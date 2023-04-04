This Clever Broom and Dustpan Set Doesn’t ‘Leave Dirt Behind’ Thanks to Its Unique Design—and It’s 43% Off

No more bending over to sweep up dust.

Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. 
Published on April 4, 2023

Pet hair, dust, and debris have a way of making their way onto the floor, and keeping up with sweeping can be a tedious task. Just in time for spring cleaning season, floor cleaners are on sale at Amazon to shine up your home’s flooring. One cleaner in particular has transformed sweeping from a back-bending process to a comfortable chore—and it's on sale for 43 percent off. 

The Yanxus Broom and Dustpan Set stands on its own, meaning you don’t have to bend down to sweep up piles of debris thanks to its 52-inch long handle that locks into position. The thick broom has four layers of durable bristles, and its large size efficiently sweeps up a large room. With these standout features,  the set cuts down on the labor spent sweeping. 

One of the worst parts of sweeping is reaching down to untangle dust bunnies on the bottom of the broom—but this broom’s teeth does the unpleasant job for you. The dustpan’s teeth catch hair and dirt that tends to accumulate in the broom’s bristles.  The pan’s rubber lip is flexible and molds itself to the floor to help reduce the line of dust that often gets left behind. When it’s time to empty the pan, lock it in place—so there’s no need to hold it with your hands over the trash. Just lift the dustpan by its long handle and dump it. 

One five-star reviewer appreciates the “sturdy, well-made broom set” for its unique features that make sweeping easier. They continued, “[It] doesn’t leave a line of dirt behind on the ground. The bristle cleaners are super useful in clearing (pet and people) hair off the broom.” Another reviewer purchased the set to help clean while recovering from back surgery, saying: “I love it so much that I use it all the time.” They even called the standing dustpan a “game-changer.”

Shoppers love the Yanxus Broom and Dustpan Set that allows you to comfortably sweep up even the smallest bits of dust without bending down. Get the set on sale for 43 percent off at Amazon. 

