the time to treat yourself to a new nifty gadget. Cue the Yeedi Vac Station that’s quietly on sale—you’re going to want to add to your cart as soon as possible!

Tucked away under the Amazon Home section, the Yeedi Vac Station is currently $200 off its original $500 price tag. The smart cleaner can vacuum, mop, and empty itself, to provide you with a totally hands-free cleaning experience. And you don’t have to worry about the different surfaces in your house, because the robot vacuum can work on hard floors and carpets. It adjusts its power and settings when needed on each type of flooring. It’s no surprise to see why shoppers call it a “huge time saver.”

Yeedi Vac Station



While it may sound too good to be true that the vacuum can operate all on its own, it’s real! Say goodbye to the days of grabbing your gloves and mop buckets, because this multifunctional device can get rid of dirt, dust, debris, and hair with the press of a button. Plus, it has an app that can be used on your smartphone or paired with your Amazon Alexa or Google home device to create a designated cleaning map and routine schedule. One shopper wrote, “You can have sweeper lines in your carpet all day everyday, without having to get off the couch.”

The robot vacuum has a compact design that can easily clean around obstacles in your home and hard-to-reach areas like under furniture or tight corners. It can vacuum and mop at the same time on hard surfaces, but once it detects carpet, it will switch to just vacuuming. The smart device can clean your entire home in one run, with a battery life that lasts just over three hours. Once it’s low on battery, it will dock itself back into its home base to charge and resume cleaning once fully powered up again.

Its self-emptying capability only requires you to empty the dustbin after two months, saving you time and energy so you can spend more time relaxing with family and friends. Shoppers love how this popular vacuum (which has more than 4,600 five-star ratings!) can be used daily all on its own to quickly get rid of pet hair and other messes.

One shopper wrote, “I love this vacuum. It has made my life so much easier. It cleans up messes so well. The suction on this little guy is amazing! Plus I love that it mops my floors. It’s a great touch up mop and vacuum.”

Another shopper wrote, “We love our vacuum! My wife runs it daily to both mop our floors in the kitchen and hallway, and vacuum the carpet in three rooms. It does a phenomenal job, and while it doesn't prevent a deep clean once a month, it sure makes that deep clean far easier! It also gives the feel that our floors are continually freshly clean. It's our first robot vacuum, and I'm glad we started with this one. Tremendous experience!”

Spotless floors await this summer with the Yeedi Vac Station. Grab it while it’s $200 off at Amazon, or continue scrolling to see even more Robot Vacuum deals from the brand.

