These Pasta Bowl Plates With 9,900+ Five-Star Ratings Have a Versatile Design to Overthrow All Others

Having kitchen items that are both durable and versatile is like scoring gold. That statement rings true for your small appliances and organizing essentials, but if you haven’t considered buying dinnerware with that adaptability in mind, you might be going about things wrong. Want to make it right? These pasta bowl hybrid plates are it.

You may have heard about “blates” aka bowl plates, but trying them out is a whole other ball game. Made with flat bottoms and raised edges, these Y Yhy bowl plates are ideal for big salads, curry dishes, and heaps of pasta. They have a 30-ounce capacity to hold it all and the 3.5-inch sides prevent liquids and food from spilling over, which is why shoppers are obsessed with the two-in-one pieces.

Amazon

To buy: $31 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

In fact, several people have used the pasta bowls for meals beyond, well, pasta. Think big grain dishes like fried rice or gumbo as well as sauce-heavy recipes like slow cooker pot roasts and even soups and stews.

In addition to its versatile build, shoppers are actually ditching their current bowls and plates for this pick. One set is all it takes to handle every recipe, which also saves you space in your cabinets.

“They are great for soups, stews, salads, and grain bowls,” wrote one happy reviewer. “They’ve pretty much replaced my small and large plates for every meal. They’re very sturdy. I’ve bought two more sets for gifts because friends and family saw mine and liked them so much.”

And because items like plates and bowls have a way of dropping or chipping after years of use, you’ll love that these are designed to withstand impact. The bowl plates are crafted with lasting, durable porcelain which will hold up to slips during washtime or scratches from rattling in the dishwasher.

Since these have a stylish design, you’ll also want to have these out on display on your dining table. It’s no wonder shoppers say they “make everything look like restaurant-quality food” and one claims the white “matches with everything.” The plates, which come as a set of six, are available in classic white as well as blue, gray, and black.

Need more convincing? The pasta bowls have earned nearly 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. Bonus: The set of six is on sale and has a hidden coupon, bringing the price down from $50 to just $31. That’s just $5 a plate! Snap ‘em up while they’re discounted now.

