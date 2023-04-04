Home Cleaning This Clever Broom and Dustpan Set Doesn’t ‘Leave Dirt Behind’ Thanks to Its Unique Design—and It’s 43% Off No more bending over to sweep up dust. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 4, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Pet hair, dust, and debris have a way of making their way onto the floor, and keeping up with sweeping can be a tedious task. Just in time for spring cleaning season, floor cleaners are on sale at Amazon to shine up your home’s flooring. One cleaner in particular has transformed sweeping from a back-bending process to a comfortable chore—and it's on sale for 43 percent off. The Yanxus Broom and Dustpan Set stands on its own, meaning you don’t have to bend down to sweep up piles of debris thanks to its 52-inch long handle that locks into position. The thick broom has four layers of durable bristles, and its large size efficiently sweeps up a large room. With these standout features, the set cuts down on the labor spent sweeping. Amazon To buy: $23 (was $40); amazon.com. One of the worst parts of sweeping is reaching down to untangle dust bunnies on the bottom of the broom—but this broom’s teeth does the unpleasant job for you. The dustpan’s teeth catch hair and dirt that tends to accumulate in the broom’s bristles. The pan’s rubber lip is flexible and molds itself to the floor to help reduce the line of dust that often gets left behind. When it’s time to empty the pan, lock it in place—so there’s no need to hold it with your hands over the trash. Just lift the dustpan by its long handle and dump it. The 7 Best Brooms for Sweeping Your Floors One five-star reviewer appreciates the “sturdy, well-made broom set” for its unique features that make sweeping easier. They continued, “[It] doesn’t leave a line of dirt behind on the ground. The bristle cleaners are super useful in clearing (pet and people) hair off the broom.” Another reviewer purchased the set to help clean while recovering from back surgery, saying: “I love it so much that I use it all the time.” They even called the standing dustpan a “game-changer.” Shoppers love the Yanxus Broom and Dustpan Set that allows you to comfortably sweep up even the smallest bits of dust without bending down. Get the set on sale for 43 percent off at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These ‘Supremely Comfortable’ Flared Pants Feel Like Leggings, and They’re on Sale for Just $27 72,000+ Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Creamy' $5 Eyeliner That Stays Put for Over 12 Hours It’s Official: These Are the Most-Loved Spring Shoes and Accessories on Amazon—All Under $50